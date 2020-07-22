Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Business licences to be required for internal transport

23/07/2020    10:37 GMT+7

Units, organisations or companies that use internal transport will have to obtain transport business licences if the proposed revised law on road traffic from the Ministry of Transport is passed.

Under Decree 86/2014/NĐ-CP, internal transport is defined when a vehicle with nine seats or more is used to periodically transport officials, public servants, officers, employees or students from their living place to the workplace or studying location or vice versa. — Photo logistics.gov.vn

Under Decree 86/2014/NĐ-CP, internal transport is defined when a vehicle with nine seats or more is used to periodically transport officials, public servants, officers, employees or students from their living place to the workplace or studying location or vice versa.

However, Decree 10/2020/NĐ-CP that replaces Decree 86 does not impose conditions for transport business without direct money collection and only deals with firms like taxi companies or bus businesses that directly collect money from customers. Internal transport is expected to be regulated by a separate decree.

Vice-chairman of the National Committee for Traffic Safety Khuat Viet Hung said that it was time to legalise regulations relating to internal transport, as without doing so, firms could register their vehicles as used for internal transport instead of normal transport business to avoid conforming to business requirements, he told Giao thông (Transport) newspaper.

Now, out of 1.2 million vehicles providing transport services, one third of them were used for internal transport, Hung said.

“Internal transport, which is classified as a transport business without direct money collection, needs to be subject to the law. It would help ensure road safety when firms have to meet business conditions and obtain business licences. It would also help create healthy competition for all firms that provide transport services,” he said, noting that taxis companies are currently subject to many regulations.

Phan Thi Thu Hien, vice head of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, said that under the revised law on road traffic, transport business is classified into two categories - transport business with direct money collection and transport business without direct money collection.

Internal transport would be regulated as a transport business without direct money collection and must apply for a business licence, according to the bill.

However, if the bill was approved, foreign direct investment (FDI) companies could be recognised as transport business providers, Hien said, adding that this went against Vietnam’s commitments when participating in the World Trade Organisation.

 

According to the commitments, passenger transport companies in Vietnam have a maximum 49 per cent of their capital from foreign investment and freight companies can have a maximum 51 per cent of their capital from foreign investment.

Hien recommended FDI companies be granted licences for transport business without direct money collection but some restrictions could be imposed on FDI companies’ vehicles.

Vice-minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho said the revised law was expected to cover all kinds of business transport and business vehicles so the law could deal with any possible problem in the future.

“Business conditions are needed for transport firms to select qualified service providers,” he said, adding that specialised business transport forms would have other specific regulations to regulate them.

When enterprises owned vehicles to serve production and operation, to some extent, they ran business transport, so they needed a transport business licence, Tho said.  

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said when a vehicle violated a violation, organisations must pay a fine as much as twice the fine imposed on individuals, so it was necessary to identify which organisation the vehicle belonged to.

“Internal transport firms must have a business licence so authorities can know how many vehicles an organisation/enterprise has,” he said, suggesting the revised law have regulations in cases when the enterprises have had business licences revoked. VNS

No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%

Vietnamese transport firms wherein foreign investors contribute over 51% of the chartered capital will not be licensed, according to the Ministry of Transport.

 
 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA

FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam has a great opportunity to receive new FDI, but it has been warned of the ‘the other side of the coin’.

Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020, Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.

20 years of Vietnam’s stock market
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Securities Center (the forerunner of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, or HoSE) held its first trading session in July 2000, marking the birth of Vietnam’s securities market.

Should Vietnam pursue hi-tech or ecological agriculture?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

In an agricultural ecosystem, the impact caused by humans, such as a decline in biodiversity, which affects food chains and food networks, has created more risks.

ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD), an initiative of Vietnam within ASEAN’s cooperative framework, is to take place on e-commerce platforms on August 8,

Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to facilitate border clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products through the use of electronic certification (e-Cert).

Vietnam vows to raise rice value
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s rice export turnover in the first five months increased by 13 percent compared with the same period last year with the average export price of $485 per ton, a report said.

Consumer lending expands too rapidly
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The number of consumer loans has been increasing rapidly, but the legal framework to control the activities is not strong.

More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Investors have rushed to open coffee shops as retail premises rent has become very reasonable and the market is returning to a "new normal" status.

Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate this year would reach 3.8% if there is no second COVID-19 outbreak in the second half of the year and economic activities gradually resume.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Fitch Solutions: Vietnam to gain from shifts in apparel manufacturing

Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Once the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is approved, the petrol and oil trading scene may see more foreign players.

VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Domestic banks are expected to face increasing competition, especially as European banks will be able to access the Vietnamese market when the European Union-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Not all foreign investors who leave China will automatically choose Vietnam as the next destination, Deputy Regional Managing Director of the US-ASEAN Business (USABC) Council Vu Tu Thanh said recently.

Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam is expected to continue witnessing massive difficulties in boosting exports in the second half of 2020 due to its key markets suffering from a decline in consumption, leading to a drop in demand for imports.

Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Chair of the Vietnam Energy Association Tran Viet Ngai believes that the solution of setting one common electricity retail price is not feasible.

Creating global connections for supporting industries
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Companies that provide support to manufacturing and processing industries may have grown steadily in recent years but many are still struggling to connect to the global market.

VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam may not reach its pepper export goal for this year due to many difficulties, according to the Viet Nam Pepper Association (VPA).

Vietnam considers opening petrol retail market to foreign distributors
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Consumers hope that they will get benefits when foreign distributors are allowed to join the petroleum retail market.

