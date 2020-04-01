Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing

Banking services will remain available to meet the transaction demands of businesses and individuals, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Transactions being conducted at Vietcombank in Hanoi. (Photo: vietcombank)

Following a directive from the Prime Minister to apply social distancing nationwide for 15 days starting April 1 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, banking is one of the few sectors that will be allowed to remain open.

Deputy Governor of the central bank Dao Minh Tu said the SBV on March 31 instructed its units and commercial banks to allow non-essential staff to work from home.

“The banking sector serves businesses and people with essential demands for cash and payments. That's why we have allocated staff to meet their demands,” Tú said.

He said the cash supply and payment systems would be maintained at normal levels. Commercial banks have been instructed to ensure necessary transaction activities such as deposits, withdrawals, transfers, online banking and ATMs operate normally over the next 15 days.

A Vietcombank official said customers would continue to enjoy high-quality services at all its branches nationwide at this time.

“We encourage customers to use 24-hour online services to avoid the risk of spreading COVID-19,” he added./.VNS

