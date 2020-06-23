Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 13:44:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee

 
 
23/06/2020    12:37 GMT+7

The Ministry of Finance has officially asked the Government to cut 50 percent of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles.

Auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee hinh anh 1


This is the key part of a governmental decree drafted by the finance ministry, which is expected to be applied from this month until the end of this year.


The draft decree was opened to ideas from ministries, sectors, localities, the business community, organisations and individuals before being sent to the Government for approval.

The ministry has received 47 contributions, including those from ministries of Foreign Affairs and Industry and Trade, to ensure compatibility between the decree with relevant international treaties, of which Vietnam is a member.

All participants agreed with the need for this decree for the development of the domestic automobile industry as well as its contents.

The ministry’s preliminary assessment shows that the cut of 50 percent of the registration fee for locally-manufactured and assembled vehicles will affect local budget revenue in the last six months of this year, with an estimated amount of 3.7 trillion VND (159 million USD).

According to current regulations, the buyers of cars with nine seats or less have to pay registration fee of 10 percent of the car value in cities and provinces, except for Hanoi, which applies a rate of 12 percent.

Meanwhile, buyers of pick-up trucks with transport volume of less than 1,500 kilos and five seats or fewer, and vans with capacity of 1,500 kilos or less, will pay an amount equal to 60 percent of the nine-seat car’s registration fee.

The average revenue generated by the registration fees on locally-manufactured and assembled vehicles is about 16 trillion VND per year.

Vietnam has initially controlled the COVID-19 pandemic, but the disease continues to affect countries around the world, showing no signs of slowing down. Many industries are heavily affected, including domestic automobile assembly and manufacturing.

During the social distancing period, most of the large car manufacturers and assemblers, such as Thaco, Thanh Công, VinFast, Toyota, Ford and Honda, had to suspend production and assembly activities, causing disruptions to supply chains and demand.

 

Insiders said that domestic automakers have restarted production and resumed supply chains, but due to the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic many difficulties lie ahead, especially for domestic automobile manufacturing and assembly enterprises who are dealing with high volumes of inventory.

It’s predicted that the automobile market will not only be impacted this year but also for a few years to come.

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) says its members units consumed nearly 19,100 various cars in May, up 62 percent compared with the previous month. Of the sales, there were more than 13,000 passenger cars, 5,800 commercial vehicles, and 260 special purpose vehicles.

VAMA members sold 83,200 cars of all types this year, down 34 percent year-on-year.

The above figure does not include sales from other brands, which are not VAMA members, including TC MOTOR, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo.

TC MOTOR (representative of Hyundai Thanh Cong brand), saw the highest volume in May sales with 4,800 units, bringing the total sales in the first five months of this year to 22,400 vehicles of all kinds.

Experts said that Vietnam’s automobile market rebounded sharply in May because the country removed social distancing regulations in April, helping stimulate demand. In addition, many auto businesses have launched discount and promotional programmes for customers, so the May sales figures improved./.VNS

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees

Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees

The Ministry of Finance is compiling a draft decree on lowering the registration fees of locally assembled or manufactured autos by 50% until the end of this year and will consult other ministries before submitting it to the Government for approval.

 
 

Other News

.
$43mn solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan
$43mn solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant was officially inaugurated in Thuan Nam district in south-central Ninh Thuan province on June 22.

Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls
Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Many listed companies plan to buy tens of trillions of dong in treasury stocks.

Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions the Ministry of Finance made public for comments.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Experts: Night-time economy expected to boost Hanoi tourism

Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The shrimp price has regained an upward trend, while supplies from other countries have fallen.

Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Foreign enterprises are beginning to shift their investments into industries that require medium-level workers or higher-skilled workers as opposed to putting money into labour-intensive industries as in the past,

Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.

Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Inventory has become a common concern of domestic enterprises due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction’s proposal to allow foreigners to buy tourism property developments in Viet Nam needs careful consideration, experts have said.

Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Experts have forecast bank credit growth in the second quarter to reach 3.5-4 percent, much higher than the rate in the first quarter.

Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Thousands of workers in the garment and footwear industries will be laid off soon as companies still cannot receive new orders.

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Last week, interbank liquidity was in excess and the interest rate dropped to a record low, signs showing that capital has become ‘stagnant’.

Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Provincial authorities are responsible for choosing investors and implementing the newly added projects.

AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Luxshare ICT announced they are still hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion in North Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Development strategy for building material sector to be devised

COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Although the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is great news for Vietnamese businesses, they should not expect too much as the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Europe.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Decree drafted to empower SSC to halt market trading

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 