Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/10/2020 08:39:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

‘Branded goods King’ sells pho, earns VND1 billion a day

08/10/2020    07:33 GMT+7

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, Duc Long Gia Lai and Diem Thong Nhat were top names in the news last week.

Billionaire sells pho

Autogrill VFS F&B is one of the important links in the aviation service industry’s value chain that Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, famous as the ‘branded-goods King’, and his IPP Group have been building for many years.

‘Branded goods King’ sells pho, earns VND1 billion a day

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, famous as the ‘branded-goods King’

The enterprise was established in 2013 as a joint venture with Italian Autogrill, which specializes in travel, food and beverage, and retail.

The initial goal of IPPG was to bring Autogrill’s famous restaurant brands such as Burger King and Popeyes to Vietnam. But later, realizing tourists’ increasingly high demand for local food, Autogrill VFS F&B decided to serve pho (noodle soup), bun (soft noodle) and coffee.

Located in advantageous positions in the lounges of large airports, the shops enjoy large custom despite the selling prices of VND68,000-88,000 for one standard bowl of pho.

Within four years, in 2015-2019, the revenue of the company increased by twofold from VND500 billion to VND1.158 trillion, while profit increased by four times, from VND76 billion to VND286 billion.

Dabaco raises pigs

Dabaco Vietnam has decided to establish Dabaco Hoa Binh Co Ltd, a company with charter capital of VND100 billion, specializing in raising and producing breeding pigs.

Dabaco has made public its Q2 finance report which showed that the net revenue from sales and services increased by 38.6 percent compared to the same period last year to VND2.2 trillion, and profit of VND401 billion.

As such, Dabaco has had post-tax profit of VND750 billion so far this year, up by 27.7 times over the same period last year.

 

Duc Long Gia Lai raises milk cows with high technology

Duc Long Gia Lai (HOSE, DLG) has announced it will contribute capital to establish Quang Phu Highland Farm 1, a limited company with charter capital of VND50 billion that owns Quang Phu high-tech milk cow farm.

Prior to that, in mid-August, Duc Long Gia Lai announced the purchase of 11.4 million of Duc Long Gia Lai Investment and Power Development’s shares from existing shareholders to raise its ownership ratio to 93.35 percent.

Selling luxury cars to invest in real estate

Haxaco’s board of directors has approved a plan to buy beachfront villas belonging to The Hamptons Ho Tram project in Ba Ria – Vung Tau for investment.

The project covers an area of 17 hectares, comprising 109 villas, entertainment area, restaurants and shophouses.

Haxaco is one of three official distributors of Mercedes Benz in Vietnam. It reported net revenue of VND2.009 trillion in H1.

Diem Thong Nhat stops selling matches

HNX has announced the delisting of VND2.2 million DTN shares of Diem Thong Nhat JSC from October 21, 2020. The shares will have the last transaction session on UpCom on October 20. 

V. Ha

Rumors about billionaire’s investment increases bank capitalization value

Rumors about billionaire’s investment increases bank capitalization value

Sacombank’s capitalization value has soared by VND1.3 trillion following the news that Thaco billionaire Tran Ba Duong has bought shares of the bank.

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market

Investors are concerned about the stock market performance, which has become unpredictable because of the pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Trade surplus reaches $7.2 billion
Trade surplus reaches $7.2 billion
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s total import-export turnover for agricultural, forestry and fishery products in January-September was estimated at nearly US$52.8 billion, making for a trade surplus of $7.2 billion,

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 7
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Processing-manufacturing companies optimistic about Q4 business outlook

How to keep the sun always shining?
How to keep the sun always shining?
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam is setting specific economic timelines and targets with a desire to become a high-income country - something not many countries can do. How should that aspiration be energized?

Local manufacturing industry enjoys solid growth in September
Local manufacturing industry enjoys solid growth in September
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Manufacturing sector returned to growth in September as concerns around the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country eased. Both output and new orders increased, while business confidence strengthened, and the rate of job cuts softened.

Agriculture: Backbone of Vietnam’s economy
Agriculture: Backbone of Vietnam’s economy
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Agriculture has long been the backbone of Vietnam’s economy and has posted a range of achievements in the 30 years since the country’s economic reform (Doi Moi) process got underway.

Dirt-cheap so-called ‘branded’ cosmetics fooling people on Facebook
Dirt-cheap so-called ‘branded’ cosmetics fooling people on Facebook
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Skincare and make-up products, introduced on livestreams as branded goods, priced at just several thousand or tens of thousand dong, have trapped many people.

Negotiations on Vietnam-UK FTA expected to be completed late this year
Negotiations on Vietnam-UK FTA expected to be completed late this year
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam and the United Kingdom are speeding up negotiations on a new-generation free trade agreement between the two sides, which is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse
Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.

After peaking in 2019, startup investment slows down in first half of 2020
After peaking in 2019, startup investment slows down in first half of 2020
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Investment in Vietnamese startups reached a record high in 2019 but dropped 22 per cent in the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Tech Investment Report 2019 for the first half of 2020 by Do Ventures.

Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

The number of train trips Vietnam Railways (VNR) provided in February-May 2020 decreased by 2,886 compared with the same period last year, mostly because of Covid-19. The occupancy rate in H1 was only 56 percent.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Expanding planting area of “world’s best rice”

E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

People are installing up to 10 e-wallets on their smartphones, but are only using them during sale promotion programs.

Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

Da Nang has caught the attention of Japanese ICT firms thanks to its favorable investment environment.

Ninh Thuan to become country’s top salt producer
Ninh Thuan to become country’s top salt producer
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Ninh Thuan will restructure its salt production by applying advanced techniques and renovating salt fields to become the country’s leading producer by 2030, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City
Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Markets and grocery stores in Ho Chi Minh City that target foreigners are struggling to stay afloat amid a dearth of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

Agro-forestry-fishery enjoys $7.25 billion trade surplus in nine months

Trade deal expected to stimulate Vietnamese coffee exports to EU
Trade deal expected to stimulate Vietnamese coffee exports to EU
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

On September 16 Vinh Hiep Co. Ltd of Pleiku City shipped 296 tonnes of coffee to Belgium and Germany at zero tariff.

Land prices frame proposed to be more market-based
Land prices frame proposed to be more market-based
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

HCM City People’s Committee recently proposed the land prices frame be more market-based because large gaps with the market prices have caused significant losses to budget collection.

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Only 5 percent of foreign invested projects in the last 30 years have used high technology. This is a lesson for Vietnam during the new FDI (foreign direct investment) wave.

Trillions of dong worth of debt settled each month, after resolution released
Trillions of dong worth of debt settled each month, after resolution released
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

A daring decision has helped the financial market and the banking system to stand firmly during Covid-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 