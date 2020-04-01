Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects

Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.

A corner of Ba Ria - Vung Tau (Photo: baodautu.vn)

At a meeting held on March 31, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Quoc Tuan said that land clearance compensation for important projects must be carried out by local authorities, and that related procedures must be completed soon.

The provincial Department of Planning and Investment must create documents to guide the investors bidding process. As for the Lam Vien Nui Dinh Tourism Area, the department is expected to report on how its investment will be carried out, and the provincial People’s Committee will select an investor for the project if the department is unable to choose one.

Tuan also requested the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to work closely with local authorities, and help them submit the required documents to the provincial People’s Committee so that it can issue land acquisition decisions, after which investors for the projects can be called.

For projects involving forests, the department has to clarify plans for commerce and service as well as forest area rentals so that investors have a clear direction of how the project will be implemented.

According to the Department of Planning and Investment, the province has 23 important projects that are in need of investors.

In 2020, three projects will have their land-use rights up for bidding, including cluster 5 in Vung Tau city’s ward 1, Nghinh Phong Cape Tourism Area in ward 2, and part of a land area in Vung Tau city received from the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade./.VNA