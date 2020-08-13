Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Businesses owe nearly $900 million in social insurance premiums because of COVID-19

13/08/2020    09:54 GMT+7

As of July, businesses nationwide owed social insurance premiums totalling over 20.6 trillion VND ($887.6 million) due to the coronavirus crisis, according to Vietnam Social Insurance (VSI).

To remove the difficulties facing affected enterprises, VSI has directed the suspension of contributions to the retirement and survivorship funds of social insurance programmes in cities and provinces.

As a result, as at June, nearly 1,520 businesses had been approved to suspend such contributions.

VSI also issued a document in August guiding social insurance agencies in localities on the suspension of contributions to December.

 

According to Deputy Director of VSI Tran Dinh Lieu, more than 15.2 million people joined social insurance in the January-July period. Over 12.7 million people had unemployment insurance, and more than 85.9 million health insurance, or 88.8 percent of the population.

The number of people taking part in compulsory social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance fell compared to last year due to the impact of COVID-19, he said. But voluntary participation continued to increase.

Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.  

Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike

Dang Thanh Nga, 40, in Ha Noi called 10 sewers back to work for her garment factory just a few days ago as orders increased last week. 

 
 

.
Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Government’s relief and credit packages are now vital to help HCM City travel firms survive the coronavirus crisis, a top official in the city Department of Tourism has said.

Southeast Asia, ‘fertile land’ for online payments, e-wallets
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The obvious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic include the rapid increase in online payment services and digital banking across Southeast Asia.

Trade upswing pressures local ports
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

After long expectations, EU businesses now have unprecedented market access to Vietnam’s inland shipping services, which heralds a great deal more competition as well as mounting pressure on the local seaport infrastructure.

Wage proposal made to facilitate upswing
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam may break a 10-year trend by not increasing regional minimum wages for private businesses in 2021 to help ease the financial burden on those ailing from the pandemic.

Covid-19 pandemic gives big push to online shopping
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s e-commerce saw a 30 percent growth rate from 2016 to 2020, according to the Ministry of Investment and Planning. The country aims to have 55 percent of population shopping online by 2025.

Transport companies rush to deal with licence plate colour changes
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

While recovering from the disruption caused by the pandemic, transport businesses in Vietnam will have to invest even more time and money to change the colour of their licence plates in line with the latest policies.

Real estate developers risking it all in new segments
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

While flashy profit figures have made the real estate market an attractive target for many developers, the doors remain partly shut for newcomers.

Vietnam maintains growth in wood exports
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s timber industry grew by 6.2 per cent in the first seven months of the year.

Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced on Tuesday they have granted a US$70 million loan to Vietnamese Indo Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL Corp). 

Vietnam considers bidding on solar power prices
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

A policy allowing investors to bid on solar power prices is being developed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT). It is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister this August and applied this year.

Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Retailers in Hanoi were told to increase stocks of essential goods by three-fold over average levels to ensure price stability amid the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The price of gold in local and global markets continued to suffer a sharp decrease on August 12 following an announcement on Russia's progress in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.

HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

HCMC authorities promise to offer competitive land rentals and other incentives at industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) besides improving the business environment and simplifying administrative procedures to attract investment.

HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many supermarkets in HCM City have reduced prices of essential goods to share with customers during the pandemic.

VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Government’s policy of a five-month extension for tax payment deadlines did not attract a large number of firms.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Foreign firms to gain greater footing in petrol retail market

Old brands change image after takeovers by corporations
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Many once-famous brands, which were experiencing bad business performance, have revived shortly after being bought by large corporations, reported Saigon Times.

PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

Automobile producers are observing the complex changes of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust their businesses.

Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain
BUSINESSicon  12/08/2020 

The new outbreak of Covid-19 and the heavy fluctuations of financial investment channels are creating big challenges for the real estate market.

