17/06/2020 14:48:05 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Vietnamese banking system sees big changes

 
 
17/06/2020    13:39 GMT+7

Private banks that can satisfy the requirements on capital adequacy ratio (CAR) now have great opportunities to obtain bigger market share.

Reports showed a significant decrease in the market share held by the ‘big four’ (Vietcombank, BIDV, Agribank and VietinBank).

Vietnamese banking system sees big changes



The big four are state-owned banks, in which the state holds more than 50 percent of chartered capital. The total assets and outstanding loans of the banks alone account for 50 percent of the entire banking system.

However, the market share has shrunk because the State has been slow in increasing the charter capital of the banks. As a result, the charter capital increase of the banks is lower than their total asset growth, leading to the decline in CAR (capital adequacy ratio).

Bizlive found that Agribank had a CAR of 9.2 percent on December 31, 2019, which was lower than the average CAR of domestic credit institutions.

However, if referring to Basel II standards, the ratio would be 7.3 percent only on December 31, 2019 and 6.9 percent on March 31, 2020, far from the required minimum ratio of 8 percent.

As for VietinBank, its CAR was 9.25 percent in late 2019 if calculating in accordance with the standards stipulated in Circular 36. Meanwhile, the figure would be much lower if calculating in accordance with Circular 41, with Basel II standards.

Private banks that can satisfy the requirements on capital adequacy ratio (CAR) now have great opportunities to obtain bigger market share.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank and BIDV could not fulfill plans to raise charter capital through the share issuance to investors and bond issuance to increase 2-tier capital.

 


Vietcombank could only issue 3 percent of shares out of the planned 10 percent. This was because the share price increased, which could not attract investors.

As of the end of 2019, BIDV could issue shares to KEB Hana Bank to increase the charter capital by 15 percent, or VND6.033 trillion.

Nevertheless, though the bank both issued shares to foreign strategic investor, and issued bonds to increase 2-tier capital, it still lacks a huge amount of capital to obtain growth this year.

Unable to raise capital to the expected levels, the banks may have to curb the credit growth or even have to reduce outstanding loans to ensure safety in operation.

If BIDV cannot raise capital this year, it would have to reduce outstanding loans sharply, about VND90 trillion, while the demand for capital is very high.

The credit growth slowdown of state-owned banks means the market share decreases. This also means that private banks now have opportunities to obtain bigger market share.

Some private banks have charter capital higher than state-owned banks.

Techcombank, for example, had VND35 trillion in charter capital as of the end of 2019, higher than Agribank with VND30.5 trillion, ranked fourth in the banking system.

Le Ha 

VN central bank’s VND16 trillion aid receives lackluster response from employers

VN central bank’s VND16 trillion aid receives lackluster response from employers

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has deployed a financial package worth VND16 trillion to support enterprises impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, 

Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails

Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails

A string of Vietnamese banks, particularly state-owned lenders, are facing capital shortfalls but upcoming tie-up deals with foreign investors could give the financial sector some much-needed momentum.

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions

Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Restaurants and eateries have been crowded recently, following the social distancing period. Analysts believe this indicates a rapid recovery of the economy after the epidemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam's aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months

COVID-19 pushes businesses online
COVID-19 pushes businesses online
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have seen the benefits of trading online.  Dang Hoang Hai, director of the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, talks about the issue.

UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Unlisted public companies are planning to move to the Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi stock exchanges to increase share liquidity and capital.

Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Businesspeople have called on the government to take measures to control foreign capital and prevent foreign investors from acquiring local strong brands and Vietnamese enterprises in important business fields.

Rice exports set to jump, renewable energy in high demand: Vietnamese trade minister
Rice exports set to jump, renewable energy in high demand: Vietnamese trade minister
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam may take a global lead in rice exports in 2020, a trade report to the National Assembly on Monday showed. 

Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1
Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps
Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.

Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume
Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The price of pork in the domestic market has been experiencing a downward trajectory in recent days after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) granted permission to local firms to import live pigs from Thailand.

Vietnamese traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces
Vietnamese traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Experts have forecast a tough time ahead for the domestic retail, with many store owners struggling to pay rent after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior economist projects "swoosh-shaped" recovery for Vietnam
Senior economist projects "swoosh-shaped" recovery for Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

It won’t be a V-shaped recovery, but a swoosh-shaped recovery like Nike’s logo: the economy will go down and then bounce back beginning in 2021, according to BIDV’s chief economist Can Van Luc.

Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

There is a new FDI capital flow heading for Southeast Asian countries, but analysts say it is not easy for Vietnam to grab the opportunities.

Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

At Sacombank’s annual general meeting held on June 5 its permanent vice chairman Pham Van Phong said that in 2019 the bank’s pre-tax profit increased by 43.2 per cent to VND3.2 trillion (US$137.5 million), which was 21.4 per cent above the target.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam spends over US$1.2 billion on fuel imports

It will take time for economy to recover: expert
It will take time for economy to recover: expert
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

PhD Doctor Nguyen Duc Do, deputy director of the Academy of Finance, talks on the need to promote the development of the domestic market.

