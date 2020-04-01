Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/04/2020 17:04:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemic

 
 
02/04/2020    17:00 GMT+7

Many shopping malls and landlords have accepted to lower retail premises rent or exempt rent to help tenants overcome difficulties at this time.

Returning from a meeting with the owner of the house he is renting to run a massage facility on in HCM City, Toan said he had reached a consensus with the landlord. He won’t have to pay rent for one month while his facility temporarily closes.

Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemic

Petty merchants at An Dong Plaza shopping mall sighed with relief when the plaza’s management board said there would be 30 percent rent reduction for March, April and May.



Toan said his business has been hit hard by the epidemic. The revenue has dropped dramatically, but he still has to pay workers and other expenses to maintain the shop. The rent is $2,000 a month.

Toan and his wife had intended to give the retail premises back, if the landlord refused to lower the rents.

“It is still unclear when the epidemic can be contained. It is highly possible that the massage facility will have to close until the end of April,” he said. 

Many shopping malls and landlords have accepted to lower retail premises rent or exempt rent to help tenants overcome difficulties at this time.
 

Late last week, more than 100 petty merchants at An Dong Plaza shopping mall in district 5 sighed with relief when the plaza’s management board said there would be 30 percent rent reduction for March, April and May.


Prior to that, merchants at the shopping mall signed a petition to the management board, asking the building’s owner to lower the rents.

The spread of coronavirus, plus the development of shopping apps, have led to the sharp fall in the number of people going to the shopping mall. Some merchants reported dramatic decreases of 80-90 percent in revenue in recent months.

In general, the premises rent, taxes and other expenses cost them VND40 million a month.

A survey by Savills released last week found that as of early March, the rent of street front houses has dropped sharply because of sluggish business.

Many landlords have slashed rents to support tenants. They exempted rent for one month, or lowered the rent by 30-50 percent.

As for street front houses in advantageous areas such as Phan Xich Long street (Phu Nhuan district), Ho Tung Mau and Ngo Duc Ke (district 1), landlords accepted a small rent decrease of 10-20 percent compared with late 2019.

Diamond Plaza has lowered the premises rent since February. Big C and Go!, belonging to Central Retail, have cut rent by 10-15 percent for February and March.

In March, Vincom Retail announced z budget of VND300 billion reserved to support partners who rent retail premises affected by the current crisis.

Aeon, the retailer from Japan, has also accepted to lower the rent for some contracts.

Linh Ha 

VN Finance Ministry proposes 5-month extension of VAT and land rent payment for businesses

VN Finance Ministry proposes 5-month extension of VAT and land rent payment for businesses

The Ministry of Finance has submitted to the Government a five-month extension of value-added tax (VAT), personal income tax and land rent fee payments for those affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.  

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.  

 
 

Other News

.
Will coronavirus reverse globalisation?
Will coronavirus reverse globalisation?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Could Covid-19 permanently change how the global economy works?

Coronavirus: Oil prices rise on hopes of a price war truce
Coronavirus: Oil prices rise on hopes of a price war truce
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

US President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to strike a deal in the next few days.

Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing
Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Banking services will remain available to meet the transaction demands of businesses and individuals, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery
Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

After HCM City decided to temporarily close restaurants and catering services with the capacity of more than 30 customers, they began selling online and delivering food.

Bank customers warned of fraud amid COVID-19 pandemic
Bank customers warned of fraud amid COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Banks have warned customers about fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, advising them not to open suspicious emails or click on dubious links sent as email attachments related to the pandemic.

Honda Vietnam suspends production due to COVID-19
Honda Vietnam suspends production due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Honda Vietnam (HVN) has become the fourth automaker in Vietnam to suspend production and assembly of cars and motorbikes over the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer fees
VN central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer fees
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on March 31 issued a directive to reduce the fees for transactions via interbank electronic payment system by 50 percent for local banks.

Finance Ministry asks insurers not to sell COVID-19-related products
Finance Ministry asks insurers not to sell COVID-19-related products
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has asked insurers to stop introducing and selling insurance packages related to COVID-19.

Securities trading uninterrupted during COVID-19 fight: SSC
Securities trading uninterrupted during COVID-19 fight: SSC
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Trading on the Vietnamese securities market was essential and would not be disrupted under any circumstances during the fight against COVID-19, the State Securities Commission (SSC) said on March 31.

Addressing NextGen unique needs
Addressing NextGen unique needs
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The next generation is ready to take the baton at Vietnamese family businesses, putting to the task their fresh ideas.

Nosediving oil price deals a blow to state budget
Nosediving oil price deals a blow to state budget
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

Though the steep dive in global crude oil price will benefit domestic logistics and production, it will not be good for local petrol firms and the state budget.

Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes resuming rice exports
Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes resuming rice exports
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed resuming rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after it has compiled reports on production, domestic consumption and exports to submit to the Prime Minister.

Textile makers skirt virus disruptions
Textile makers skirt virus disruptions
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

Temporary factory closures and imminent layoffs are going to push textile and garment enterprises into deep water due to a lack of raw materials as well as mass order cancellations from European and American buyers.

Businesses want more than just an interest rate cut, seek bailout
Businesses want more than just an interest rate cut, seek bailout
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

Not putting high hopes on the interest rate cuts made by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) recently, the market is still waiting for a bailout to cover all business fields.

Another automaker in Vietnam halts operation
Another automaker in Vietnam halts operation
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

TC Motor has said that it will halt vehicle production in the northern province of Ninh Binh from April 1 to 15 over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why has the US dollar price escalated?
Why has the US dollar price escalated?
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

The US dollar price has been increasing sharply over the last two weeks. 

Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987
Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

The Dow Jones and FTSE 100 have fallen more than 20% since the start of the year.

Ministry of Industry and Trade advocates care with outbound trade
Ministry of Industry and Trade advocates care with outbound trade
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

Amid the surging global demand for food and foodstuffs due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam is examining its export capabilities to secure the domestic supply.

PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store
PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store
BUSINESSicon  01/04/2020 

As Covid-19 has been escalating and the oil price has fallen, the national oil and gas group PetroVietnam is considering several possible scenarios, including mine closure. It is also considering buying crude oil to store.

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB
Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 