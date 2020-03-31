Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/04/2020 08:55:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Another automaker in Vietnam halts operation

 
 
01/04/2020    07:51 GMT+7

TC Motor has said that it will halt vehicle production in the northern province of Ninh Binh from April 1 to 15 over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another automaker in Vietnam halts operation hinh anh 1

A production line of TC Motor 

This makes TC Motor the third automaker in Vietnam to suspend operations, following Ford Vietnam and Toyota Motor Vietnam on March 26 and 30, respectively.

A TC Motor representative said the car maker is working with State management and health agencies in all localities to keep a close watch on the situations to devise safety measures.

Previously, TC Motor had introduced measures to maintain production and supply for customers amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 in the Republic of Korea, the main source of supply for many Huyndai models. The firm also asked most of its administrative employees to work from home and applied preventive measures for those who come to the workplace.

TC Motor pledged to ensure rights and benefits of employees during the suspension, and is ready to resume operation when the pandemic is under control.

 

In a document assessing the pandemic’s impacts on the Vietnamese automotive industry sent to the Ministries of Industry and Trade, Finance, and Transport, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) said many spare part and vehicle manufacturers will be directly affected by many countries’ decision to lock down one or more areas and even the entire nation to deal with COVID-19.

This will mean many enterprises will have to adjust their production plans, and even consider closing their factories temporarily until the pandemic is repelled./.

Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production

Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production

Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) suspended vehicle production on March 30.

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry of Industry and Trade advocates care with outbound trade
Ministry of Industry and Trade advocates care with outbound trade
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Amid the surging global demand for food and foodstuffs due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam is examining its export capabilities to secure the domestic supply.

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB
Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).

Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers
Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business survey to begin on April 1
Business survey to begin on April 1
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The General Statistics Office (GSO) is scheduled to begin a survey of businesses on April 1 with a view to collecting basic information to serve management and policy making, Deputy General Director of the office Nguyen Trung Tien said.

Mekong Delta faces rice crisis as exports are interrupted
Mekong Delta faces rice crisis as exports are interrupted
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in Mekong Delta remain unsold as merchants have stopped collecting rice. Farmers fear the rice price will drop dramatically if Vietnam stops exporting rice.

Food processing firms step up production, focus on safety measures for workers
Food processing firms step up production, focus on safety measures for workers
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Food processing firms in Ho Chi Minh City have stepped up production to meet demand while also enhancing safety measures for their staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade
Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has committed to intensifying the operation of freight flights, both domestically and internationally, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 16,200 online stores sanctioned for profiting from COVID-19
Nearly 16,200 online stores sanctioned for profiting from COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been cracking down on profiteers for selling face masks, hand sanitisers and other items for inflating prices due to the high demand caused by the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

Halting rice exports to stabilise food supplies
Halting rice exports to stabilise food supplies
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese government has asked rice exporters to temporarily suspend signing new export contracts in a bid to increase stockpiles and ensure the country’s food supply.

Beer brewers foresee 30-70 per cent drop in profit due to COVID-19
Beer brewers foresee 30-70 per cent drop in profit due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The dual pressures from COVID-19 and Decree 100 force beer manufacturers to cut 30-70 per cent of their target profits this year.

Vinatex faces damage of $43 million due to COVID-19
Vinatex faces damage of $43 million due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Even if COVID-19 is brought under control by May, the textile and garments industry will take a damage of $480 million, with Vinatex taking $43 million.

Catfish farming in danger, farmers leave ponds idle
Catfish farming in danger, farmers leave ponds idle
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Catfish exports to China dropped by half in the first two months of the year in comparison with the same period last year, resulting in a 32 percent decrease in total export turnover for the entire seafood industry.

Large corporations face hardships amid COVID-19 crisis
Large corporations face hardships amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The managers of Sun Group, BRG and Vietjet, speaking at a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in mid-March, said they were facing difficulties.

Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19
Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Up to 18,600 businesses were forced to suspend operations in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up 26 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Staff at many firms work from home
Staff at many firms work from home
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many enterprises, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have asked staff to work from home.

Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang
Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility was recently inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority.

Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production
Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) suspended vehicle production on March 30.

Coronavirus: Amazon workers threaten strikes over virus protection
Coronavirus: Amazon workers threaten strikes over virus protection
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Some US workers at Amazon and Instacart are threatening to strike over inadequate coronavirus protections.

European Council passes final procedure for EVFTA
European Council passes final procedure for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The European Council on March 30 passed a decision to ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), paving the way for the deal to come into force.

Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points
Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 