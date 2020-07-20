Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
20/07/2020 15:33:50 (GMT +7)
Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts

20/07/2020    15:30 GMT+7

A number of banks have announced plans to auction off their collateral assets in an attempt to speed up bad debt recovery.

Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts

Era Town project in District 7, HCM City. Some assets auctioned by banks have struggled to find buyers. — Photo vietnamfinance.vn

On the website of Vietinbank Debt Management and Asset Exploitation Co Ltd (Vietinbank AMC), since the beginning of July, Vietinbank has put six properties up for sale worth at least VND223 billion (US$9.6 million). This value is based on the initial selling price of the auctioned assets.

The highest starting price is VND190 billion for the land use rights and ownership of houses and other properties attached to a 3.23ha land situated at the Can Tho Centre complex.

Other properties on sale include 2ha land plot use right at the Tam Hiep industrial park and port logistics at VND10 billion and nearly 90 hectares of rubber trees and attached buildings in Dak To District, Kon Tum Province at over VND7.8 billion.

A collateral asset including 30 land use rights and land-attached assets with an area of more than five hectares in Ky Son District, Hoa Binh Povince will also be auctioned to handle debt worth VND105 billion of Viet Thai Steel Joint Stock Company.

By the end of March, total non-performing loans of Vietinbank increased 56 per cent compared to the start of the year, driving the bad debt ratio to 1.83 per cent from 1.16 per cent.

Since April, BIDV has also put up many properties for sale to resolve bad debts.

Last week, BIDV’s Quang Tri branch put up four assets pledged as security for loans for sale with starting price of VND88 billion.

 

This month, BIDV also auctioned collateral assets of Truong Phat Investment Trading and Services JSC. The company’s debts as of February reached nearly VND105 billion. The collateral asset is the land use right of 2,832m2 land in Ba Dinh District, Ha Noi, being auctioned for at least VND100.5 billion.

Earlier, BIDV’s Gia Dinh branch auctioned 65 apartments in the Era Town project in District 7, HCM City, with the starting price ranging from VND2.1 billion to VND5.5 billion per apartment.

Sacombank is also selling buildings, a sports complex and land in Binh Tri Dong District, HCM City, with the starting price of more than VND6 trillion.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed many companies to their limits and forced banks to put their debts up for auction. However, as the real estate market has been in a difficult period since the latter half of last year, many high-value properties have struggled to find buyers.

Some of BIDV's mortgages have been sold for the third time but have yet to be sold while assets auctioned by Sacombank could not be transferred despite the bank has reduced the selling price. — VNS

Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt

Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt

Because of Covid-19, 5 million workers have lost jobs or seen their income decrease.

Bad debts get worse

Bad debts get worse

Even after launching a credit package worth hundreds of trillions of dong to support businesses, bad debts will still increase this year.

 
 

