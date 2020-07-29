Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work

Members of Generation Z, born in 1996 and after, have begun joining the labor market and will quickly become the major labor force in the economy.

T, an office worker in HCM City, said she was surprised about the thoughts and characteristics of young people, especially members of Gen Z.





T’s daughter, majoring in graphics design, found a very good job at a prestigious media company when she was a third year university student. However, after one year of working, she decided to give up the job.



T said her daughter didn't want to be a hired worker anymore. “She would rather become a freelancer, so she can do what she wants,” T explained.



Since graduation, T has been working at home, receiving jobs, and getting paid via the internet.



The decision by T was confusing in the eyes of her mother and people born in the 1960s and 1970s, but understandable to young people belonging to Gen Z.



Anphabe conducted a survey of 25,000 Gen Z people, mostly students from 93 universities throughout the country, and reported that 81 percent of the people know what they want and don’t want to do.

They choose jobs based on their personal interests and abilities, rather than social and family factors (general trends, economic conditions, advice from parents).

They choose jobs based on their personal interests and abilities, rather than social and family factors (general trends, economic conditions, advice from parents).



The survey found that schools and employers exerted a weak influence on Gen Z people.



According to Thanh Nguyen, CEO of Anphabe, many businesses believe they have good HR strategies as they have invested in career guidance programs. In other words, they prepare their labor force by seeking workers when they are still at university.



However, things are now different. The survey found that 34 percent of Gen Z people said they want to run private business or join startups after they graduate.

And 8 percent said there was no need to work for companies and it would be better to be a freelancer. Fourteen percent said they may work for non-profit organizations instead of companies.



An analyst said that the recruitment methods which were once thought to be very ‘professional’ have been challenged as they cannot ‘touch’ young people who like to be self-employed and love freedom.



The survey also found big changes in Gen Z’s thoughts about the attractiveness of careers.



Young people today are more open to many careers which don’t have relations to their majors.



This causes intense competition among businesses to recruit workers, since there is competition between businesses in the same industry but also from many other industries.

Le Ha

CPI in January hits record high in recent 7 years Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in January hit a record high, up 1.23 percent over the previous month and 6.43 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).