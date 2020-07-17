Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
18/07/2020 08:29:21 (GMT +7)
BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target

18/07/2020    07:24 GMT+7

In spite of numerous difficulties, the investors of four thermal power plant projects under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model are rushing to start operation and begin generating power for the national grid.

Nghi Son 2 thermal power plant is more than 70 per cent complete

 

The first is Hai Duong coal-fired thermal power plant invested by JAKS Hai Duong Power Co., Ltd. According to the commitment in the BOT contract, the first turbine is expected to go into operation on December 1, 2020 and the second one on June 1, 2021.

As of now, the construction is 93 per cent complete. The total mobilised capital reached $1.40 billion, $1.05 billion of which comes from bank loans while investors’ equity is $350.5 million.

The project has been waiting for a license for its slag waste area. Originally, Hai Duong People’s Committee sent a proposal over the license to the prime minister for approval, however, it has been passed on to other ministries which have yet to arrive at a conclusion, delaying the project.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic also prevented foreign experts and labourers from entering Vietnam and suspended construction activities, putting the project behind schedule and forcing it to miss its pilot and even commercial operation deadline.

At Duyen Hai 2 thermal power plant invested by Malaysian company Teknik Janakuasa, a subsidiary of MMC Corporation Bhd., the first turbine is expected to start commercial operation in June 2021 and the second one in September 2021.

At the moment, the construction has been 79.58 per cent completed. The disbursed capital was $968.2 million, $208.2 of which is contributed by investors and $760 million from loans.

The construction was impacted by the pandemic. In May and June, the investor sent Tra Vinh People’s Committee a proposal to let 599 experts and labourers enter the country and resume their work at the project. The investor expected the authorities to support these people to return to Vietnam, however, the proposal has yet to be approved.

 

Regarding Nghi Son 2 thermal coal-fired power project in Thanh Hoa province, led by Marubeni Corporation and Korea Electric Power Company (KEPCO), the new plant would have a total generation capacity of 1,330MW and would help to drive Vietnam's economic growth and enhance its global competitiveness. The plant is due to be completed and commence operations in 2022.

The construction of segments has reached 73.7 per cent and the investors disbursed approximately $956.9 million.

Along with the impact of the pandemic, the project is facing numerous difficulties, including import tax, construction to the national power grid, as well as the need to construct segments that are outside the scope of the original investment plan, according to Decree No.40/2019/ND-CP.

Van Phong 1 Coal-Fired Power Plant developed by Van Phong Power Co., Ltd., a Vietnamese company invested by Sumitomo Corporation, was expected to start operations in 2023 with the generation capacity of 1,320MW. To date, the $374.55 million loan was disbursed. VIR

Thanh Huong

Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert

Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert

Dr Nguyen Manh Hien, former head of the Energy Institute under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about Vietnam’s energy security.

Delayed BOT projects threaten to disrupt future power supply

Delayed BOT projects threaten to disrupt future power supply

A series of build-operate-transfer power projects are lagging behind set schedules by as much as a year due to the global pandemic, threading concern into the power supply issue in the coming time.

 
 

Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

International pharma giants are expected to be strongly hit soon by a price cut under Vietnam’s new tender rules for branded drugs, enabling local patients to receive an increase in pharmaceutical access at affordable prices. 

VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The seafood industry is making all-out efforts to meet this year’s U$$10 billion export target whilst dealing with recommendations from the European Commission (EC)

What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Covid-19, which has caused disruptions in cash flow, has created many changes in businesses’ marketing strategies.

PM urges faster public investment disbursement
PM urges faster public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged localities nationwide to hasten the disbursement of more than VND633 trillion (nearly US$28 billion) of public investment this year.

Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned people about investing in the WinsBank system through website WINSBANK.IO.

Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Driven by new encouraging policies and motivations, more fresh opportunities will be coming for Japanese investors in Vietnam, expecting a new investment wave ahead.

Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Australian Anti-dumping Commission (ADC) initiated two anti-dumping and anti-subsidisation investigations for some aluminium zinc coated steel products, which originate from Vietnam and some other countries.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Central province to call for PPP investment in airport and sea port

VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The lack of input materials and cancellations of 50 percent of orders have put textile and garment companies in serious difficulty, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT).

Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Because of Covid-19, 5 million workers have lost jobs or seen their income decrease.

Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief
Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The stock market celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. It has already made great contributions to Vietnam’s economic development while its future prospects look very bright due to its fundamentals.

Emilio Lozoya: Former Mexican oil boss leaves Spain to face charges
Emilio Lozoya: Former Mexican oil boss leaves Spain to face charges
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Emilio Lozoya's extradition is a significant step to defeating corruption, says Mexico's president.

Vietnam’s autos target US market
Vietnam’s autos target US market
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The US market will be a big test for Vietnam’s automobile industry in its path to become ‘Asia’s Detroit’.

VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Shareholders at meetings this year are expressing caution about setting specific business targets due to Covid-19.

Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a big test for enterprise resilience but also an opportunity for businesses to re-evaluate their long-term strategy and urgency of sustainable development.

VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has approved bidding documents for five component projects of the North-South Expressway to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) format.

Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Though Vietnam has largely been recovering quite rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s aviation industry remains significantly affected, with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines suffering the most damage. 

Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was the biggest corporate bond issuer in January-June.

Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam’s insurance market is expected to achieve a growth rate of more than 20 percent this year, according to Vietnam Report (VNR).

VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.

