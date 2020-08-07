Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/08/2020 18:11:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19

07/08/2020    16:52 GMT+7

In light of the unpredictable developments relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, many banks in Vietnam are attempting to raise capital but most of their plans have been delayed,

as investors are increasingly worried about the instability of the financial market, especially since investments in banks are long-term investments.

Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19

Dr. Nguyen Tri Hieu, a finance expert, stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the bad debts of banks to rise while the equity of owners has dipped sharply.

By raising capital, banks will be able to efficiently deal with the increasing bad debts and bolster lending capacity. It will also help them meet the financial safety requirements of Circular No. 41 and the international Basel II Accord, according to Hieu.

Leaders of some banks in Vietnam said the impact of the pandemic will be strongly felt later this year. Some experts believed the asset quality of banks is decreasing significantly although Circular No. 1 has allowed them to restructure their debts during the pandemic. 

Nguyen Xuan Thanh, lecturer at Fulbright University Vietnam, said the possibility of a financial crisis in Vietnam will depend on the banking system’s health. “If the banking system is healthy, the economy will remain resilient until the pandemic is contained. The unimpeded capital flow will help the economy recover,” he noted.

 

The State Bank of Vietnam has allowed several banks to raise their chartered capital. Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank has plans to increase its chartered capital from VND16.6 trillion to VND21.6 trillion. Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank has been allowed to raise its chartered capital from some VND9.4 trillion to VND12 trillion, while Bac A Bank is seeking to raise its chartered capital from VND6.5 trillion to VND7 trillion.

Some banks have been successful in raising their capital. The Saigon Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank has increased its chartered capital to some VND17.6 trillion after issuing more than 550 million shares, while the Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank has raised its capital from VND7.9 trillion to some VND8.8 trillion by issuing shares for Japanese partner Aozora Bank. In February, the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank earned more than VND1.7 trillion by issuing shares, raising its chartered capital to VND24.37 trillion.

According to the SSI Securities Corporation, there were five listed banks that successfully raised their chartered capital in 2019, including the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam. SGT

All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission

All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission

Not all commercial banks will list their shares on the bourses by the end of the year as required by the government.

Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert

Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert

Vietnam has seen a digital wave in the finance-banking industry, with many lenders investing significantly in digitisation, experts have said.  

 
 

Other News

.
Record high gold prices see citizens keen to cash in
Record high gold prices see citizens keen to cash in
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Masses of people nationwide have been flocking to jewellery shops in order to sell the precious metal to cash in on the increasing trend of gold prices reaching an all-time high of VND62 million per tael.

VN central bank cuts reserve interest rate to aid the economy
VN central bank cuts reserve interest rate to aid the economy
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The interest rate of compulsory reserves in the Vietnamese dong at banks will be 0.5 per cent per annum.

Gold prices go up, VN central bank commits to stabilise market
Gold prices go up, VN central bank commits to stabilise market
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Prices of the yellow metal soared a new record reaching VND62million(US$2,681) per tatel or 1.2 ounce in Vietnam on Thursday after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) confirmed to have solutions and sufficient resources to stabilise the market.

Who will buy the state’s remaining 36% of shares in Sabeco?
Who will buy the state’s remaining 36% of shares in Sabeco?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Analysts believe that ThaiBev, the biggest shareholder of Sabeco, will be the likely buyer of the shares.

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development
ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Since Vietnam joined ASEAN (July 28, 1995) and committed to the implementation of the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) in 1996, ASEAN's direct investment has contributed significantly to Vietnam’s economic development .

Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA
Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises have been urged to renovate their business strategies if they want to benefit from the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), 

Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The top 10 most valuable brands in Viet Nam 2020 are worth US$8.1 billion, increasing by 17 per cent from last year and accounting for 30 per cent of the list’s total value, according to Forbes Viet Nam magazine.

How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?
How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

State-owned economic groups had registered 114 outward investment projects as of the end of 2019 with registered capital of $13.8 billion, according to the MInistry of Public Investment.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Lao Cai asked to finalise proposal for construction of Sa Pa Airport

Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam is one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia and is one of the most preferred frontier markets, according to HSBC.

Singaporean business surges ahead
Singaporean business surges ahead
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Singaporean business and investment in Vietnam has increased significantly over the decades, thus greatly contributing to strengthening economic bilateral ties.

Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The export of vegetables and fruits has resumed. And with the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s products have great advantages to be exported to the EU.

Mountainous areas and islands need investment
Mountainous areas and islands need investment
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Le Quoc Phuong, former deputy director for the Information Centre for Industry and Trade, under the Ministry of Trade, talks on key requirements in trade development in mountainous areas and islands.

Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Singapore are witnessing their heyday in bilateral and multifaceted cooperation.

Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact
Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic to hit Vietnam has continued to deal a devastating blow to small businesses, travel agencies, and tourist accommodations in the Old Quarter of Hanoi due to the suspension of operations.

All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission
All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Not all commercial banks will list their shares on the bourses by the end of the year as required by the government.

Vietnam Airlines plans to sell nine planes due to financial woes
Vietnam Airlines plans to sell nine planes due to financial woes
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is planning to sell nine A321CEO planes to optimize its fleet and improve its cash flow, as the national flag carrier’s revenue has dropped sharply due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wide impacts to be made with new law changes
Wide impacts to be made with new law changes
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Effective in 2021, the amended laws on Enterprises, Investment, and Public-Private Partnership are expected to entail breakthrough changes to Vietnam’s business and investment landscape in the coming time, 

Decisive actions to achieve goals
Decisive actions to achieve goals
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is currently working on possible scenarios for the upcoming period amid the ongoing developments of the global health crisis.

Maximum $130,700 fine for listing violations: Draft decree
Maximum $130,700 fine for listing violations: Draft decree
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Public companies may receive a penalty of VND2-3 billion ($87,120-$130,700) for falsifying share listing and trading documents under a proposal from the Ministry of Finance.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 