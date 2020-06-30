Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/07/2020 16:52:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market

03/07/2020    16:50 GMT+7

Airlines have been lowering airfares and targeting mostly domestic passengers.

According to ICAO (the International Civil Aviation Organization), effective June 16, flights to Vietnam until September 16 are not allowed to carry passengers except people entering Vietnam for diplomatic or business purposes, specialists, certain businesspeople, highly qualified workers, or those who have approval from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market



All of the people entering the country will be put under quarantine for 14 days.

Vietnam is considering step by step resuming international air routes with some countries and territories, but the plan of some airlines to fly internationally again by July 1 has proven to be not feasible.

Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper quoted a representative of an airline as saying that the airline will be focusing on the domestic market in the immediate time.

According to Tran Thanh Hien from Vietnam Airlines, the national flag air carrier, the output still cannot reach the level of 2019, but the number of passengers in some weeks of May and June were even higher than last year.

According to Tran Thanh Hien from Vietnam Airlines, the national flag air carrier, the output still cannot reach the level of 2019, but the number of passengers in some weeks of May and June were even higher than last year.

However, the average revenue has decreased by 50 percent because of the drop in airfares.

 


Air carriers have slashed airfares to compete with each other to lure domestic passengers.

He said such big sale promotion campaigns ‘have never been seen before’ in the country.

Le Xuan Nghia, an economist, commented that the lower airfare will help stimulate the demand, but warned that sharp decreases will adversely affect air carriers’ capability.

Carriers are also rushing to open new routes. In May and June, Vietnam Airlines opened 13 new domestic routes. Its domestic passenger output increased by 4.4 percent compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Vietjet opened eight new routes, raising its total number of air routes to 53. On June 15, Vietjet began selling air tickets for five domestic air routes in Thailand.

According to Truong Phuong Thanh, deputy CEO of Bamboo Airways, the carrier is considering flying to niche markets such as Thanh Hoa – Phu Quoc/Quy Nhon, and Hanoi – Dien Bien/Con Dao Island.

Dau Khac Cuong, CEO of Kai Group Vietnam, thinks that air carriers should follow a repositioning process in the post Covid-19 period. They can reduce selling prices, change sale channels or promote sales, such as selling tickets in combo.

The aviation sector has suffered in the Covid-19 crisis with the losses of up to tens of trillion of dong.

Kim Chi 

Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16

Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16

Vietnam Airlines Group will postpone its shareholders’ meeting until July 16, according to a decision signed by Chairman of Vietnam Airlines Executive Board Pham Ngoc Minh.

Why does SCIC want to invest in Vietnam Airlines?

Why does SCIC want to invest in Vietnam Airlines?

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has asked for permission to become involved in the restructuring of Vietnam Airlines after Covid-19 and become a shareholder of the corporation.

 
 

Other News

.
Chubb Life Vietnam honored “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020”
Chubb Life Vietnam honored “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020”
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Chubb Life Vietnam has been recognized as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020” by HR Asia, the continent’s leading publication for Human Resources professionals.

US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The reopening of businesses has spurred job growth but a rise in Covid-19 cases may hamper recovery.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam trade surplus widens to US$4 billion in H1

EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Never-before-seen activities in Vietnam’s aviation sphere are expected to come to EU businesses soon on the back of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Amidst the new wave of foreign investment and relocation after the pandemic, director general of the Foreign Investment Agency Do Nhat Hoang explained Vietnam’s outstanding advantages and how it can seize arising opportunities.

VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

While exports of many products have plunged because of Covid-19, rice exports are growing, with prices of some products reaching an 8-year high.

Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoiders
Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoiders
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Apple and Google are once again under fire over tax avoidance in Vietnam, with none of their revenues from their app markets being retained in the country. However, a new law could soon enable local authorities to take their cut.

Drugmakers fight to attain approval
Drugmakers fight to attain approval
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Switzerland’s drug maker Novartis Pharma Services AG has announced a GMP qualification for Lek Pharmaceuticals d.d. within the scope of certification for medicines in Vietnam,

Predatory debt collectors hustling on borrowed time
Predatory debt collectors hustling on borrowed time
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Debt-collecting businesses are to be banned in Vietnam as part of local government action to protect customers’ rights, with the upsurge of predatory lending services triggering heated debate and eroding public trust.

RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

With the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership scheduled to be signed this November, doors will soon open to attract more investment and swell Vietnam’s trade with international partners.

Fitch Solutions revises up Viet Nam’s 2020 GDP growth
Fitch Solutions revises up Viet Nam’s 2020 GDP growth
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions have revised up its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Viet Nam slightly to 3.0 per cent, from 2.8 per cent previously.

Zalo Bank not licensed by SBV and MoIT
Zalo Bank not licensed by SBV and MoIT
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade have affirmed that they have not licensed Zalo Bank to provide online built-in financial services.

PouYuen lays off thousands due to Covid-19 difficulties
PouYuen lays off thousands due to Covid-19 difficulties
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

More than 6,000 workers of the Taiwanese company, PouYuen, in HCM City have been laid off due to the company's business difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Footwear sector to improve supply chain to take advantage of EVFTA
Footwear sector to improve supply chain to take advantage of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry should improve its supply chain performance to take advantage of the milestone trade deal that Vietnam has signed with the EU and to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, 

Will demand for corporate bonds become weaker because of a new law?
Will demand for corporate bonds become weaker because of a new law?
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Under the amended Enterprise Law ratified by the National Assembly on June 17, nonprofessional investors are prohibited from trading corporate bonds issued in private offerings from January 1, 2021.

World Bank Vietnam has new head
World Bank Vietnam has new head
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

From July 1, Ms. Carolyn Turk will work at the World Bank (WB) Hanoi office as its country director in Vietnam, according to the office.

Vietnam sees positive cash flow from foreign investors
Vietnam sees positive cash flow from foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

The dollar price has decreased since the second half of March, with the dong/dollar exchange rate in the interbank market falling to VND23,200 per dollar last week.

How much have Vietnam’s casinos earned during Covid-19?
How much have Vietnam’s casinos earned during Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Since 2013, the state budget has collected VND1.9 trillion a year from casinos and prize-winning electronic games.

China maintains position as Vietnam's largest import market
China maintains position as Vietnam's largest import market
VIDEOicon  02/07/2020 

Despite the first half of the year seeing Vietnamese export turnover to China only reaching a mere US$34.8 billion, China retained its place as the country’s largest import market, according to the General Statistics Office.

EVFTA to come into effect in a month
EVFTA to come into effect in a month
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

The EVFTA will abolish 65 per cent of the duties on EU exports to its developing partner, with the remainder phased out over a 10-year period.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 