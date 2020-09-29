Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/09/2020 19:26:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet

30/09/2020    18:14 GMT+7

The aviation industry is facing the toughest days in its history: airplanes have been left idle for several months, while the salaries of pilots and flight attendants have seen unprecedented sharp cuts.

N.K.T, an A321 captain for Vietnam Airlines, said because of Covid-19, airlines have suffered heavily, especially after the second outbreak. As airplanes cannot take off, the income of workers has dropped dramatically.

Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet

According to T, their income depends on the number of flight hours. Before the pandemic broke out, a captain flying with A321 could make about VND300 million a month. But now, as the number of flights has decreased and pilots have to take turns flying, the income has dropped to around VND60-70 million.

The income of flight attendants has fallen to about VND10-15 million a month instead of the previous VND40 million.

Vietnam Airlines, the national flag air carrier, has cut the average pay of pilots and attendants by 50 percent.

The State Capital Management Committee at Enterprises (SCMC) in June 2020 said the national flag air carrier has suffered heavily and needs additional cash flow to overcome the crisis. It proposed the state to lend VND12 trillion to Vietnam Airlines for at least three years to help overcome difficulties.

The average pay for pilots is VND77 million a month, a decrease of 48 percent compared with 2019. The income of attendants and on-ground workers has decreased by 52 percent and 55.5 percent, respectively.

Vietnam Airlines has stopped using foreign pilots and attendants, and adjusted the transportation output to adapt to the new circumstances.

 

Vietjet Air also has adjusted the pay to workers. The leadership team has voluntarily accepted a 50 percent salary cut. However, no adjustment has been made to workers with a monthly income of VND10 million or lower.

The airline decided that pilots of the airline fly in shifts, so that everyone keeps an income. No worker has been laid off so far.

Vo Huy Cuong, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), with the achievements in controlling Covid-19, Vietnam has begun to reopen some international air routes. However, if an outbreak returns, the aviation industry will be in serious difficulties.

After the second outbreak, airlines had to stop international flights but maintained some domestic air routes.

Deputy CEO of Vietnam Airlines Le Hong Ha said the airline has tried to arrange flight hours for all pilots and attendants. In August, each of them had 30-40 flight hours. 

Vu Diep

First regular commercial international flight to arrive in Vietnam on September 25

First regular commercial international flight to arrive in Vietnam on September 25

The first regular international commercial flight to Vietnam on a Vietnamese airline after the second Covid-19 outbreak will occur on September 25.

Safety first when reopening international flights

Safety first when reopening international flights

Doctor Luong Hoai Nam, an aviation expert, talks to VietnamPlus online newspaper about measures to ensure the efficiency of Vietnam’s resumption of international flights.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

According to experts, to participate more deeply in the global value chain, Vietnam must be able to do sophisticated steps. Meanwhile, Vietnam's GDP will also increase faster.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Investors seeking piece of PPP cake

Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

The historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been in force for nearly two months now.

FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnam remains a secondary emerging market following the latest market re-classification by the British analytics and data solution provider FTSE Russell.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Good preparations will breed confidence
Good preparations will breed confidence
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The resumption of foreigners’ entry into Vietnam is one of the urgent tasks to be done to spur economic growth while Vietnam has to remain vigilant to the coronavirus. 

Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

There is a trend of real estate developers moving their investments from big cities of Hanoi and HCM City to other localities, experts have said.

EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Enterprises from a number of EU member countries have already made efforts to take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and make moves into the Vietnamese market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 28
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Construction on expressway component projects slated for September 30

Foreign capital still heads to manufacturing, processing
Foreign capital still heads to manufacturing, processing
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The total amount of foreign investment poured into Vietnam this year to September 20 reached 21.2 billion USD, equivalent to 81.8 percent of the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Nearly 500 readers took part in an online seminar with Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, on the topic: Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response.

Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit
Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnamese banks assets are taking different approaches to their foreign ownership limit to counter the effects of the pandemic.

As bank deposit interest rates fall, people prefer investing in real estate
As bank deposit interest rates fall, people prefer investing in real estate
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Individual investors are increasingly buying real estate bonds and land rather than depositing money in banks, which have reduced interest rates on deposits.

Vietnam to use e-stamp for tobacco and alcohol products
Vietnam to use e-stamp for tobacco and alcohol products
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

E-stamps will be used for imported tobacco and alcohol products that are subjected to excise taxes, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Mobile money regulations explained
Mobile money regulations explained
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

As businesses in Vietnam race to provide financial services for the unbanked and underbanked population through various fintech solutions, the Vietnamese government is closely following this industry trend 

The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Amid the health crisis and ongoing trade tensions between major economies, Japan’s enterprises are looking to diversify their production lines and supply chains in multiple markets.

Deadline for luxury tax payment on auto manufacturers extended
Deadline for luxury tax payment on auto manufacturers extended
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The decision on allowing car manufacturers to extend the luxury tax payment deadline will help them maintain cash flow amid the Covid-19 pandemic and stimulate demand.

Hanoi Old Quarter hotels up for sale due to Covid-19
Hanoi Old Quarter hotels up for sale due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

Many hotels in Hanoi’s Old Quarter area are for sale due to big losses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 