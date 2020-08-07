ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development





PETRONAS (Petroliam Nasional Bhd) has been investing in Vietnam since 1991 with the signing of a contract with the National Oil and Gas Group of Vietnam (PetroVietnam) to share petroleum products at blocks 01 & 02 offshore Vung Tau province. Todate , besides cooperation in petroleum exploration, Petronas has established many joint ventures to participate in the distribution of petroleum products and petrochemicals in Vietnam. In photo: Construction of a new drilling rig project for Petronas Petroleum Company (Malaysia) (Photo: VNA)



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Lance Y. Gokongwei, President and CEO of JG Summit Holdings, INC, one of the largest and most diversified multidisciplinary corporations in the Philippines, Hanoi, June 17, 2019. The group is the largest investor in Vietnam in food and beverage industry since 2003, (Photo: VNA)