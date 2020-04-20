Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 04:27:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Bright prospect for VN construction enterprises despite COVID-19

 
 
20/04/2020    13:51 GMT+7

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter, construction businesses still firmly believe bright growth lies ahead for the rest of the year.

Bright prospect for construction enterprises despite COVID-19 hinh anh 1

A site run by construction firm FECON Corporation (FCN) (Photo: baodautu.vn)

“The COVID-19 disease has significantly affected the economy as well as the construction industry, especially the tourism and resort real estate, however the industrial real estate area still expects good growth,” said Pham Viet Khoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FECON Corporation (FCN).

FCN achieved contracted sales of 884 billion VND (37.9 million USD) in the first quarter. In March, contracted sales reached 234 billion VND. Q1 profit was estimated at around 60 billion VND.

For construction businesses, profits are often reported higher in the last quarter of the year than the other quarters because this is usually the acceleration time for the handover of projects.

“In 2020 as well as in the next five years, two out of the five key business areas of FCN are industrial infrastructure construction and climate change prevention,” Khoa said.

In March, FCN signed many projects, including two in which the company participating as contractors are Vinh Tan port project in Dong Nai province and Phuoc Dong Industrial Park Project in Long An province.

“Wind power, irrigation projects and landslide-prone projects are also the focused business of FCN over the next five years,” Khoa added.

“Profit is forecast to decrease in the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19, but the signing of new contracts is a bright spot, which creates motivation for construction enterprises in the next quarters,” he said.

In March 2020, the construction conglomerate Cotec Construction Joint Stock Company (CTD), signed two new high-class project contracts, raising the total value of contracted sales to more than 5 trillion VND in the first quarter.

The two projects are the Complex Building, covering an area of 8,320 square metres with 1,074 luxury apartments in District 1, HCM City and the Metropole Thu Thiem project in District 2, HCM City.

 

“This achievement was earned by concerted efforts of all leaders and employees, despite the common difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a leader of CTD.

Hoa Binh Construction Group JSC (HBC) had made efforts to expand the market despite difficulties caused by disease, participating in many projects including infrastructure projects abroad, with a total contract bidding value of more than 26 trillion VND so far, said Le Viet Hai, HBC Chairman of the Board of Directors.

According to HBC, in 2020 profit earned from civil construction and industrial construction will account for 60 – 65 percent, profit from infrastructure segment will gradually increase the proportion to 35 to 40 percent.

In order to participate in the field of infrastructure construction, HBC has purchased a 57-percent stake of the 479 Company - a unit separated from Cienco 4 Corporation, specialising in infrastructure construction, with experience in large-scale infrastructure projects throughout the country.

Xuan Mai Construction and Investment JSC (XMC) saw revenue and profit in the first quarter of 2020 decrease sharply compared to the same period in 2019, because many construction works had to be temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Q1, the company’s revenue was estimated at 175 billion VND, a half decrease compared to the same period last year.

On the stock market, stocks of the construction industry have declined sharply recently. Price-earnings (P/E) ratio is still lower than that in the period of 2016, according to Dao Hong Duong, Director of Analysis at Petroleum Securities Company (PSI).

He added that the construction stock group would witness strong fluctuation in the months to come.

“This group is being negatively affected under pressure from foreign net selling,” Duong said.

“When the negative effects are over, construction stock group may recover stronger than the market average, especially when businesses begin to receive disbursed capital from public investment stimulus package,” he said./. VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports
Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

An interdisciplinary inspection team led by the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been established to work with agencies to determine how much rice is stuck at ports so that the ministry can come up with an appropriate rice export plan.

Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has just approved the site for the $1 billion relocation project of the existing Vung Tau airport.

Thriving health apps conquer local market
Thriving health apps conquer local market
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The international health emergency currently plaguing the world has initiated a surging demand in digital healthcare in Vietnam, opening doors for telemedicine startups offering solutions that go well with social distancing efforts. 

Auto exports target 100,000 products
Auto exports target 100,000 products
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers are cherishing the dream of entering the world market.

A catalyst for digital change
A catalyst for digital change
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

There is no time when speed matters more than when a pandemic strikes, and what is unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide speaks volumes to this. 

VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many banks are posting optimistic business results as the full force of the disruptions of the global COVID-19 pandemic are not felt in their operations yet.

Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

With COVID-19 and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike, experts have predicted.

Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums
Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on supply chains globally, logistics firms in Vietnam have experienced decline in revenue but are mustering the strength to overcome the challenges ahead.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year, according to property consultancy companies.

VN agriculture out in the cold for credit
VN agriculture out in the cold for credit
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam has directed the banking sector to develop a VND250 trillion ($10.87 billion) credit support programme to help companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&amp;A deals
Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The coronavirus crisis is expected to create mergers and acquisitions opportunities for foreign dealmakers in the coming months as cash-starved Vietnamese companies seek funding to overcome their difficulties.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 20
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Banking fees reduced for businesses providing transportation services

VN banks change key personnel, cut wages and bonuses
VN banks change key personnel, cut wages and bonuses
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Banks have cut wages of high-ranking executives to cope with the effects of Covid-19.

Consumer finance in Vietnam charm foreign players
Consumer finance in Vietnam charm foreign players
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has a fertile consumer finance market, more foreign players are considering joining the bandwagon by tying up with local peers.

Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the real estate market is unlikely to fall into a crisis and housing prices will remain stable because market demand remained high while supply is limited.

Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been an important source of energy for countries worldwide. According to a recent Norwegian-based report, 42 countries are importing LNG to balance their local insufficiency of energy.

Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Thanks to positive signs in COVID-19 prevention, the VN-Index had a fabulous run since early April.

Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

In the first three months, EVN mobilised 2.76 billion kWh of renewable energy, including 2.31 billion kWh of solar power, signifying a 28-fold increase on-year.

Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has withdrawn the licences of the representative offices of Kookmin from South Korea and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) group has required the Ministry of Industyr and Trade (MoIT) to publish the list of grid-connected solar power projects which were added to the power planning of Ninh Thuan.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 