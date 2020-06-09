Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/06/2020 15:06:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt

 
 
10/06/2020    14:00 GMT+7

The debts incurred by enterprises in the aviation industry, due in 2020, if not payable, will have a big impact on public debt.

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung, in his report to the National Assembly, mentioned the safety of public debt.

VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt



It is expected that public debt will be at 52.3 percent of GDP, within the safety line. However, the Covid-19 epidemic is believed to have impact on all business fields, thus bringing risks to the macroeconomy and finance. The epidemic has increased pressure on budget deficit targets and public debt.

For the last 1.5 years, the government has stopped acting as a guarantor for enterprises in business fields. However, much of the debt guaranteed by the government in the past was due to be paid in 2020. Because of the epidemic, many enterprises cannot pay debts.

The debts of Vietnam Airlines, where the state holds 86.19 percent of shares, are among these. It announced that debt repayment would be on time at the annual shareholders’ meeting, but then the Covid-19 epidemic broke out.

Vietnam Airlines’ Q1 business plan showed that its post-tax profit was minus VND2.589 trillion and the revenue was 43.9 percent lower than planned.

Vietnam Airlines’ Q1 business plan showed that its post-tax profit was minus VND2.589 trillion and the revenue was 43.9 percent lower than planned.

 


If the epidemic lasts until the end of June, total revenue would decrease by VND50 trillion and there would be a loss of VND15-16 trillion this year.

The business loss because of the epidemic has caused the airline to suffer from serious cash flow imbalance. The short-term debt rescheduling and payment extension would only be helpful in the short term. If the market continues to bear adverse impacts from the epidemic and international flights still cannot be reopened, Vietnam Airlines would not have money to operate, pay bank debts and make payment to partners.

Vietjet is facing the same problems. The private airline took a loss of VND989 billion in Q1 and the cash flow from business activities was minus VND2.027 trillion.

Bamboo Airways, which has just joined the aviation market with modest market share, is also meeting financial problems because of high fixed costs in the first phase of operation.

According to Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon, because of the cash flow imbalance caused by the epidemic, many loans in the past, due in 2020, to upgrade the fleets, may become unpayable for Vietnam Airlines.

The airline will have to pay $800 million worth of debts to Vietnamese and foreign banks in mid-May. The amount of money was borrowed to buy aircraft in 2009-2015 under the government’s guarantee. Only if the government applies urgent measures to save airlines, including Vietnam Airlines, will creditors consider extending payments for the big loans.

Mai Lan 

Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?

Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?

Deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Vo Huy Cuong affirmed that the watchdog agency is unbiased when licensing air routes to Con Dao Island.

When to restart international flights still undecided

When to restart international flights still undecided

Vietnam’s national aviation authority is still undecided over the exact date for the reopening of international commercial air routes,

 
 

Other News

.
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman quits after joke about George Floyd
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman quits after joke about George Floyd
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Greg Glassman acknowledged having caused a "rift" after joking about the dead Minneapolis man.

Property firms return to market after COVID-19
Property firms return to market after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

After a brief hiatus, property companies have been resuming sales of developments and revealing their post-COVID-19 business plans since the beginning of May.

Tra fish industry strives to win over domestic consumers
Tra fish industry strives to win over domestic consumers
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

An event took place in Hanoi on June 9 to help promote the domestic consumption of tra fish products, a major foreign currency earner that has been hit hard by impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30
Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

An online trade exchange conference on consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 30 to help domestic producers gain broader access to the Japanese market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 10
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

PM okays new industrial park project in Binh Phuoc

Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge
Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to provide a host of opportunities to Vietnamese enterprises to bolster their exports, but they must also meet strict requirements in order to fully capitalise on the deal, insiders have said.

Smaller firms to land on tax cushion
Smaller firms to land on tax cushion
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Over 700,000 micro- and small-sized enterprises in Vietnam could receive a hefty reduction in corporate income tax payable this year, while more than one million individual taxpayers could be beneficiaries of personal income tax deductions.

E-commerce top players shrink to three
E-commerce top players shrink to three
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market is expected to witness competition between Tiki-Sendo, Shopee and Lazada, after Tiki and Sendo join under the same roof, slated for this year.

Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Experts forecast Vietnam’s wind power sector would further grow in line with the Government’s stronger regulatory support announced recently and rising investor interest, which has strengthened the project pipeline.

More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese consumers, across ages, are tending to use livestream as a way to connect with sellers and gather information about products while shopping from home, e-commerce giant Shopee said in a report.

Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is generally regarded as having great prospects to seize overseas investment flows moving away from China.

Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions’ deficit forecast is wider than the Ministry of Finance’s 5.0-5.1% deficit estimate.

Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed to cut environmental protection tax on jet fuel by 30 per cent, from VND3,000 to VND2,100 per litre.

Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Major newspapers of German and Austria ran articles on June 8 highlighting the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during its ongoing ninth session.

Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh has approved a wind power project with a total investment of VND16.2 trillion (US$695.3 million).

Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  09/06/2020 

Vietnam exported 166 million USD worth of processed agricultural products in the first quarter of 2020, up 33 percent year-on-year, statistics reveal.

CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Korean movie theaters giant, CJ CGV will divest 25% stake in its real estate investment arm in Vietnam namely CJ Vietnam Co., to improve its finance structure, which has been impacted by the break out of COVID-19 pandemic

VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
BUSINESSicon  09/06/2020 

Banks, especially State-owned banks, are expected to increase their capital significantly this year as they are allowed to retain profits or pay dividend in shares instead of cash as previously.

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
BUSINESSicon  09/06/2020 

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, more private equity funds have been seeking ways to enter Vietnam as investors see bright prospects in the long term.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 