Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry

The Cambodian government and management agencies have yet to issue any official documents banning the import of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Earlier, the MoIT asked the Vietnamese commercial affairs office in Cambodia to make a fact-finding trip to the Chrey Thom border gate in Cambodia’s Kandal province.

The office reported that Cambodian authorities on June 16 checked 22 types of vegetables and fruits imported from Vietnam through the Chrey Thom border gate, and found pesticide residues that exceeded the permissible quantity in six Vietnamese agricultural products, comprising cabbages, broccoli, okra, pumpkins, limes and chives.

Cambodian authorities then destroyed the above-said vegetables and so far they have yet to provide specific information about the names of the pesticides whose residues were found on these vegetables.

However, the MoIT recommended that Vietnamese authorities and localities further guide farmers how to use pesticides in line with regulations while cultivating.

It also suggested intensifying inspections to ensure that vegetables and fruits sold in the domestic market and exported are safe for consumers, thus avoiding similar incidents in the time ahead./.VNA