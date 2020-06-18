AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment

Luxshare ICT announced they are still hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion in North Vietnam.

Luxshare Precision Industry (Luxshare ICT), one of Apple’s contract manufacturers, is hiring thousands of workers in Vietnam to assemble AirPods.

Over the last few days, the company’s fanpage has been posting job opening for various vacancies, ranging from workers, engineers, administrative personnel, among others, for its production facilities at Van Trung industrial park, located at Viet Yen district, Bac Giang province.

This is Luxshare ICT’s second facility in Bac Giang, after the first one at Quang Chau industrial park.

On June 17, Luxshare ICT announced they are hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion at Van Trung industrial park. Those who got hired would have a basic salary of VND4.8 million (US$207) and other allowances that would ensure a combined monthly income of VND9 – 14 million (US$388 – 604).

In addition to the new facility at Van Trung, Luxshare ICT is also looking for workers at Quang Chau industrial park.

Charging cases of AirPods Pro assembled in Vietnam.

Nikkei Asian Review previously reported that Apple is planning to produce 30% of total classic AirPods, equivalent to three to four million units, in Vietnam after having started the process since March. The US-based tech giant has also been recruiting a series of senior position employees in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in production, quality control, sales or supply chain, fueling rumor that Apple would build a plant there.

Besides AirPods, The Information reported Apple has tapped factories in Vietnam to make its own forthcoming over-ear AirPods Studio headphones, with Goertek and Luxshare ICT being the manufacturers.

“Shipments to Apple will reportedly begin in June or July, which could mean a release sometime in late summer or early fall,” it said.

According to The Information, the move would be the first time Apple has used factories in Vietnam to produce an entirely new product, instead of relying on them to supplement the manufacture of an older model already produced in China. Hanoitimes

