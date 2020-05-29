Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/05/2020 16:38:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity

 
 
31/05/2020    15:25 GMT+7

Air travel demand has increased after a long period of travel restriction because of Covid-19.

Airlines have regained 35-40 percent of capacity, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity


Tran Minh in Binh Thanh district, HCM City, has booked air tickets and hotel rooms for a 5-day family trip to Phu Quoc Island.

“Phu Quoc is wonderful with many beautiful beaches. The air tickets and hotel rooms are very cheap, just half of the previous rates. The government has controlled the epidemic well,” Minh said.

Large travel firms in HCM City confirmed that clients have returned to book tours, air tickets and hotel rooms.

Vietjet has increased the frequency of the return flights between Hanoi and HCM City, Hanoi/HCM City and Da Nang, and has reopened other domestic air routes to satisfy increasingly high demand.

The re-activation of the tourism industry is expected to help the aviation sector recover rapidly.

The airlines belonging to Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and VASCO, have announced a plan to increase flight frequency and resume domestic air routes under the control of the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and CAAV.

 


It is expected that the domestic air route network will fully recover by June 2020.

From now to the end of May 15, Vietnam Airlines will provide 17 flights a day on the backbone Hanoi-HCM City air route and it step by step increase flight frequency. It will also increase the numbers of flights between Da Nang and Hanoi/HCM City, between HCM City and Phu Quoc, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa and Vinh City.

Meanwhile, VASCO has announced an increase of the number of flights between HCM City and Con Dao Island to 6-8 flights. It plans to provide 2-3 flights a week on air routes between Hanoi and Dien Bien City, HCm City and Rach Gia and Ca Mau.

Jetstar Pacific has resumed air routes between HCM City and Da Nang, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Pleiku, Chu Lai and Dong Hoi.

As for Vietjet, the air carrier has increased the frequency of the return flights between Hanoi and HCM City, Hanoi/HCM City and Da Nang, and has reopened other domestic air routes to satisfy increasingly high demand.

Head of CAAV Dinh Viet Thang said that the domestic air travel market is expected to see full recovery by June.

Meanwhile, it is very difficult to predict the performance of the international market because the epidemic is not under control in many other countries. The resumption of international air routes will depend on tourism demand. Some analysts believe that the international aviation market will only retyrn to normal by the end of 2021.

Thang said the aviation sector has been hit hard by Covid-19. Only 1-2 percent of 250 aircraft were used during the social distancing period.

Le Ha 

Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices

Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more opportunities for local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies in the domestic aviation market.

Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft

Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft

Airlines continue ordering aircraft in their ambitious plans to expand their fleets, betting on the recovery of the market after the pandemic ends.

 
 

Other News

.
How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietcombank and Vietnam Airlines spend VND40 million a month on each employee, much higher than other enterprises.

More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is expected to see a new foreign direct investment (FDI) wave as more foreign companies plan to move investment into the country.

VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam's garment and textile exports in the first four months fell 10 percent year-on-year to 10.63 billion USD and could fall much further as buyers cancelled orders due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).

How can foreign investors be prevented from acquiring Vietnamese enterprises?
How can foreign investors be prevented from acquiring Vietnamese enterprises?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises, hit hard by Covid-19, may be the ‘aiming points’ of foreign ‘sharks’ attempting to swallow up enterprises at low costs.

Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment
Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been advised to introduce a range of solutions aimed at attracting private investment in an effective manner with the private economic sector increasingly becoming a key part of the national economy,

Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list
Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The magazine says the Kardashian family misled the press about the value of Jenner's makeup business.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam at advantage in economic recovery post-COVID-19: Former Deputy PM

Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam contains one of the highest potential for wind power in the region, as it is endowed with high wind speeds particularly in the offshore or near-shore areas.

Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

As free trade agreements (FTAs), including the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) that is about to be ratified by the Vietnam National Assembly, tend to be asymmetric in nature, 

Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses
Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Public investment is expected to play a very important role in promoting economic growth in 2020 and the enterprises in the building material sector are the biggest beneficiaries, economists say.

IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Industrial infrastructure companies are still thriving amid Covid-19, and are expected to continue to grow as Vietnam is one of the best destinations for investors in the post-epidemic period.

Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

To ensure rural residents have access to fresh water in the 2021-2025 period, localities in the Mekong Delta will require an investment of VND5 trillion.

From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Strong regionally co-ordinated actions and strong leadership are the key elements required to rescue the ASEAN from economic difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic.

Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fall
Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fall
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Catfish products can bring export turnover of $2 billion a year, but, surprisingly, the fish has not been favored in the home market.

Vietnam to import live pigs to cut live hog prices at home
Vietnam to import live pigs to cut live hog prices at home
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam will allow the import of live pigs for the first time in a bid to counter the skyrocketing live hog prices in the domestic market, said an agricultural official.

Vietnam domestic pepper prices hit one-year high
Vietnam domestic pepper prices hit one-year high
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam pepper prices rose to a one-year high on Wednesday, driven by Chinese consumption recovery and higher demands from local businesses. 

VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19
VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The primary supply of corporate bonds has dropped sharply as the epidemic has upset enterprises’ business plans. Many have postponed bond issuance plans.

Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

A full-scale audit should become compulsory for work carried out under public-private partnerships to make sure they are efficient and benefit all stakeholders, lawmakers have told the National Assembly.

Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Viet Nam’s pushback of COVID-19 pandemic has helped shrimp exporters raise their competitiveness on the world market, being over other competitors...

HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demand
HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demand
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has assured there is an adequate supply of petroleum products to meet demand and it will prevent any hoarding of these goods.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 