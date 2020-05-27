Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/05/2020 19:42:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated

 
 
31/05/2020    18:30 GMT+7

Commercial banks all can anticipate a sharp fall in profits this year because of Covid-19, though they faced difficulties later than other businesses.

Eximbank’s managers have submitted to the board of directors a new business plan under which the pre-tax profit would be VND1.318 trillion, or 40 percent lower than initially planned.

VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated



A representative of Eximbank said the profit from the core business field is expected to see a 10.3 percent decrease, but the total profit is still hoped to increase by 22 percent compared with 2019.

The bank has set up a plan on cutting the operation cost sharply, by another 11 percent compared with the plan set earlier this year, about VND326 billion. It has projected an 8 percent decrease in mobilized capital and 4 percent decrease in outstanding loans.

Eximbank is the first bank that made public the adjusted business plan for this year.

The impact of the epidemic on commercial banks have become clearer, but not many banks have given exact figures about business results or released predictions about the possible impact on profit.

NamA Bank, in its latest annual report, mentioned the consolidated pre-tax profit of 13.47 percent compared with 2019. However, it still has not made any official announcement.

Prior to that, NamA Bank, in its latest annual report, mentioned the consolidated pre-tax profit of 13.47 percent compared with 2019. However, it still has not made any official announcement.

 


Meanwhile, many other banks still maintain profit growth plans they set earlier this year before the epidemic broke out.

BIDV, for example, at the shareholders’ meeting held in early March, projected 16 percent profit growth rate for this year, if the epidemic lasted until the end of March.

Kien Long Bank, at its shareholders’ meeting, set a plan to increase profit by 8.7 times. However, the bank said it would adjust business plans in accordance with the performance of the epidemic.

Eximbank reported that its 2,221 clients, who borrowed VND16 trillion, or 10 percent of its total outstanding loans, bear impact from Covid-19. The bank has been extending the principal and interest payment deadlines for 696 clients with the total outstanding loans of VND4.572 trillion. It plans to do this with 1.061 clients with VND6.566 trillion.

Eximbank’s CEO Nguyen Canh Vinh said Covid-19 has forced banks to adjust their business plans.

The State Bank of Vietnam’s Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu, at a meeting between the Prime Minister and businesses in mid-April, said state-owned banks have to sacrifice 40 percent of their profit to cut lending interest rates to support businesses.

BIDV’s Research and Training Institute estimated that the banking sector may lose VND30-40 trillion worth of profit this year because of interest rate cuts, debt payment extension and lower credit growth rate.

Mai Lan 

P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options

P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options

With average price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios at a five-year low, bank stocks are among the good options available for investors right now, analysts said.  

Vietnamese banks warned about capital shortage risk

Vietnamese banks warned about capital shortage risk

Overdue debts, which are increasing rapidly during Covid-19, will adversely affect business results and capital growth capability of many commercial banks in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Air travel demand has increased after a long period of travel restriction because of Covid-19.

How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietcombank and Vietnam Airlines spend VND40 million a month on each employee, much higher than other enterprises.

More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam is expected to see a new foreign direct investment (FDI) wave as more foreign companies plan to move investment into the country.

VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam's garment and textile exports in the first four months fell 10 percent year-on-year to 10.63 billion USD and could fall much further as buyers cancelled orders due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).

How can foreign investors be prevented from acquiring Vietnamese enterprises?
How can foreign investors be prevented from acquiring Vietnamese enterprises?
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises, hit hard by Covid-19, may be the ‘aiming points’ of foreign ‘sharks’ attempting to swallow up enterprises at low costs.

Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment
Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam has been advised to introduce a range of solutions aimed at attracting private investment in an effective manner with the private economic sector increasingly becoming a key part of the national economy,

Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list
Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The magazine says the Kardashian family misled the press about the value of Jenner's makeup business.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam at advantage in economic recovery post-COVID-19: Former Deputy PM

Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam contains one of the highest potential for wind power in the region, as it is endowed with high wind speeds particularly in the offshore or near-shore areas.

Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

As free trade agreements (FTAs), including the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) that is about to be ratified by the Vietnam National Assembly, tend to be asymmetric in nature, 

Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses
Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Public investment is expected to play a very important role in promoting economic growth in 2020 and the enterprises in the building material sector are the biggest beneficiaries, economists say.

IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Industrial infrastructure companies are still thriving amid Covid-19, and are expected to continue to grow as Vietnam is one of the best destinations for investors in the post-epidemic period.

Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

To ensure rural residents have access to fresh water in the 2021-2025 period, localities in the Mekong Delta will require an investment of VND5 trillion.

From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Strong regionally co-ordinated actions and strong leadership are the key elements required to rescue the ASEAN from economic difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic.

Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fall
Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fall
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Catfish products can bring export turnover of $2 billion a year, but, surprisingly, the fish has not been favored in the home market.

Vietnam to import live pigs to cut live hog prices at home
Vietnam to import live pigs to cut live hog prices at home
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam will allow the import of live pigs for the first time in a bid to counter the skyrocketing live hog prices in the domestic market, said an agricultural official.

Vietnam domestic pepper prices hit one-year high
Vietnam domestic pepper prices hit one-year high
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam pepper prices rose to a one-year high on Wednesday, driven by Chinese consumption recovery and higher demands from local businesses. 

VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19
VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The primary supply of corporate bonds has dropped sharply as the epidemic has upset enterprises’ business plans. Many have postponed bond issuance plans.

Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

A full-scale audit should become compulsory for work carried out under public-private partnerships to make sure they are efficient and benefit all stakeholders, lawmakers have told the National Assembly.

Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Viet Nam’s pushback of COVID-19 pandemic has helped shrimp exporters raise their competitiveness on the world market, being over other competitors...

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 