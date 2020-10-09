Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/10/2020 11:36:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese businesses wait for new rescue package

11/10/2020    10:30 GMT+7

Most enterprises say they are still experiencing a sharp decrease in revenue, cash flow imbalance and decline in confidence.

Chu Tien Dung, chair of the HCM City Business Association, said a recent survey by the association found that only 5 percent of businesses have regained the normal situation and 9 percent have initially overcome difficulties, while 84 percent of businesses are still in big difficulties because of the lack of capital, supply chain disruption, market narrowing and labor layoffs.

Vietnamese businesses wait for new rescue package

A survey by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on the impact of Covid-19 found that 68 percent of businesses have seen their revenue decrease, and 50 percent face problems with cash flow.

They are also having problems seeking input materials (28.6 percent), and in maintaining production to fulfill signed contracts (23.1 percent)

Meanwhile, the third survey by the Private Economic Development Research Board (Board IV) conducted in August found that the health of businesses became worse after the second epidemic outbreak.

Twenty percent of businesses have had to suspend operation, 76 percent cannot balance receipts and expenditures, 2 percent have become dissolved and only 2 percent have temporarily not been hit by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, bailouts are out of reach of the majority of enterprises. According to the HCM City Business Association, 76 percent of polled businesses said they cannot access the state’s support packages.

Only 10 percent said their debts have been restructured by banks and enjoyed lower interest rate reductions, while only 5 percent of businesses have been allowed to temporarily stop paying retirement funds. No business has borrowed money at the zero percent interest rate to pay workers.

VCCI commented that social security packages are being implemented slowly, only 20-25 percent of the plan. The figure is just 50 percent for the credit package.

 

Businesses complain that the support packages set unreasonable requirements (businesses must not have bad debts, and have to prove they have run out of money), which makes it impossible for them to access the packages.

A businessman said it is even more difficult to access the zero percent preferential loans to pay workers than to access normal loans.

According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), in the first nine months of the year, 78,306 businesses left the market. Of this, 38,629 businesses suspended operation, an increase of 81.8 percent compared with the same period 2019, or 3.7 times higher than the average increase of 21.9 percent in 2015-2019.

Regarding the news that the government is considering launching the second bailout, economists said the support should be delivered to businesses soon via effective measures.

Some businessmen have proposed providing loans at interest rates of 0-3 percent to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV, also said it is necessary to launch an additional bailout, which is equal to 2.5 percent of GDP. 

Tran Thuy

Vietnam’s businesses advance towards 4.0 era thanks to digital transformation

Vietnam’s businesses advance towards 4.0 era thanks to digital transformation

For many businesses, digital transformation is no longer an ambiguous concept, but a must. However, much still needs to be done to accelerate the process in Vietnam.

Bailout package reaches people in need

Bailout package reaches people in need

Many people across Vietnam have been adversely affected by COVID-19, prompting the government to release a bailout package worth VND62 trillion ($2.66 billion) in early April. The package has since been reaching needy people.

 
 

Other News

.
72% of EU businesses plan to expand in Viet Nam
72% of EU businesses plan to expand in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

A majority of European businesses in Viet Nam expect to increase their operations in the country, the sixth Business Sentiment Survey of the EU-ASEAN Business Council released on Thursday shows.

Vietnam vows to develop eco-friendly chemical industry
Vietnam vows to develop eco-friendly chemical industry
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Chemical Agency, speaks about some of the strengths and weaknesses in the 2007 Law on Chemicals.

Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation
Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The banking industry has been recently abuzz with digital transformation as lenders embark on their journey to become more tech-enabled to keep pace with disruptive technologies.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 10
BUSINESSicon  10/10/2020 

Da Nang prepares to welcome visitors

12 loss-making mega-projects proceed slowly
12 loss-making mega-projects proceed slowly
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The assets of the 12 loss-making mega-projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) total VND59.1 trillion, while total accounts payable is VND63.3 trillion.

Equitisation doesn't necessarily mean a better future for SOEs
Equitisation doesn't necessarily mean a better future for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  10/10/2020 

Equitisation should be a magic wand to improve the performance of a State-owned enterprise (SOE), but in some cases, it is not.

Rising handling charges neccessary to advance
Rising handling charges neccessary to advance
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

International shipping lines are expected to face an increase of 12 per cent in domestic container handling service charges at Vietnamese seaports from early 2022, triggering concerns over a possible charge burden on local shippers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi spends USD304.34 million on road investment

Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Tra (pangasius) fish prices have dropped to their lowest levels in 11 years since exports have been hit by Covid-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Traditional fish sauce is one of the most typical components in Vietnamese cuisine and while its nutritional value has been analysed thoroughly, getting EU customers to consume it more regularly remains a challenge.

September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high
September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Passion fruit, pomelo, dragon fruit and fresh coconut have been exported to Europe in large quantities under the EVFTA, which took effect this year.

Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

In a bid to boost institutional reforms towards a modern market economy, further abolishing and reducing business regulations to create a bigger space for the private sector to develop will serve as a new driving force 

Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

The ITA shares of the Tan Tao Group unexpectedly witnessed an impressive trading session with a record high trading volume.

Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Despite heavy aftermaths caused by the global health crisis, the Vietnamese economy remains in positive growth in the first nine months of the year on the back of the government’s sound responses to curb the pandemic return.

Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Banks are pushing the sale of life insurance products (bancassurance) in the context of low credit growth since the beginning of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Vietnamese companies have been stepping up investment to boost rice exports to Europe – however, it remains a challenging task penetrate the market efficiently.

Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

The Vietnamese automobile market is full of potential with predicted sales of up to 1.8 million products a year, but it still remains risky to invest in the industry.

VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Amid the heavy impact the pandemic has had so far on Vietnam’s economy, possible solutions to overcome the crisis and come out even stronger have been under discussion at this year’s Vietnam Reform and Development Forum.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City businesses resume operation as pandemic eases: city official

Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Listed plastic companies have seen their market values expand 15-50 percent in the last two months on low oil prices and increased consumption.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 