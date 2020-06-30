Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/07/2020 10:05:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Bad debts return, bank profits fall

 
 
02/07/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Along with implementing better provisions against credit risks, commercial banks are stepping up the sale of mortgaged assets to collect debts.

Commercial banks have been offering to sell mortgaged assets, from high-end apartments, land and townhouses to cars, equipment and production workshops, in order to collect debts.

Bad debts return, bank profits fall



The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) has also put up for sale immovable properties, vehicles and valuable papers to settle bad debts it bought from credit institutions.

Analysts said the wave of mortgaged asset liquidation was foreseeable. As businesses are facing difficulties because of Covid-19, they cannot sell products to get money for debt payments.

Nguyen Duc Thach Diem, CEO of Sacombank, said the bad debts auctioned in the first five months of the year reached VND9.7 trillion. The bank hopes it can settle the debt of VND11 trillion this year.

Nguyen Quoc Hung, director of the Credit Department of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), said 1,800 trillion, or 23 percent of total outstanding loans, have been affected by Covid-19.

SBV Governor Le Minh Hung has expressed his concern about the increase in bad debts as a result of Covid-19.

Analysts said the wave of mortgaged asset liquidation was foreseeable. As businesses are facing difficulties because of Covid-19, they cannot sell products to get money for debt payments.

Asked about the salability of the mortgaged assets, Diem said the demand from investors for real estate, which is collateral for loans, is very high, especially demand for industrial property.

 

Vietnam is expected to receive a new FDI wave in the time to come, so many investors want to inject money into IZ projects.


Sacombank’s finance report showed that the bank’s outstanding loans increased by VND10 trillion in the first three months of the year, while non-performing loans (NPL) rose by VND1.3 trillion. The fifth-group debt (the worst debt) soared from VND4.508 trillion to VND4.71 trillion.

This has forced the bank to increase the provision of VND404 billion in total against risks, which resulted in a pre-tax profit drop to VND906 billion.

As for TP Bank, its finance report showed the pre-provisioning net profit was VND1.333 trillion in Q1, while the post-provisioning profit was VND1 trillion.

A senior executive of the bank said the bad debts are mostly from individual clients who borrowed money to buy cars.

According to SBV, the bad debt ratio was 1.77 percent as of the end of March, a slight increase from the 1.63 percent at the end of 2019. In the first three months of 2020, banks settled VND26.940 trillion worth of bad debts.

BIDV’s Training and Research Institute estimates that banks’ income may decrease by VND30-34 trillion because of Covid-19. SSI predicted that banks’ pre-tax profit may increase by 7.2 percent if the pandemic can be contained by the end of Q2.

Linh Ha 

VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year

VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year

The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) targeted to settle bad debts worth totally VND50 trillion (US$2.15 billion) this year.

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt

Forty-nine BOT (build-operate-transfer) transport projects have been reported as having revenue below expectations.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam sees greater budget transparency
Vietnam sees greater budget transparency
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s Open Budget Index (OBI) increased rapidly in 2019 compared to 2018, according to a survey released on July 1.

Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham
Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

 Administrative procedure reform is the key to unlocking the full potential of the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), said participants at a conference on Tuesday.

Consumer lending expected to rise in Vietnam after Covid-19
Consumer lending expected to rise in Vietnam after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The number of borrowers is expected to increase, but this also poses higher risks for finance companies.

To pave the way for attracting giants
To pave the way for attracting giants
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

Many international institutions, investors and economic experts have noted that Vietnam is having an opportunity to attract the huge international capital flow. 

Nation’s economic forecast leads way
Nation’s economic forecast leads way
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

With its success in fighting COVID-19, Vietnam has continued to be the best performer in Southeast Asia, laying a firm foundation for the country to attract more investment and spur on production.

HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment
HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Nguyen Anh Duc, general director of Saigon Co.op, said the rate of cashless payment at its system, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.op Smile, has increased sharply since last year from 3-5 percent to nearly 21 percent now.

Selling online: new opportunity for VN micro businesses
Selling online: new opportunity for VN micro businesses
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The ‘e-commerce wave’ has opened a new consumption trend in which anyone can create a platform of their own to start a business.

A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19
A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

With an increasingly open business environment, and continuing international integration, Vietnam has long been regarded as a promising destination for foreign investment.

Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1
Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

A mid-term survey on rural areas and agriculture will be carried out in Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces from July 1, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has announced.

Old barriers prevent Covid-19-hit businesses from accessing preferential loans
Old barriers prevent Covid-19-hit businesses from accessing preferential loans
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Small enterprises complain they cannot access the preferential lending program, while banks say hundreds of trillions of dong are ready for disbursement.

Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

Local farming production needs reforms for higher export value

Construction materials industry faces challenges
Construction materials industry faces challenges
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

Thai Duy Sam, vice chairman of Vietnam Building Material Association, speaks  about challenges and shortcomings in production technology and environmental protection for the construction materials industry.

Vietnam Railways estimates a $60 million loss due to pandemic
Vietnam Railways estimates a $60 million loss due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) estimates a loss of nearly VND1.4 trillion (US$60 million) after tax in 2020, a massive blow to the company due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecasts
VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecasts
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.81 per cent year-on-year during the first half of this year, the lowest six-month growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Patents in Vietnam increase 56 percent
Patents in Vietnam increase 56 percent
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The number of patents has increased by 56.7 per cent in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Big relief for businesses’ concerns
Big relief for businesses’ concerns
FEATUREicon  30/06/2020 

On May 8, the National Assembly approved the Eurpopean Union-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), with 460 out of 461 deputies (95.65%) voting yes for the pact. 

EVFTA a big opportunity for firms after COVID-19 shock: ministry
EVFTA a big opportunity for firms after COVID-19 shock: ministry
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The European Union Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will create significant opportunities for Vietnamese firms to recover and develop after the COVID-19 pandemic, 

Kweichow Moutai: 'Elite' alcohol brand is China's most valuable firm
Kweichow Moutai: 'Elite' alcohol brand is China's most valuable firm
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Kweichow Moutai's share price rockets thanks to its popular and sought-after baijiu drink.

Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19
Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Experts have urged Vietnamese exporters to shift their attention to neighbouring ASEAN markets given that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on major markets such as the EU and the US, a recent conference heard.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 