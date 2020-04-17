Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/04/2020 05:02:43 (GMT +7)
VN banks change key personnel, cut wages and bonuses

 
 
20/04/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Banks have cut wages of high-ranking executives to cope with the effects of Covid-19.

HD Bank on April 2 announced changes to two important posts. Nguyen Huu Dang, who had been CEO since 2010, will resign to take the post of deputy chair of the bank’s board of directors.



Meanwhile, Pham Quoc Thanh, deputy CEO, will become the new CEO instead of Dang.

Prior to that, MSB also made a big change with its personnel. In mid-January, Huynh Buu Quang resigned as CEO to become deputy chair of the board of directors. The post of CEO has been given to Nguyen Hoang Linh, who was retail banking director.

Most recently, ABBank on April 1 announced that Pham Duy Hieu, acting CEO, resigned from the post to work at the personal committee, focusing on training and the implementation of digital banking project.



The new CEO of ABBank is Le Hai, who on March 31, or just one day before that day, left the post of deputy CEO of Military Bank.

 


At Military Bank, Hai reportedly made a great contribution to promoting products for SMEs and individual clients. The decision by ABBank showed that ABBank is looking forward to the development of the retail banking sector.

In March alone, five commercial banks announced changes in high-ranking personnel, namely Eximbank, VietBank, BIDV, Techcombank and Sacombank.

Eximbank on March 5 appointed Nguyen Quang Thong to the post of deputy chair of the board of directors and La Quang Trung to the post of chief accountant.

VietBank on March 13 announced that Le Thanh Nhung resigned from the post of CEO after six years of staying on the post, and he has been replaced by Le Huy Dung, who was deputy CEO.

BIDV, one of the ‘big four’, caught the special attention from the public when making four appointments for the posts of deputy CEO and two appointments for the posts of members of the board of directors.

The four deputy CEOs include Phan Thanh Hai, Hoang Viet Hung, Nguyen Thi Quynh Giao and Tran Long, while the two members of the board of directors are Le Kim Hoa and Tran Xuan Hoang.

Some days ago, in a statement about the solutions to cope with the epidemic, the Sai Gon – Ha Noi Bank (SHB) the bank’s high-ranking executives will receive 50 percent of wages until the government declares the end of the epidemic.

Prior to that, HD Bank announced a 10-25 percent wage cut applied to workers with monthly pay of VND10 million or more.

Mai Lan 

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis

Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.

Banks offer higher rates for online savings to draw clients amid COVID-19 battle

Banks offer higher rates for online savings to draw clients amid COVID-19 battle

To encourage customers to deposit money online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many banks have raised interest rates for online savings by up to 1.4 per cent higher than over-the-counter deposits.  

 
 

Other News

.
Consumer finance in Vietnam charm foreign players
Consumer finance in Vietnam charm foreign players
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has a fertile consumer finance market, more foreign players are considering joining the bandwagon by tying up with local peers.

Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the real estate market is unlikely to fall into a crisis and housing prices will remain stable because market demand remained high while supply is limited.

Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been an important source of energy for countries worldwide. According to a recent Norwegian-based report, 42 countries are importing LNG to balance their local insufficiency of energy.

Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Thanks to positive signs in COVID-19 prevention, the VN-Index had a fabulous run since early April.

Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

In the first three months, EVN mobilised 2.76 billion kWh of renewable energy, including 2.31 billion kWh of solar power, signifying a 28-fold increase on-year.

Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has withdrawn the licences of the representative offices of Kookmin from South Korea and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) group has required the Ministry of Industyr and Trade (MoIT) to publish the list of grid-connected solar power projects which were added to the power planning of Ninh Thuan.

Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises To Hoai Nam spoke about the Government’s support policies for enterprises impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The Vietnamese government has been urgently deploying sturdy solutions to assist enterprises and investors, and those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened
Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Sticky projected prospects caused by the global health crisis among  Vietnam’s key trading partners are expected to hit the domestic economy this year with the manufacturing and processing sector, one of the key growth pillars, to be hit hardest.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Businesses exhausted after spending Q1 fighting COVID-19

Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that the total catfish output in the world will reach 3 million tons in 2020, of which 50 percent is from Vietnam.

Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.

Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that Covid-19 has brought great challenges, but that challenges are often associated with opportunities.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year,...

Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 additional airplanes despite numerous difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam have been maintaining production despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak while preparing plans to recover after the pandemic ends.

Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

If Covid-19 is contained by Q2, exports will bounce back and the 7-8 percent export growth rate in 2020 will be within reach.

Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of two State-owned banks and a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam to Stable from Positive,

Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The European Union (EU) – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will officially take effect for both the EU and Vietnam after the National Assembly ratifies and the two sides complete the notification procedures under the agreement.

. Latest news



Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
