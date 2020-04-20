Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:25:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage

 
 
21/04/2020    12:00 GMT+7

CP Vietnam, the largest animal husbandry company, says that animal feed supply could run out by the end of May.

Two weeks have elapsed since the working session between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and large livestock enterprises which discussed solutions to force pork prices down.

Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage



A lot of measures have been put forward, including increase of imports. However, the pork price continues to increase.

Livestock companies committed to lower the live pork price to VND70,000 per kilogram from April 1. However, according to Thanh Nien newspaper, the price is VND89,000 per kilogram in Hanoi and Hoa Binh.

In Thai Binh, Thai Nguyen and Hung Yen, the price has hit the VND90,000 per kilogram threshold. In other localities, the prices are between VND83,000 and VND88,000.

Enterprises said pork has to go through many intermediaries before reaching consumers. Besides, the input materials for husbandry, including animal feed and medicine, are insufficient because of import/export difficulties.

Enterprises said pork has to go through many intermediaries before reaching consumers. Besides, the input materials for husbandry, including animal feed and medicine, are insufficient because of import/export difficulties.

 


Nong Nghiep Vietnam newspaper quoted Vu Anh Tuan, deputy general director of CP Vietnam, as saying that the epidemic has put big difficulties for road and marine transport because of the strict epidemic control measures.

Tuan said the stored input materials at CP Vietnam are just enough to maintain
production until the end of May.

If the epidemic doesn’t decline in the time to come, it will be even more difficult to import maize, soybean cake and others.

Mavin Group, an animal feed producer, said the company still has materials to maintain production for 3-6 months. However, if the epidemic lasts a long time, Mavin will have to consider alternative material sources.

A large livestock and feed manufacturing enterprise has proposed that the Government and MARD apply policies to encourage the use of other animal protein sources instead of pork, such as chicken and fish.

According to Grand View Research, Vietnam’s livestock product market would have value of $10.55 billion by 2020 and will need 25-26 million tons of animal feed.

Meanwhile, domestic input materials for animal feed can satisfy only 50-55 percent. Vietnam has been relying on input material and animal feed imports.

It was estimated that 70 percent of raw materials for making animal feed in 2018, are from imports. The figure was estimated by USDA to increase to 79 percent in 2019.

The General Department of Customs (GDC) reported that Vietnam imported 3.7 billion worth of animal feed and materials to make animal feed in 2019, $2.3 billion worth of maize, and $700 million worth of soybean.

Kim Chi 

African Swine Fever challenges Vietnam's animal feed producers

African Swine Fever challenges Vietnam's animal feed producers

The Vietnamese animal feed market is considered very promising with the value of $6 billion a year. However, feed producers have faced difficulties because of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Vietnam imports pork in large quantities

Vietnam imports pork in large quantities

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has done what it promised – imported pork in large quantities from the US, Canada, Brazil and Russia to stabilize the pork market.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 21
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Shrimp exporters look forward to H2 comeback

Prime Minister requests inspection over rice exports
Prime Minister requests inspection over rice exports
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday requested the Government Inspectorate inspect rice exports in recent times.

US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

Hotels setting up for post-pandemic boom
Hotels setting up for post-pandemic boom
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

A new wave of mergers and acquisitions in the hotel segment may reach the shores of Vietnam’s coastal and central cities even as the hospitality sector struggles with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes required for central real estate
Changes required for central real estate
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite going through a quiet period due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, investors and real estate businesses in Danang and the central region are striving to remove difficulties to maintain stable operations and adapt to a new direction.

Vietnamese brands expected to be a highlight amid COVID-19
Vietnamese brands expected to be a highlight amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese brands are expected to shine in the global supply chain, said Minister of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Tran Tuan Anh in a letter of congratulations to the country’s business community on Vietnam Brand Day.

Real estate to remain good investment after Covid-19 ends
Real estate to remain good investment after Covid-19 ends
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Economists believe that real estate will remain a safe shelter for investors, and will still bring attractive profits in the post-Covid-19 period.

Vietnam’s capital of shrimp farming
Vietnam’s capital of shrimp farming
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The southernmost provinces of Ca Mau and Bac Lieu have recently emerged as Vietnam’s largest shrimp exporters, helping Vietnamese shrimp secure a foothold on the world seafood market.

Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters
Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on April 20 ordered advancing the export quota of 100,000 tonnes of rice from that set for May in order to ease difficulties for firms that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations.

Loan policy a true juggling act
Loan policy a true juggling act
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month
HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong held a meeting with the heads of various government departments to discuss how to rescue...

Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

 The Ministry of Transport has rejected a proposal of cutting container loading and unloading service fees at seaports by 30 per cent, Nguyen Tri Duc, chief of the ministry’s office said.

State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam's branch in HCM City has set up a hotline (028) 38.211.230 to provide assistance to enterprises, especially for those badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

State-owned transport giants Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam Railways, and Vietnam Maritime Corporation suffered all-time biggest losses in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19

Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Long An Province has called on the Ministry of Industry and Trade to scrap all restrictions on the export of sticky rice since it has around 56,000 tonnes of stocks.

Bright prospect for VN construction enterprises despite COVID-19
Bright prospect for VN construction enterprises despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter, construction businesses still firmly believe bright growth lies ahead for the rest of the year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 