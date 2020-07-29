Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/07/2020 09:19:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets

29/07/2020    09:09 GMT+7

Vietnam’s participation in ASEAN 25 years ago has helped the country enjoy strong growth in trade with other member nations.

ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets
Trade between Vietnam and ASEAN during 2015-2019 (million USD)

Since Vietnam became an official member of ASEAN on July 28, 1995, bilateral trade has increased sharply, making ASEAN the fourth largest importer of Vietnam at present, following the US, the EU and China.

In 2019, the trade value reached 57.3 billion USD, up 1.1 percent from a year earlier. That consisted of 25.2 billion USD of Vietnam’s exports, rising 1.5 percent and accounting for 9.6 percent of the country’s total overseas shipments, and 32.1 billion USD of imports from ASEAN, up 0.9 percent year-on-year and making up 12.7 percent of total imports.

The trade deficit of 6.85 billion USD last year fell 1.3 percent from 2018.

Among ASEAN markets, Vietnam mainly ships products to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Its key export items include steel; mobile phones and components; computers, electronic products and components; machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts, and textile-garment products.

Director of the Foreign Ministry’s ASEAN Department Vu Ho said Vietnam’s integration into ASEAN has been carried out effectively, contributing to economic growth over the last more than 25 years.

 

In 1995, Vietnam joined the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA) and negotiated to sign the Common Effective Preferential Tariff Scheme for the AFTA. Without the AFTA, Vietnam might not have been able to ink the free trade agreement with the EU and the bilateral trade agreement with the US.

Taking part in ASEAN was a preparatory step for Vietnam to participating in others on a larger scale, Ho noted.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), ASEAN is a market not only in close proximity to Vietnam but also sharing similarities in culture and consumer habits. It is home to 636 million people and has combined GDP of 2.76 trillion USD.

Therefore, there remains huge room for boosting the export of Vietnamese goods to ASEAN countries, the ministry said.

Besides, the country’s main imports from the bloc include computers, electronic products and components; petrol; machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts; raw plastics; base metal; and chemicals.

While many domestic production industries have yet to ensure sufficient supplies of input material, the ASEAN market has created chances for Vietnamese firms to seek abundant material supplies with reasonable prices and access capital sources and high technologies, thus helping them reduce production cost and improve product quality.

Nguyen Cam Trang, Deputy Director of the MoIT’s Export-Import Department, said amid current difficulties in exports to the US and the EU, stepping up the capitalisation on the ASEAN market is a common trend shared by many businesses, and this is also a good way to diversify export destinations and avoid dependence on certain markets./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 29
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Ha Giang Kombucha exported to Europe

Face mask prices on the rise
Face mask prices on the rise
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The price of medical masks is on the rise after two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of community infections linked to Da Nang and Quang Ngai to four in the past three days.

Hanoi removes barriers to investment in high-tech agriculture
Hanoi removes barriers to investment in high-tech agriculture
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s farming sector has proposed that the city adjust the mechanisms and policies to promote marketing and branding of high-tech agricultural products.

Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19
Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Asia Pacific’s commercial real estate market has felt the brunt of COVID-19 so far this year, with a sharp decline in investment volumes and rental prices across most major commercial asset classes, according to real estate services firm JLL.

First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved
First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Government has issued a resolution approving the first protocol that amends the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

Local airlines open new domestic air routes to increase revenue
Local airlines open new domestic air routes to increase revenue
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

To offset the decline in revenue from international flights, airlines have been trying to exploit more domestic air routes.

Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19
Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The trade surplus soared in the first six months, though the GDP rate grew by only 0.36 percent in Q2 as Covid-19 escalated in many countries.

VN securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains
VN securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

After touching bottom in the first quarter of 2020 because of COVID-19, Vietnam’s stock market staged a strong comeback in the following quarter, allowing securities firms to enjoy sharp increases in both revenue and profit.

Increase in M&amp;A deals looks imminent in property sector
Increase in M&A deals looks imminent in property sector
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Many analysts think now is a good time for investors looking for acquisitions in the property industry to act since difficulties caused by the Covide-19 pandemic have thrown up opportunities.

New renewable energy policy enters limelight
New renewable energy policy enters limelight
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has demonstrated significant progress in promoting renewable energy thanks to its policies over recent years, 

Towards greener, healthier urban lives
Towards greener, healthier urban lives
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Green buildings and energy-efficient realty projects have received much global attention in past years and the latest moves from the government show that Vietnam is refusing to be left behind.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 28
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

HCM City speeds up disbursement of public funds to fuel growth

Vietnam's catfish industry experiencing tough days, no improvement expected this year
Vietnam's catfish industry experiencing tough days, no improvement expected this year
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Catfish products saw the strongest decline among seafood exports in the first six months of the year. With weak demand, a gloomy year is anticipated for the industry.

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Resurgence of Covid-19 further thwarts Danang's economic recovery
Resurgence of Covid-19 further thwarts Danang's economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

The complicated progression of Covid-19 in Danang has dealt a blow to the city’s efforts to grow its economy this year and may drag Vietnam's economic recovery.

VN banks still make high profits, though businesses hit hard by Covid-19
VN banks still make high profits, though businesses hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Applying drastic measures to cut costs and ease reliance on capital sources, commercial banks continued to make profits in the first half if the year, However, they have been warned of bad debts ahead.

Gold prices hit all-time high
Gold prices hit all-time high
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Gold prices soared near VND57 million (US$2,486) per tael (1.2 ounces) on the local market on first day of the week while the yellow metal also made its history in prices, hitting an all-time high.

Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts
Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Some organisations have rushed to sell shares of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) to retrieve bad debts, but it was not easy to find buyers agreeing with the offered price.

VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment
VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

 Vietnamese shares are on the edge of declining this week as worries about the second wave of coronavirus spread increased after new cases were reported over the weekend.

Planning for an energy-rich future
Planning for an energy-rich future
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Thanks to the government’s recent mechanisms on renewable energy, Vietnam is doing all it can to facilitate further attraction of the private sector.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 