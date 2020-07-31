Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/07/2020 22:14:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration

31/07/2020    20:57 GMT+7

Block 114 is located in Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, about 65km from Quang Tri province, and 86km from Da Nang city in the central region.

Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration hinh anh 1

Exploration well 114-Ken Bau-2X (Photo: PetroVietnam)

Eni Vietnam B.V is the operator of Block 114 with a 50 percent share, while Essar E&P Limited holds the remaining 50 percent.

The exploration well 114-Ken Bau-1X was drilled in May 2019, reaching a total depth of 3,603m, encountering several intervals of gas and condensate sandstone. Meanwhile, 114-Ken Bau-2X was holed on February 29, 2020, 2km from exploration well Ken Bau 1X, with a total depth of 3,690m, encountering a pay in excess of 110m in several intervals of Miocence sandstones interbedded with shale.

Eni conducted two mini drill stem tests (DST), collecting a lot of fluid sampling, which shows significant hydrocarbon accumulation at the well.

The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has announced that its exploration of the Ken Bau-2X well helped the firm fulfil its plan of increasing oil and gas reserves in 2020 ahead of schedule.

Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration hinh anh 2

Photo: PetroVietnam

 

Exploration findings at Ken Bau-2X in 2020 and Ken Bau-1X in 2019 affirmed the existence of oil and gas reserves in the areas and adjacent blocks.

Eni and ESSAR E&P are building an overall appraisal plan for exploiting oil and gas in the areas and drilling for exploration at similar structures in the contracted block.

It will prepare a reserve report and a mine development report. It is expected that Ken Bau-1X and 2X will be put into exploitation from 2028.

PetroVietnam said this is a crucial premise for exploration activities as well as further exploitation in the surrounding areas, contributing to strongly promoting the gas power industry and gas products in the central region.

It is also expected to contribute to ensuring national energy security and promoting the sustainable development of Vietnam’s oil and gas sector in the future.

Eni is an integrated energy company engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, and the supply, trading, and shipping of natural gas, LNG, electricity, and fuel. It has been present in Vietnam since 2013 and currently operates four blocks, all located in the underexplored Song Hong (Red River) and Phu Khanh basins, offshore of central Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Businesses endeavour to retain employees
Businesses endeavour to retain employees
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

More than 7.8 million workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2020, putting severe pressure on labour authorities to tackle social security issues.

Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Government has approved a project on night-time economy development in Vietnam which will allow major cities and tourist attractions to pilot night-time services until 6 a.m.

Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The recent surge of gold prices may cause risks for individual buyers, experts and analysts have warned.

Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB
Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam is projected to be the fifth highest-growing economy in the world this year and the country has a unique opportunity to increase its footprint in the global economy in both trade and investment, 

Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Amid Vietnam’s upcoming new rules on drug tenders, multinational pharma giants are advocating price negotiation for an open business environment and predictable policies, in order to make sustainable future investments.

Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,

M&amp;A activity expected to set new records in post-COVID period
M&A activity expected to set new records in post-COVID period
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Analysts believe that new records in the number and value of M&A deals will be set in the post-Covid-19 period.

Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam achieved a trade surplus of $6.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, including $1 billion in July, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Improving efficiencies of using energy in high-rise buildings

Vietnam preparing international labour resources
Vietnam preparing international labour resources
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam’s labour sector is strongly integrating globally. 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Taking full advantage of opportunities from CPTPP

Japanese praise Vietnam's investment environment
Japanese praise Vietnam's investment environment
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Japanese businesses in Vietnam say the country is a safe and successful destination for investors.

Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam
Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, new foreign investment approvals in Vietnam reached some US$18.8 billion between January and July, inching down by a mild 6.9% year-on-year.

Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?
Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

As bank deposit interest rates are on the decrease and gold is becoming more and more expensive, idle money is expected to flow into the real estate market.

Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

As soon as the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in Da Nang and Quang Ngai, many firms have re-implemented pandemic prevention measures starting early this week.

Southern authorities mull solutions on port development
Southern authorities mull solutions on port development
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Poor infrastructure conditions and weak connections between ports and manufacturing facilities are the biggest hurdles to seaport development.

Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly
Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam’s fintechs have discovered that some Chinese apps which have lent money at exorbitant fees have been leaving Vietnam quietly.

Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.

Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam exported over 182,000 tonnes of pepper worth 385 million USD as of mid-July, according to the General Department of Customs.

Banks forecast lower profit and credit growth rates
Banks forecast lower profit and credit growth rates
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Domestic activities have returned to normal, but Vietnam’s major partner economies are still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 