Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/11/2020 13:12:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Black credit with interest rates of up to 1,400% per annum bleed borrowers dry

09/11/2020    12:00 GMT+7

It is now easier than ever to borrow money through apps, but paying back the debts can be difficult since interest rates can be 700-1,400 percent per annum.

On the way to Alley No 534 on Le Trong Tan street in Ha Dong district, Hanoi, one can see numerous ads about ‘super fast, super cheap and super convenient’ loans on the wall.

Black credit with interest rates of up to 1,400% per annum bleed borrowers dry

The local authorities and people have to get rid of the ads regularly. But just some days later, ads once again appear on the wall and electricity poles.

The loans with very simple procedures and no collateral required have reached every corner of society, in both cities and rural areas.

The government’s report to the National Assembly on the prevention and fight against crimes showed that 815 defendants in 513 cases were prosecuted in the first nine months of the year for charges related to black credit, protection activities and debt chasing.

Of these, 528 defendants in 243 cases were prosecuted for lending money at exorbitant interest rates in civil transactions, under Article 201 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a report from the Ministry of Public Security showed that one year after the Prime Issued Directive 12 on preventing and combating black credit crimes, usury was no longer being carried out in the open air, but black credit still exists with many complicated cases reported.

In addition to the traditional way of lending, exorbitant loans nowadays are also provided online through apps. The lenders approach borrowers through apps or websites.

The lending activities have been developing rapidly because the procedures are very simple. Borrowers just need to provide photos, identity cards, driving licenses, residence registration books and bank accounts to get loans, from several millions of dong to hundreds of million dong.

 

The typical characteristic of the loans is that they have exorbitant interest rates, up to 1,400 percent per annum, according to the report.

In November 2019, the HCM City Police discovered Chinese lenders were providing loans with an interest rate of 4.4 percent per day, or 1,600 percent per annum.

In this case, Chinese lenders set up a finance company under a Vietnamese name as the legal representative. Clients were told to download one of three apps ‘vaytocdo’, ‘Moreloan’ and ‘VD online’ to their mobile phones to make transactions and get loans.

According to the police, from April 2019 to the moment of discovery, 60,000 lending transactions were carried out through these three apps, totaling VND100 billion.

The Ministry of Public Security has also pointed out problems in P2P Lending, imported to Vietnam recently. There are about 100 P2P companies, mostly managed by Chinese. 

Luong Bang

VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending

VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending

Peer to peer lending (P2P Lending) will become legal in Vietnam after a draft decree on fintech management is compiled.

Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth

Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth

Banks are pushing the sale of life insurance products (bancassurance) in the context of low credit growth since the beginning of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam household spending predicted to surge over 9% in 2021
Vietnam household spending predicted to surge over 9% in 2021
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The rate is even higher than the 7.1% year-on-year growth from a pre-Covid-19 environment in 2019.

M&amp;A market in 2021 sees impetus
M&A market in 2021 sees impetus
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The M&A market is forecast to see big changes since January 1, 2021 as the pandemic-induced slowdown wanes and the policy framework is radically improved.

Pandemic weighs on budget
Pandemic weighs on budget
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

Localities prepare goods for Lunar New Year holiday
Localities prepare goods for Lunar New Year holiday
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Provinces and cities are gearing up for the coming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday to ensure an adequate supply of essential goods with the COVID-19 pandemic still developing globally.

Selling brooms and baskets on Amazon, farmers collect high prices from the US
Selling brooms and baskets on Amazon, farmers collect high prices from the US
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

A handmade paper postcard is priced at VND20,000 in Vietnam, but it can be sold for a price 10 times higher on Amazon. Putting Vietnam’s products on sale on marketplaces is the way to penetrate the US market quickly.

Nguyen Thanh Phuong’s business borrows trillions of dong for ‘new game’
Nguyen Thanh Phuong’s business borrows trillions of dong for ‘new game’
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Following a report about unsatisfactory business results, the business of Nguyen Thanh Phuong, a well-known businesswoman, is mobilizing capital for new business plans.

Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Plenty of local firms have weathered the COVID-19 crisis by selecting niche markets and diversify products to enhance their competitiveness and gain access to the EU market.

First make sure you know what you want
First make sure you know what you want
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnam is emerging as one of the top picks for international investors in their strategy for diversifying production facilities. 

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 8
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 8
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

VN's largest rice producer expands advanced farming models

Leather, footwear exports predicted to recover in Q4
Leather, footwear exports predicted to recover in Q4
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Export turnover of leather and footwear is likely to rise again in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Rising shrimp exports require responsibility
Rising shrimp exports require responsibility
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnamese shrimp is among the most-favoured agricultural products in overseas markets. However, with increasing exports also come more complications as domestic producers must comply with high standards set forth

Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

Banks post high profits from forex trading
Banks post high profits from forex trading
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Many banks have gained significant profit increases from foreign exchange (forex) trading this year, figures show.

Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 7
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 7
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

FTAs, e-commerce offer prime opportunities to local economy

Renewable energy sector may reach $714 billion
Renewable energy sector may reach $714 billion
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

The value of the Vietnamese renewable energy sector may reach US$714 billion and it may keep developing for at least 25 years, Vietinbank Securities JSC said in a report.

EVFTA to spur Vietnam’s digital transformation
EVFTA to spur Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

With great advantages and potential, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to spur the digital economy and digital transformation in Vietnam.

Low-cost Chinese cars do not sell well in Vietnam
Low-cost Chinese cars do not sell well in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Despite slow sales, Chinese auto manufacturers have never given up the ambition to penetrate the Vietnamese market.

Cautious action advised to secure sound economy
Cautious action advised to secure sound economy
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

The government is formulating its new economic growth goal for the next five years, amid its struggle against the health crisis and natural calamities undermining its efforts to reach targets.

Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey
Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey
BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

E-commerce is the fastest-growing digital economy in Vietnam as online usage becomes part of the Vietnamese shopping life.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 