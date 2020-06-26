Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/06/2020 14:17:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims

 
 
26/06/2020    14:14 GMT+7

The chemical giant is settling almost 100,000 US lawsuits from users of its popular Roundup herbicide.

Chemical firm Bayer is to pay up to $10.9bn (£8.8bn) to settle cancer claims linked to its Roundup weedkiller.

The glyphosate-based product has been subject to about 125,000 lawsuits over its allegedly carcinogenic effects.

New York-based law firm Weitz & Luxenberg says it has reached a settlement on behalf of almost 100,000 people.

Bayer denies any wrongdoing but said the payout would end "uncertainty".

Roundup was originally launched by US firm Monsanto, which was bought by Bayer in 2018. 

Since its introduction more than four decades ago, it has become known as the world's most popular weedkiller,

As part of the settlement, Bayer will pay as much as $9.6bn to resolve outstanding claims, and set aside a further $1.25bn to deal with any future action, the company said in a statement on its website.

"It has been a long journey, but we are very pleased that we've achieved justice for the tens of thousands of people who, through no fault of their own, are suffering from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma after using a product Monsanto assured them was safe," Robin Greenwald, Practice Group Chair, Environmental Pollution and Consumer Protection at Weitz & Luxenberg, said in a statement.

Up to $5bn of the agreed payout will be released this year, with a further $5bn paid in 2021. Bayer said an agreement had not yet been reached for about 25% of the outstanding claims.

 

"First and foremost, the Roundup settlement is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end," wrote Werner Baumann, chief executive of Bayer.

He repeated the company's view that the science indicates "Roundup does not cause cancer, and therefore, is not responsible for the illnesses alleged in this litigation".

Bans on glyphosate

The German chemical giant bought Monsanto for $63bn two years ago and immediately faced legal battles over the herbicide.

In August 2018, a California court issued the first ruling linking Roundup to cancer, awarding claimants substantial compensation.

In their lawsuits, users blame Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate for their non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other cancers.

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in many weedkillers, although the science about its safety is still far from conclusive. Some countries have banned herbicides that contain glyphosate while others continue to use them.

Bayer denies glyphosate is a carcinogen, a position backed by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

In addition to the Roundup compensation, Bayer will also pay about $820m to settle cases related to water pollution from the use of the now-banned toxic chemical compound polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB).

On top of this, another $400m will be paid by Bayer to settle allegations that its dicamba-based herbicide caused damage to crops. Dicamba has also now been banned in America. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The ratio of public debt to GDP is not too high, but the pressure of debt repayment in both VND and foreign currencies will increase in 2020-2021.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City records low credit growth, high risk of bad debts

Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has left tremendous impact on Vietnam's footwear industry, with the lack of production orders and the consequent drop in exports forcing them to lay off employees. 

Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The national flag air carrier is still moving ahead with its plan to buy 50 narrow-body aircraft, though it has reported a loss of VND2.6 trillion in Q1.

Orientations put Hanoi onto investment radar
Orientations put Hanoi onto investment radar
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Amidst the global trend of investment shifts, Hanoi is betting on new orientations and solutions to increase its appeal, expecting to open opportunities for international investors to venture further afield.

Investors more cautious about pouring money into startups
Investors more cautious about pouring money into startups
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Analysts believe that mentors and angel investors in Vietnam are spending time taking care of their existing investment portfolios, rather than seeking new investors.

A Vietnamese perspective on the evolution of Industry 4.0
A Vietnamese perspective on the evolution of Industry 4.0
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Humankind has observed three industrial revolutions in the past 260 years. The first recognised James Watt as the typical pioneer, inventing the steam engine in 1760 which helped with performing tasks previously carried out by hand. 

Vietnam's digital economy speeds up during pandemic
Vietnam's digital economy speeds up during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The pandemic has created big changes in society as people shop, gather and learn online, and use smartphones and TVs for entertainment more regularly.

Office segment resilient amid health emergency struggles
Office segment resilient amid health emergency struggles
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

In the first months of 2020, the office segment remained resilient in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City admit the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

In general, foreign investors are seeking safe, stable investment environments with established real estate market practices, rule of law, and structured land ownership, with available financial support from banks.

PM approves suspension of Bac Van Phong SEZ plan
PM approves suspension of Bac Van Phong SEZ plan
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the suspension of a master plan to develop the Bac Van Phong special economic zone in Khanh Hoa Province until the National Assembly agrees to pass the law on special administrative and economic zones.

EVFTA promises an enhanced Vietnam
EVFTA promises an enhanced Vietnam
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has passed the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, ushering in a new economic, trade, and investment co-operation outlook for both Vietnam and the EU.

VietinBank to sell 50 percent of capital in Vietinbank Leasing
VietinBank to sell 50 percent of capital in Vietinbank Leasing
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietinbank (CTG) has approved a plan to sell 50 percent of its holdings in the bank’s financial arm Vietinbank Leasing Company Limited.

Vietnam struggles to fulfill dream of building an auto industry
Vietnam struggles to fulfill dream of building an auto industry
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Instead of reducing taxes and fees, the State needs to set reasonable policies to develop automobile supporting industries, experts say.

Circular about origin rules in EVFTA issued
Circular about origin rules in EVFTA issued
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed Circular 11/2020/TT-BCT about rules of origin in the European Union – Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

Vietnamese retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect
Vietnamese retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

The opening of the domestic market as committed in the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will lead to the strong penetration of foreign businesses to expand their retail chains in the country.

Encouraging biomass energy to buttress turn to renewables
Encouraging biomass energy to buttress turn to renewables
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Biomass has the potential to be a critical portion of Vietnam’s renewable change. 

Why does SCIC want to invest in Vietnam Airlines?
Why does SCIC want to invest in Vietnam Airlines?
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has asked for permission to become involved in the restructuring of Vietnam Airlines after Covid-19 and become a shareholder of the corporation.

Revenue risk to be applied sparingly
Revenue risk to be applied sparingly
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam will, for the first time, apply revenue risk allocation for public-private partnership initiatives from early 2021, but the application will be restricted to certain projects to ensure bankability.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 