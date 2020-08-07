Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/08/2020 13:43:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development

07/08/2020    13:37 GMT+7

Since Vietnam joined ASEAN (July 28, 1995) and committed to the implementation of the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) in 1996, ASEAN's direct investment has contributed significantly to Vietnam’s economic development .

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development

A signing ceremoney of an agreement on oil and gas cooperation between Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Petro Vietnam) and Brunei National Petroleum Company (Petroleum Brunei), November 27, 2012 at Istanal Palace Nurul Iman, during a state visit to Brunei of State President Truong Tan Sang (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development

Ciputra Group (Indonesia) has been implementing many projects in Vietnam, including Nam Thang Long Urban Area Ciputra Hanoi (1996) - the first large-scale real estate project in Vietnam. It’s considered as one of the most modern closed urban areas in Hanoi, with an initial registered investment capital of 2.1 billion USD. In photo: Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives President of Ciputra Group, Budiarsa Sastrawinata, during the Prime Minister’s visit to Indonesia, October 12, 2018 (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development


In 2012, PT Semen Gresik, Indonesia's largest cement group, spent 230 million USD on a 70% stake in Thang Long Cement Joint Stock Company from Geleximco. The participation of Semen Gresik of Indonesia has led Thang Long Cement to become a company with a strong increase in financial capacity and brand (chartered capital increased from 1.75 trillion VND to 4.2 trillion VND) (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development



JRD Vietnam Automobile Joint Venture Company is a joint venture between Malaysia's leading automobile manufacturer JRD Motor Vehicle Co., Ltd. and Phu Yen Industrial Import-Export Production Company, with an investment of about 100 million USD, manufacturing 15,000 cars of all kinds a year. The company was put into operation in September 2006 (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development



Hai Duong Thermal Power Plant Project in Kinh Mon district (Hai Duong) has a total investment of 2.2 billion USD invested by JAKS Resources Berhad Group of Malaysia and is developed under the form of build-operate-transfer (BOT), starting construction from September 9, 2011(Photo: VNA)

 
ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development



Hong Leong Bank (Hong Leong Bank), wholly invested by Malaysia, has been operating in Vietnam since 2009. So far there have been 4 branches and transaction offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development



The Duyen Hai 2 Thermal Power Plant project with a capacity of about 1,200 MW, a component of the Duyen Hai Power Center is invested by the Janakuasa Malaysia Group in the form of BOT with a total capital of 2.4 billion USD. It’s the second largest FDI project in Vietnam only behind Samsung Display in Bac Ninh (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development



PETRONAS (Petroliam Nasional Bhd) has been investing in Vietnam since 1991 with the signing of a contract with the National Oil and Gas Group of Vietnam (PetroVietnam) to share petroleum products at blocks 01 & 02 offshore Vung Tau province. Todate , besides cooperation in petroleum exploration, Petronas has established many joint ventures to participate in the distribution of petroleum products and petrochemicals in Vietnam. In photo: Construction of a new drilling rig project for Petronas Petroleum Company (Malaysia) (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Lance Y. Gokongwei, President and CEO of JG Summit Holdings, INC, one of the largest and most diversified multidisciplinary corporations in the Philippines, Hanoi, June 17, 2019. The group is the largest investor in Vietnam in food and beverage industry since 2003, (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the development of Da Nang Software Park between Da Nang People's Committee and Sembcorp Development Company, Hanoi, March 23, 2017 (Photo: VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA
Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises have been urged to renovate their business strategies if they want to benefit from the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), 

Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The top 10 most valuable brands in Viet Nam 2020 are worth US$8.1 billion, increasing by 17 per cent from last year and accounting for 30 per cent of the list’s total value, according to Forbes Viet Nam magazine.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Lao Cai asked to finalise proposal for construction of Sa Pa Airport

Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam is one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia and is one of the most preferred frontier markets, according to HSBC.

Singaporean business surges ahead
Singaporean business surges ahead
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Singaporean business and investment in Vietnam has increased significantly over the decades, thus greatly contributing to strengthening economic bilateral ties.

Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The export of vegetables and fruits has resumed. And with the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s products have great advantages to be exported to the EU.

Mountainous areas and islands need investment
Mountainous areas and islands need investment
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Le Quoc Phuong, former deputy director for the Information Centre for Industry and Trade, under the Ministry of Trade, talks on key requirements in trade development in mountainous areas and islands.

Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Singapore are witnessing their heyday in bilateral and multifaceted cooperation.

Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact
Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic to hit Vietnam has continued to deal a devastating blow to small businesses, travel agencies, and tourist accommodations in the Old Quarter of Hanoi due to the suspension of operations.

All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission
All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Not all commercial banks will list their shares on the bourses by the end of the year as required by the government.

Vietnam Airlines plans to sell nine planes due to financial woes
Vietnam Airlines plans to sell nine planes due to financial woes
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is planning to sell nine A321CEO planes to optimize its fleet and improve its cash flow, as the national flag carrier’s revenue has dropped sharply due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wide impacts to be made with new law changes
Wide impacts to be made with new law changes
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Effective in 2021, the amended laws on Enterprises, Investment, and Public-Private Partnership are expected to entail breakthrough changes to Vietnam’s business and investment landscape in the coming time, 

Decisive actions to achieve goals
Decisive actions to achieve goals
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is currently working on possible scenarios for the upcoming period amid the ongoing developments of the global health crisis.

Maximum $130,700 fine for listing violations: Draft decree
Maximum $130,700 fine for listing violations: Draft decree
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Public companies may receive a penalty of VND2-3 billion ($87,120-$130,700) for falsifying share listing and trading documents under a proposal from the Ministry of Finance.

Rebound likely despite bumpy roads
Rebound likely despite bumpy roads
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Despite a serious dip in local production caused by the health crisis, Vietnam is expected to be one of the fastest-growing nations worldwide this year, with the economy forecast to stay among the few nations with positive growth.

Millenium to develop $15 billion LNG project in Khanh Hoa
Millenium to develop $15 billion LNG project in Khanh Hoa
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

If the $15 billion LNG project of Millenium Group is approved, it will contribute to making the Nam Van Phong area the largest LNG centre in Southeast Asia.

Unique advantages can pull Vietnam out of uncertainty
Unique advantages can pull Vietnam out of uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

In life, economic and health gains are not always equal. This is true for individuals and for countries. While Vietnam has managed to contain the pandemic so far, its economy has been hurt in recent months. 

Container handling charge increases proposed to attract investment in seaports
Container handling charge increases proposed to attract investment in seaports
BUSINESSicon  06/08/2020 

Container loading and unloading service charges should be increased to approach the regional level so investors would not feel hesitant when pouring money into developing seaports.

Policies encourage automakers to assemble cars in Vietnam
Policies encourage automakers to assemble cars in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  06/08/2020 

 Several automakers are considering assembling their best-selling models in Viet Nam due to the Government’s policy of zero import tariffs on components and a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees.

Apple conducts survey, considers making iPhones in Vietnam
Apple conducts survey, considers making iPhones in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The moves taken by Apple recently have led people to think that the world’s leading phone manufacturer is planning production of iPhones in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 