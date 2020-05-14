Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/05/2020 18:09:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN businesses need capital immediately: economist

 
 
17/05/2020    18:05 GMT+7

Businesses would rather borrow money at commercial interest rates and get loans immediately than wait for preferential loans, according to Vu Thanh Tu Anh, a respected economist.

Anh, director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, predicted that the worst impact caused by Covid-19 on Vietnam’s economy would be seen in Q2 2020, with 70 percent of businesses falling into difficult situation, 50 percent of enterprises seeing production stagnation, and contributions to the state budget falling by 20-30 percent.

VN businesses need capital immediately: economist

Vu Thanh Tu Anh, director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management



The operating capability of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is good, while the savings of Vietnamese people are high, equal to 28 percent of GDP, which is much higher than other countries.

Over many years, Vietnam has been trying to diversify the domestic supply chain. And the food and foodstuff industry is expected to develop after the epidemic.

However, industry and consumption are believed to continue to decline. The implemented FDI would also decrease, which would have negative impact on the figure. And though the Vietnam dong has depreciated, the depreciation is still smaller than neighboring countries, so export companies would face difficulties.

To date, the government has announced five support packages in credit, fiscal, social welfare, telecommunication subsidy and electricity price subsidy, worth $25 billion in total, or nearly 10 percent of Vietnam’s GDP.
 

Anh, at an online workshop held recently, warned that if the government cannot make timely intervention, some business fields and many enterprises will collapse, causing serious consequences in terms of economic growth and jobs.


He also warned that the medical crisis may lead to an economic and financial crisis.

To date, the government has announced five support packages in credit, fiscal, social welfare, telecommunication subsidy and electricity price subsidy, worth $25 billion in total, or nearly 10 percent of Vietnam’s GDP.

The purpose of the support packages is to protect businesses’ health, consolidate society’s confidence, foster a platform for recovery and minimize losses in the future.

However, it is still not clear how much money will be disbursed under the support packages. In order to access the packages, businesses need to prove heavy losses caused by Covid-19, and their solvency.

Many enterprises, when answering local newspapers, said that they still cannot get dong from preferential credit packages.

Anh said that the top priority is bringing capital to businesses immediately, not preferential interest rates. Businesses would rather get loans now at commercial interest rates than wait for preferential loans.

Affirming the need to pump capital promptly to businesses, Anh cited a VCCI (Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry) report which said that if the epidemic lasts more than three months, one-third of businesses may have to declare bankruptcy and the figure would be two-thirds if the epidemic lasts six months.

Kim Chi

Vietnam’s COVID-19 crisis response can increase opportunities for the country to emerge as a leader at regional and global levels

Vietnam’s COVID-19 crisis response can increase opportunities for the country to emerge as a leader at regional and global levels

In addition to carrying out its significant and important responsibilities as a Non-Permanent Member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the 2020-21 period and as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has, so far, done remarkably well

Local F&B businesses take different strategies after social distancing

Local F&B businesses take different strategies after social distancing

With social distancing measures eased, some F&B businesses have gradually restarted operations, with some even opening new branches.

 
 

Other News

.
More M&amp;A deals in VN's real estate sector during COVID-19
More M&A deals in VN's real estate sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The epidemic has brought great opportunities to businesses with powerful financial capability to ‘hunt’ for attractive projects and take them over.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 16
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 16
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Vietnam takes first ever measures to kick-start ailing economy

Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law
Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

A lack of a unified legal framework governing PPP is the main factor that Vietnam’s infrastructure sector growth potential is capped at 6.1% per year through 2029.

In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19
In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Many owners cannot maintain operation of their hotels during the epidemic and want to sell them.

Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend
Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Local retailers in FMCG should rethink their channel strategy as Covid-19 impacted the way Vietnamese consumers shopping.

Small businesses change business models to survive pandemic
Small businesses change business models to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Seeking new markets, making new products and following new business thinking are actions now being taken by Vietnam’s businesses to overcome current difficulties.

Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Multinational corporations like Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and Reckitt Benckiser gaining the advantage in Vietnam’s over-the-counter channel, or non-description drugs, in the first quarter of 2020 has in part fuelled their global performance.

A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnamese real estate market has been feeling the pinch, but it can make a swift recovery when the pandemic is brought under control with support policies from the government and promotional campaigns from developers.

Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
VIDEOicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam is expecting to welcome a new wave of high quality foreign direct investment in the near future according to some economists thanks to the country’s internationally acclaimed efforts to fight COVID-19, a new factor to assess business risks.

Keys to nation’s investment optimism
Keys to nation’s investment optimism
FEATUREicon  15/05/2020 

Recent analyses by the World Bank indicate that Vietnam will be one the few countries in the entire world to experience positive economic growth in 2020.

Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Maritime transport firms in Vietnam are feeling the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic as a large number of their ships are idle due to the falling demand for cargo transport.

Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19
Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnamese consumers are some of the most optimistic in Asia during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to American management consulting firm McKinsey’s recent consumer survey.

Hotel market to recover next year
Hotel market to recover next year
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

The hotel market in Viet Nam this year is expected to face a severe decline in room occupancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not recover until next year, industry experts have said.

VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020
VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Credit institutions in Viet Nam settled more than VND26.94 trillion (US$1.17 billion) of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the first quarter of this year.

Will investors relocate their production bases to Vietnam after Covid-19?
Will investors relocate their production bases to Vietnam after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Many international manufacturers are expected to relocate their investments out of China after the epidemic ends. Vietnam is one of the destinations.

Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Online food sellers have long been known as a channel to buy local, unnamed products, but now they are growing as an effective source for branded food firms.

VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) said though the epidemic has affected the real estate market, causing a decline in supply and the number of transactions, real estate prices in some localities are still on the rise.

Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Ministry of Finance’s proposal to increase the quota for credit poured into the securities sector is largely backed by market experts.

VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

The VN Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises (VAFIE) has proposed the Government to encourage the development of casino businesses and gambling activities in hotels and resorts to attract more foreign tourists.

Decree puts focus in right direction
Decree puts focus in right direction
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Decree No.41/2020/ND-CP on extending the deadline of tax and land rent fee payments for enterprises, individuals, and business households affected by COVID-19 was issued by the government on April 8. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 