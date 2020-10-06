‘Branded goods King’ sells pho, earns VND1 billion a day

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, Duc Long Gia Lai and Diem Thong Nhat were top names in the news last week.

Billionaire sells pho

Autogrill VFS F&B is one of the important links in the aviation service industry’s value chain that Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, famous as the ‘branded-goods King’, and his IPP Group have been building for many years.

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, famous as the ‘branded-goods King’

The enterprise was established in 2013 as a joint venture with Italian Autogrill, which specializes in travel, food and beverage, and retail.

The initial goal of IPPG was to bring Autogrill’s famous restaurant brands such as Burger King and Popeyes to Vietnam. But later, realizing tourists’ increasingly high demand for local food, Autogrill VFS F&B decided to serve pho (noodle soup), bun (soft noodle) and coffee.

Located in advantageous positions in the lounges of large airports, the shops enjoy large custom despite the selling prices of VND68,000-88,000 for one standard bowl of pho.

Within four years, in 2015-2019, the revenue of the company increased by twofold from VND500 billion to VND1.158 trillion, while profit increased by four times, from VND76 billion to VND286 billion.

Dabaco raises pigs

Dabaco Vietnam has decided to establish Dabaco Hoa Binh Co Ltd, a company with charter capital of VND100 billion, specializing in raising and producing breeding pigs.

Dabaco has made public its Q2 finance report which showed that the net revenue from sales and services increased by 38.6 percent compared to the same period last year to VND2.2 trillion, and profit of VND401 billion.

As such, Dabaco has had post-tax profit of VND750 billion so far this year, up by 27.7 times over the same period last year.

Duc Long Gia Lai raises milk cows with high technology

Duc Long Gia Lai (HOSE, DLG) has announced it will contribute capital to establish Quang Phu Highland Farm 1, a limited company with charter capital of VND50 billion that owns Quang Phu high-tech milk cow farm.

Prior to that, in mid-August, Duc Long Gia Lai announced the purchase of 11.4 million of Duc Long Gia Lai Investment and Power Development’s shares from existing shareholders to raise its ownership ratio to 93.35 percent.

Selling luxury cars to invest in real estate

Haxaco’s board of directors has approved a plan to buy beachfront villas belonging to The Hamptons Ho Tram project in Ba Ria – Vung Tau for investment.

The project covers an area of 17 hectares, comprising 109 villas, entertainment area, restaurants and shophouses.

Haxaco is one of three official distributors of Mercedes Benz in Vietnam. It reported net revenue of VND2.009 trillion in H1.

Diem Thong Nhat stops selling matches

HNX has announced the delisting of VND2.2 million DTN shares of Diem Thong Nhat JSC from October 21, 2020. The shares will have the last transaction session on UpCom on October 20.

