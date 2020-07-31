Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration

Block 114 is located in Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, about 65km from Quang Tri province, and 86km from Da Nang city in the central region.

Exploration well 114-Ken Bau-2X (Photo: PetroVietnam)

Eni Vietnam B.V is the operator of Block 114 with a 50 percent share, while Essar E&P Limited holds the remaining 50 percent.

The exploration well 114-Ken Bau-1X was drilled in May 2019, reaching a total depth of 3,603m, encountering several intervals of gas and condensate sandstone. Meanwhile, 114-Ken Bau-2X was holed on February 29, 2020, 2km from exploration well Ken Bau 1X, with a total depth of 3,690m, encountering a pay in excess of 110m in several intervals of Miocence sandstones interbedded with shale.

Eni conducted two mini drill stem tests (DST), collecting a lot of fluid sampling, which shows significant hydrocarbon accumulation at the well.

The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has announced that its exploration of the Ken Bau-2X well helped the firm fulfil its plan of increasing oil and gas reserves in 2020 ahead of schedule.

Photo: PetroVietnam

Exploration findings at Ken Bau-2X in 2020 and Ken Bau-1X in 2019 affirmed the existence of oil and gas reserves in the areas and adjacent blocks.

Eni and ESSAR E&P are building an overall appraisal plan for exploiting oil and gas in the areas and drilling for exploration at similar structures in the contracted block.

It will prepare a reserve report and a mine development report. It is expected that Ken Bau-1X and 2X will be put into exploitation from 2028.

PetroVietnam said this is a crucial premise for exploration activities as well as further exploitation in the surrounding areas, contributing to strongly promoting the gas power industry and gas products in the central region.

It is also expected to contribute to ensuring national energy security and promoting the sustainable development of Vietnam’s oil and gas sector in the future.

Eni is an integrated energy company engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, and the supply, trading, and shipping of natural gas, LNG, electricity, and fuel. It has been present in Vietnam since 2013 and currently operates four blocks, all located in the underexplored Song Hong (Red River) and Phu Khanh basins, offshore of central Vietnam./.VNA