Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/08/2020 13:55:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work

02/08/2020    12:47 GMT+7

Members of Generation Z, born in 1996 and after, have begun joining the labor market and will quickly become the major labor force in the economy.

T, an office worker in HCM City, said she was surprised about the thoughts and characteristics of young people, especially members of Gen Z.

Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work



T’s daughter, majoring in graphics design, found a very good job at a prestigious media company when she was a third year university student. However, after one year of working, she decided to give up the job.

T said her daughter didn't want to be a hired worker anymore. “She would rather become a freelancer, so she can do what she wants,” T explained.

Since graduation, T has been working at home, receiving jobs, and getting paid via the internet.

The decision by T was confusing in the eyes of her mother and people born in the 1960s and 1970s, but understandable to young people belonging to Gen Z.

Anphabe conducted a survey of 25,000 Gen Z people, mostly students from 93 universities throughout the country, and reported that 81 percent of the people know what they want and don’t want to do.

They choose jobs based on their personal interests and abilities, rather than social and family factors (general trends, economic conditions, advice from parents).

They choose jobs based on their personal interests and abilities, rather than social and family factors (general trends, economic conditions, advice from parents).

 


The survey found that schools and employers exerted a weak influence on Gen Z people.

According to Thanh Nguyen, CEO of Anphabe, many businesses believe they have good HR strategies as they have invested in career guidance programs. In other words, they prepare their labor force by seeking workers when they are still at university.

However, things are now different. The survey found that 34 percent of Gen Z people said they want to run private business or join startups after they graduate.

And 8 percent said there was no need to work for companies and it would be better to be a freelancer. Fourteen percent said they may work for non-profit organizations instead of companies.

An analyst said that the recruitment methods which were once thought to be very ‘professional’ have been challenged as they cannot ‘touch’ young people who like to be self-employed and love freedom.

The survey also found big changes in Gen Z’s thoughts about the attractiveness of careers.

Young people today are more open to many careers which don’t have relations to their majors.

This causes intense competition among businesses to recruit workers, since there is competition between businesses in the same industry but also from many other industries.

Le Ha

CPI in January hits record high in recent 7 years

CPI in January hits record high in recent 7 years

Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in January hit a record high, up 1.23 percent over the previous month and 6.43 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).  

Consumer lending expands too rapidly

Consumer lending expands too rapidly

The number of consumer loans has been increasing rapidly, but the legal framework to control the activities is not strong.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City supports firms hard-hit by COVID-19

Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today
Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vehicles that have registered for transport services have started installing yellow number plates with black letters and numbers from today, August 1, instead of the current white plates.

Vietnam needs full market economy: experts
Vietnam needs full market economy: experts
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

 Economists have said Viet Nam would gain many benefits from a full and modern market economy.

Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike
Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Dang Thanh Nga, 40, in Ha Noi called 10 sewers back to work for her garment factory just a few days ago as orders increased last week. 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 1
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Foreign direct investment into Vietnam surges in July

EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry
EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s logistics market has great opportunities to improve as the EVFTA has been inked and the country is receiving investment inflow from Europe.

Border trade rules to be tightened
Border trade rules to be tightened
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Tran Quoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Import-Export Department, Ministry of Industry of Trade, talks on Vietnam’s decision to gradually eliminate all temporary import and re-export activities through Vietnam-China sub-border gates.

Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration
Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Block 114 is located in Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, about 65km from Quang Tri province, and 86km from Da Nang city in the central region.

Startups in HR receive millions in funding despite Covid-19
Startups in HR receive millions in funding despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Nearly all businesses are experiencing hardships because of Covid-19. However, this hasn't happened with startups in the HR industry. They are still receiving millions of dollars worth of funding.

Mobile World tries different development models, closes some chains
Mobile World tries different development models, closes some chains
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) has seen its key brands such as The Gioi Di Dong, Dien May Xanh and Bach Hoa Xanh growing rapidly, but has also had to shut down ineffective business chains.

Businesses endeavour to retain employees
Businesses endeavour to retain employees
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

More than 7.8 million workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2020, putting severe pressure on labour authorities to tackle social security issues.

Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The Government has approved a project on night-time economy development in Vietnam which will allow major cities and tourist attractions to pilot night-time services until 6 a.m.

Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The recent surge of gold prices may cause risks for individual buyers, experts and analysts have warned.

Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB
Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam is projected to be the fifth highest-growing economy in the world this year and the country has a unique opportunity to increase its footprint in the global economy in both trade and investment, 

Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Amid Vietnam’s upcoming new rules on drug tenders, multinational pharma giants are advocating price negotiation for an open business environment and predictable policies, in order to make sustainable future investments.

Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,

M&amp;A activity expected to set new records in post-COVID period
M&A activity expected to set new records in post-COVID period
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Analysts believe that new records in the number and value of M&A deals will be set in the post-Covid-19 period.

Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam achieved a trade surplus of $6.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, including $1 billion in July, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Improving efficiencies of using energy in high-rise buildings

Vietnam preparing international labour resources
Vietnam preparing international labour resources
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam’s labour sector is strongly integrating globally. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 