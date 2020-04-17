Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry

 
 
18/04/2020    15:14 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport said it did not assign the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to study a protection policy dedicated to Vietnam Airlines, which recently reported a loss of VND20 trillion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines at Noi Bai International Airport. The Transport Ministry says its policies are fair and equal for all airlines. — Photo Vietnam Airlines

The information that the ministry gave Vietnam Airlines priority on the allocation of time slots for landing and take-off, and controlled the domestic aviation sector’s growth to help the carrier develop business is incorrect, a representative of the ministry told Vietnam News Agency.

“All policies are fair and equal for all airlines,” said the representative.

According to the ministry, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has exempted and reduced many air service fees for all airlines that are using services at ACV's airports, including halving flight guide service fees, from March 1 to August 31.

The ministry last week proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to consider exemptions of import tax and environmental protection tax for fuel from January 23 to December 31.

 

In case of difficulties balancing the budget, the ministry expected the Government to cut these taxes in half and allow businesses to delay tax payments and budget contributions.

It recommended the Government to cut 50 per cent of fees for take-off and landing and flight management services for domestic flights from March 1 to August 31. This time will be adjusted following the development of the pandemic.

The ministry also asked for reduced or suspended payments for corporate income, personal income and foreign contractor taxes from January 23 to December 31, 2020. Businesses are expected to enjoy cuts to value-added tax on domestic transport over three years. — VNS

Vietnam’s aviation sector loses $435 million amid Covid-19 epidemic

The initial loss caused by the suspension of flights to and from China for Vietnam’s airlines could be up to VND10 trillion.

VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19

The aviation and transport sector are facing a range of challenges in the time ahead caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, with many being in need of urgent assistance from the government in order to restore production and business.

 
 

.
State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The State Securities Commission (SSC) will soon launch an electronic one-stop information disclosure system for the stock market, news site tinnhanhchungkhoan reported on Thursday.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Q2 growth likely to suffer from pandemic

Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The fact that nearly 35,000 enterprises have now withdrawn from the market three months after the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Vietnam reveals the huge impact it has had on business and production.

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has already made it quite difficult for Vietnamese goods to enter the US and EU markets and the outlook for the second quarter is also gloomy, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Jetstar Pacific Airlines (JPA), the low-cost Vietnamese air carrier, is moving ahead with the third restructuring, expected to be carried out after the epidemic ends.

Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance recently has added non-woven fabrics, which are used to produce protective clothing, into the list of import tax exemption.

Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Vietnam Food Association has petitioned authorities to prioritise customs clearance of consignments of rice exports stuck at ports.

Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced the list of 12 products which are at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance.

Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said pork must be eligible for price stabilisation due to the high demand for this essential good on the domestic market.

Vietnamese food, foodstuff producers gear up for epidemic
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Covid-19 has led to a sharp increase in the demand for essential goods.

Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

A new trade agreement between Vietnam and Cuba officially came into force earlier this month, and is expected to help bring bilateral economic, trade and investment ties on par with their sound political relationship.

China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Its economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 as it battled the virus and lockdowns

IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Plant Protection Department to support efforts to expand export markets for Vietnam's high quality fruits.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Shrimp exports to China show drastic upturn after five years

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Agriculture ministry proposes maintaining sticky rice exports

SMEs in dire need of help
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need "painkillers" in the short term to increase liquidity and "vaccines" to develop sustainably in the long term.

Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given his consent to allow the export of medical masks, protective suits, and medical equipment as a means of providing other countries with the equipment necessary for epidemic prevention and control.

How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Experts have applauded the measured taken by HCM City authorities on risk assessment and management, believing that this is the first important step to run the economy safely.

Coronavirus: Australia's economy faces unprecedented setbacks
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

An unprecedented series of measures may not be enough to save Australia's normally robust economy.

Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

National Assembly deputies say if the government gives financial support to real estate firms and private schools, it will only be saving rich people.

