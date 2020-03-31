Another automaker in Vietnam halts operation

TC Motor has said that it will halt vehicle production in the northern province of Ninh Binh from April 1 to 15 over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A production line of TC Motor

This makes TC Motor the third automaker in Vietnam to suspend operations, following Ford Vietnam and Toyota Motor Vietnam on March 26 and 30, respectively.

A TC Motor representative said the car maker is working with State management and health agencies in all localities to keep a close watch on the situations to devise safety measures.

Previously, TC Motor had introduced measures to maintain production and supply for customers amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 in the Republic of Korea, the main source of supply for many Huyndai models. The firm also asked most of its administrative employees to work from home and applied preventive measures for those who come to the workplace.

TC Motor pledged to ensure rights and benefits of employees during the suspension, and is ready to resume operation when the pandemic is under control.

In a document assessing the pandemic’s impacts on the Vietnamese automotive industry sent to the Ministries of Industry and Trade, Finance, and Transport, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) said many spare part and vehicle manufacturers will be directly affected by many countries’ decision to lock down one or more areas and even the entire nation to deal with COVID-19.

This will mean many enterprises will have to adjust their production plans, and even consider closing their factories temporarily until the pandemic is repelled./.