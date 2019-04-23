Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forces many businesses to halt operation, there are opportunities for business development, particular in supplying equipment needed to work from home.

browser not support iframe.

Businesses have been offered opportunities to sell electronics and technology equipment as more people work from home.



As fears of the Covid-19 epidemic, people worry much about their health and keeping the environment clean. It is also an opportunity for businesses which sell health care and home appliance products.



While many businesses have to close down, many others have seized the opportunity to serve the essential needs of life in theCovid-19 pandemic./.VNA