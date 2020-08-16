Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence

21/08/2020    08:20 GMT+7

While in developed markets corporate bonds act as the major channel that conducts capital for the economy, in Vietnam they are still in a very early stage of development.

The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) reported that the corporate bond market in H1 continued developing well following rapid growth in 2018 and 2019.

As many as 818 bond issuance campaigns were conducted by130 enterprises in the first half of the year, worth VND156.32 trillion, or $6.7 billion. This represents a high 50 percent growth rate and the figure will be increasing as more information about new issuance campaigns has been released.

Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) estimates that VND783 trillion worth of bonds are in circulation, or 12.8 percent of the accumulative GDP in the last 12 months. The figure has far exceeded the targeted 7 percent of GDP by 2020 set by the government in a bond development market plan.

However, analysts say that the Vietnamese corporate bond market is still an ‘infant’. In developed economies, the ratio of credit to GDP is low, while the ratio of corporate bond to GDP is overwhelming. In Vietnam, the situation is the opposite.

According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the total size of the Vietnamese bond market (both government and corporate bonds) had reached $95.37 billion as of September 30, 2019, or 37.6 percent of GDP, the same level as the Philippines. However, it is still far behind China and Thailand (60 percent of GDP).

Analysts said that Malaysia is an example in ASEAN for Vietnam to learn from. In the 1990s, the government of Malaysia attached much importance to the corporate bond market, considering this an important capital channel for the economy. Thanks to a series of encouragement policies, the value of corporate bonds issued since 2000 has even exceeded the value of government bonds.

 

The Vietnamese corporate bond market has existed for tens of years. It is familiar to commercial banks, the major holders. Other subjects have only joined the market in recent years.

The 2018 report of Vietcombank Securities noted that insurers and investment funds had also begun holding corporate bonds, due to the decrease in government bond attractiveness.

Since 2016-2017, and especially in 2019 and the first half of 2020, the interest rates of government bonds have decreased significantly. Five years ago, the State Treasury needed to offer an interest rate of 7 percent per annum on average to mobilize capital. The interest rate is now hovering around 2.7 percent only.

In other words, corporate bonds have been added to investment portfolios as financial institutions try to diversify their portfolios if government bonds are no longer attractive.

According to SSI, the average corporate bond interest rate in 2019 was 8.8 percent per annum.

Thanh Lich 

The Government’s Decree 81, which comes into effect on September 1, will help raise the corporate bond market standards and remove low-quality issuers to better protect investors.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Vietnam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

If serious turbulence is caused by large-scale sell-offs and considered a threat to the security of the equity market, the Ministry of Finance will have to switch the market off.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Minister of Industry of Trade Tran Tuan Anh has decided to withdraw the suggested plan to allow consumers to choose to pay electricity bills with either a multi-level or single-level price mechanism.

BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises shying away from digitalisation

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Samsung has rejected information that it plans to shift part of its smartphone production in Viet Nam to India.

BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese tea makers are now faced with choosing to either renovate or leave the industry.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam's coal imports have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Ride-hailing apps have entered a new race – developing all-in-one apps.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

With warnings from the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security, the HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) believes that it is not the right time to allow foreigners to owns condotels and tourist villas.

BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Strong cash flow to the stock market, a VND700 trillion package for public investment, and high demand for ingot steel from China have all helped billionaire Tran Dinh Long pocket more money despite the Covid-19 crisis.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.  

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has changed the proposal of allowing household consumers to choose to pay electricity bills under either a multi-tiered price or single-price mechanism.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Thi Minh has been forced to reduce the rents for her two apartments in HCM City’s District 2 twice this year from US$1,300 a month each to $900 to keep her tenants.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

With EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with the manufacturers from the EU.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

When the competitive electricity retail market takes shape, EVN will no longer be the only retailer and people will be able to choose their retailer and negotiate prices.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Entrepreneurs have ambitious plans when starting up a business, but they often experience a thorny path to success.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam’s steel industry would face many challenges in exporting steel to the EU despite the advantages gained under the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to experts.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The closures of startups is being reported frequently, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has been found eliminating a golf course project and allocating the land to investors to develop houses and villas, without having the jurisdiction to do so.

