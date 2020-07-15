Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 08:03:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19

17/07/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Shareholders at meetings this year are expressing caution about setting specific business targets due to Covid-19.

Some commercial banks have not set targets for 2020 which is the last year of the roadmap on implementing the plan to restructure and settle bad debts.

VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19



The targeted consolidated profit of VietinBank, for example, was left open at the shareholders’ meeting held in late May, though the bank set a credit growth rate of 4-8.5 percent and bad debt ratio of less than 2 percent.

VIetcombank president Nghiem Xuan Thanh said there are four key tasks for the bank this year, including reducing the proportion of income from credit, increasing income from non-credit operations, restructuring capital sources, and accelerating development of products and providing services with new technologies.

Some commercial banks have not set targets for 2020 which is the last year of the roadmap on implementing the plan to restructure and settle bad debts.

However, like VietinBank, while setting some business targets (7 percent growth rate in total assets and 10 percent credit growth rate), the bank has not announced figures about profit targets.


Similarly, SCB shareholders have approved a series of business targets in 2020, including a 12.9 percent increase in total asset increase and 13 percent growth rate in loans, but is still unclear about the profit target.

Tran Minh Binh, CEO of VietinBank, said the bank cannot determine the profit target for this year because it relies on a plan to raise charter capital, which has been submitted to appropriate agencies.

The bank has been struggling to raise charter capital for many years. This is a difficult task as the state’s ownership ratio in the bank has fallen to the lowest possible level (64.46 percent), while there is no more room for foreign investors.

Meanwhile, It is nearly impossible to issue shares to increase capital, because the State doesn’t intend to spend more money for commercial banks.

In theory, the bank can retain profits to increase its charter capital. However, a plan has not been approved.

The problem was thought to be settled when Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue earlier this year said the government would raise the charter capital of two state-owned banks, including Vietcombank and VietinBank, in the first quarter of 2020.

However, no further move has been made.

 

Meanwhile, Vietcombank cannot set a profit plan because it is waiting for the State’s decision and watching the pandemic situation.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) earlier this year set a credit growth goal of 14 percent. As of June 29, credit had risen by 3.26 percent. 

Luong Bang

Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities

Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities

The increasing number of guests booking tours and hotel rooms during the summer vacation has given a much needed boost to the tourism industry, which has been down due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past several months.  

Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City

Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City

LienVietPostBank has said it will complete the transfer of its LPB shares from the unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in the fourth quarter of this year.

 
 

Other News

.
Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was the biggest corporate bond issuer in January-June.

Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s insurance market is expected to achieve a growth rate of more than 20 percent this year, according to Vietnam Report (VNR).

VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Public investment is expected to be one of the major driving forces for economic development in the second half of the year. Securities investors have been advised to buy building-material manufacturing shares.

Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

After 20 years of operations, the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has seen as many as 23 firms with a market capitalization of over US$1 billion each, 

Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Many coastal hotels in the central city of Danang have been put on sale after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company, a member of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin), has received the first batch of more than 21,700 tonnes of coal imported from the US.

Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 should allow it to make a quicker rebound than most other economies in the region and its GDP growth can be around 2.3% this year, Sian Fenner, an economist from Oxford Economics wrote in a July 14 report.

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.

Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MOIT) report on industrial production and trade activities in H1 showed that Vietnam’s great achievements in containing the epidemic were highly appreciated by the international community.

EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Foreign businesses proposed joining petroleum products trading

M&amp;A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
M&A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities in Vietnam has not been dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.

Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The State needs to be wary of new business registration applicants and M&A deals related to Chinese investors, Bui Ngoc Son from the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) has said.

Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam would remain a prime candidate for gains over the near term, according to Fitch Solutions.

LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

With a growing number of multinationals looking to set a foothold in Vietnam, the country is having a great opportunity from a new wave of foreign investment, according to the trade ministry.

Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

The government is looking at loans and government bonds, among others, to meet growing demand of state expenditure.

Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have contributed to the country's higher rank in the 2020 index.

Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&amp;A transactions
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&A transactions
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

The country has risen to the second place in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions with total domestic investment of US$872 million, the majority of which was driven by US$651 million worth of investment from Vinhomes, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 