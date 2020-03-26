Are Vietnam’s securities cheap?

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/03/2020
27/03/2020

The VN Index has decreased by 156 points, or 17.7 percent, since the beginning of March.

The newly released report of VietinBank Securities (CTS) shows that there are three important factors which can change the face of the stock market.

First, Covid-19. CTS believes that the market will bottom out in late April and May 2020 in the summer heat, when the epidemic reaches its peak. The market will become more active when there are signs of epidemic control and some countries are removed by WHO from the list of infected areas.

CTS said the financial sector bears a bigger impact from Covid-19 than SARS because of the effects on production and business. The shares of the companies infields related to public utilities such as electricity, water, textbook and essential goods have been chosen.

Second, the oil price. CTS predicted that the oil price will bottom out in June 2020 before it comes back to the $45 per barrel threshold and then will go flat for a long time.

Thermopower shares will benefit when the input gas price decreases dramatically, while the output product price will not decrease significantly. It has a positive view about basic consumer stocks in the context of the epidemic.

Learning the lessons from the sharp oil price falls in 2016, CTS says the finance, technology, industrial production and materials are influenced by oil price fluctuations, but they will recover more strongly when the oil market escapes the bottom.

 


The securities company gave strong recommendations for the shares of financial and technology firms, believing that the recoveries will be bigger than the decreases.

It also believes that thermopower shares will benefit when the input gas price decreases dramatically, while the output product price will not decrease significantly. It has a positive view about basic consumer stocks in the context of the epidemic.

Third, transactions by foreign investors. Not only Vietnam, but many other regional stock markets are witnessing the departure of foreign investors. The pandemic has had negative impact on the global economy which prompted the action of selling stocks.

A question has been raised following the continued stock price decreases whether Vietnam’s securities have become too cheap.

According to CTS, Vietnam’s securities are not cheap. The P/B index is 1.9, the highest level in Southeast Asia and is just lower than India and the US.

Meanwhile, the P/E index is 12.5, which is among the lowest in the region. However, the noteworthy thing is that Vietnam’s stock market is still listed as a frontier market.

Therefore, the company thinks the foreign capital can not come back in the time to come because securities are still not cheap enough, while the economic outlook is not good.

Commenting about foreign investors’ net sale, they attribute this to the fear of recession. Investors tend to withdraw capital from stocks, which are riskier, to invest in bonds which are safer.

Le Ha 

Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts

The finance ministry’s recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees won't urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the COVID-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses, analysts have said.  

VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company

The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.

 
 

COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to develop platforms for online services as COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 27
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Dong Nai to speed up site clearance for Long Thanh airport project

Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The finance ministry’s recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees won't urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the COVID-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses, analysts have said.

COVID-19 brings more business to insurers
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far hurt many businesses in the country, except the insurance industry.

Covid-19 crisis leads to opportunity to expand markets
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

2020 is a special year for Vietnam because of the 4.0 industry revolution and Covid-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 pandemic leaves Airbnb hosts thinking of the long-term
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

There are many problems associated with COVID-19, but one major issue caused by the global pandemic is its virtual destruction of the travel industry.

Banks slash fees for interbank fund transfers
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Thirty-seven commercial banks have confirmed the reduction of fees for fast interbank fund transfers following the move of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) to halve the switching fees for local banks from Wednesday.

Foreign currency market eases following central bank’s intervention
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The US dollar on Wednesday depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

Vietnamese currency more stable than other regional peers
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Though the unofficial value of the VND has now fallen about 3 percent against the USD, the rate is still a smaller depreciation than that seen by most of Vietnam’s regional peers and is expected to stabilise around that level.

VN garment-textile group to ask for permission to export anti-virus products
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnam National Garment and Textile Group (Vinatex) will ask for the Government’s permission to export anti-virus products as a measure to overcome difficulties caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

COVID-19 affects Vietnam’s automotive industry
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in almost all countries and territories worldwide is likely to force automobile manufacturing and assembly firms in Vietnam to scale down operations and even close their factories.

Two Vietnamese drop out of billionaires list
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The list of the world’s dollar billionaires announced recently by Forbes shows that the number of Vietnamese billionaires has fallen from five to three.

How COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG spend and purchase behaviours
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses but not all categories and retailers will suffer negative impacts,...

Foreign currency market stabilised following central bank’s intervention
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The US dollar on March 25 depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 26
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Commercial banks support COVID-19-hit businesses

Coronavirus: US Senate passes $2tn disaster aid bill
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The largest government economic stimulus in US history is approved, despite a last-minute row.

Wood product processors need to restructure production due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Local wood processing enterprises need to continue reorganising their production and business activities to deal with difficulties during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VN farm exports head for Chinese market again
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Signs of Vietnamese farm export recovery have appeared as the Chinese market has begun importing products again.

