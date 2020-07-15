Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 12:59:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year

15/07/2020    12:46 GMT+7

Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year

A VPBank office. The private-equity lender estimated its six-month profit would be VND6 trillion (US$258.8 million). — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

Nine of the 10 large-cap banks on the stock market are estimated to report positive profit growth for the second quarter of the year, according to SSI Securities Corporation (SSI).

Those banks are Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank), the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Tien Phong Joint Stock Commercial Bank (TPBank), the Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB), the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) and the Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank).

Of those banks, ACB, Vietinbank and HDBank are the ones expected to report two-digit profit growth for the first half of the year.

ACB is forecast to record VND4 trillion (US$172.8 million) worth of pre-tax profit in the first half, up 10 per cent year-on-year, Vietinbank’s six-month profit is estimated at VND3.03 trillion, up 38.7 per cent year-on-year, and HDBank is expected to rise 26.7 per cent year-on-year to VND2.8 trillion.

Tien Phong Joint Stock Commercial Bank (TPBank) has estimated six-month profit gained a quarter year-on-year to reach VND2 trillion.

The bank attributed its profit growth to an 11 per cent annual credit growth and other activities such as insurance, financial guarantee and trade assurance and lower management expense.

At MBBank, Techcombank and VPBank, six-month profits are forecast to grow by one-digit rates of between 4 per cent and 8 per cent year-on-year.

At the annual shareholders’ meeting on June 30, the Vietnam International Bank (VIB) estimated first-half profit at VND2.35 trillion, fulfilling 52 per cent of the full-year target.

According to chairman Dang Khac Vy, good performance also came after credit in the first six-month period rose 6 per cent compared to 2019 while business expenses were slashed and technology upgraded.

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) last week announced profit in January-June was VND11.3 trillion, equal to last year’s figure. Credit growth in the first half was 3.4 per cent.

CEO Pham Quang Dung said outstanding credit gained 5 per cent year-on-year to VND772 trillion with retail credit increasing by 7.4 per cent, up 1.2 percentage points from 2019.

 

But banks are still careful with the economic performance this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the numbers of both cases and deaths globally are rising, forcing governments to keep the economies locked down.

In a survey conducted by the State Bank of Vietnam’s Monetary Forecasting and Statistics Department in June, financial institutions admitted their businesses slowed in the past two quarters.

Overall customer risk increased while their financial and business conditions downgraded and demand of banking-financial products and services also scaled down, the survey said.

In addition, the need to raise risk provision to prepare for further economic turbulence would drag on banks’ earnings in 2020, the survey said.

Average lending rate of the banking-financial sector was expected to decline further until the end of the year.

Outstanding credit growth of the sector was expected to be 3.5 per cent in the third quarter and 10.5 per cent in 2020, down from previous forecasts of 13.1 per cent and 14.1 per cent.

Bank stocks

Bank stocks were among the key sectors that picked the market up from its three-year low in late March and a large number of investors are betting banks may produce some miracle for the year.

However, brokerage firms have warned the sector’s bad-debt ratios may increase strongly in the remaining months as borrowers are unable to perform as expected because of the prolonged pandemic.

As a result, banks may want to save money to prepare for the rise of bad debts and any hits from the international markets.

Phan Dung Khanh, investment director at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Co, told Dau tu (Investment) paper that the stock market was increasing unstably.

Potential risks for investors included a slowly-recovered economy, high valuation of shares, and cash-holders were seeking short-term profitability targets, he said. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 per cent.

Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam would have difficulty achieving the goal of having 5,000 science and technology enterprises this year under the 2011-20 science and technology development strategy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Automobile market on recovering track: VAMA

Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

As car sales continue to reduce, local importers have asked authorised agencies to apply a 50% reduction in registration fees for imported cars in order to remove discriminatory tax reduction currently used for only locally-assembled vehicles.

Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

After months of challenges and faults in the global ingredient supply chain, peaks and valleys are the landscape for Vietnamese drug giants in their first-half performance, 

EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

While the whole world was aggressively fighting Covid-19, Vietnam and the European Union ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTFA).

Bad debts get worse
Bad debts get worse
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Even after launching a credit package worth hundreds of trillions of dong to support businesses, bad debts will still increase this year.

Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The price of pigs in Vietnam, which while dropping remains much higher than before the global health crisis, is being deemed the main factor creating breakthrough profits for husbandry groups, 

Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities
Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The increasing number of guests booking tours and hotel rooms during the summer vacation has given a much needed boost to the tourism industry, which has been down due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past several months.

Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The electronics industry in the last six months of the year is forecasted to be still greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduces demand in the US and European markets.

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.

EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.

Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As wind and solar power project developers now can enjoy a high FIT (feed in tariff) price, investors are registering more projects to resell for profit.

Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Four foreign investors petitioned Vietnamese authorities to prosecute and take Huy Nhat into custody for appropriating $25 million from them.

Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

As the pandemic brings opportunities to the e-commerce sector, the local logistics industry also has a chance to grow.

Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent the Government a draft decree amending and supplementing certain articles of Decree 83/2014 on petrol and oil trading, proposing allowing foreign investors to enter the country’s fuel retail market.

Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Several travel companies admitted that although they are struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s hard for them to secure bank loans because banks classify them as high-risk businesses.

Investors return to condotel market, with caution
Investors return to condotel market, with caution
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Investors have once again shown interest in condotels as the legal issues for this kind of real estate product have been clarified. However, the market remains cool.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 