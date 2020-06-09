Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/06/2020 08:40:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge

 
 
10/06/2020    08:30 GMT+7

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to provide a host of opportunities to Vietnamese enterprises to bolster their exports, but they must also meet strict requirements in order to fully capitalise on the deal, insiders have said.

Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge hinh anh 1

A garment factory in My Hao district of Hung Yen province

Vu Duc Giang, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), said the National Assembly’s ratification of the EVFTA on June 8 is “good news” for the sector, which has suffered from COVID-19 in recent times, as businesses will have opportunities when the agreement takes effect.

The EU is currently the world’s largest importer of textiles and garments, with 34 percent of the global total each year worth more than 250 billion USD in value. Vietnamese products account for just 2.7 percent of the EU’s imports.

Giang said companies in the sector believe in the prospect of exports to the EU rising after the EVFTA comes into effect, as tariffs will be slashed to zero percent.

Textile and garment shipments to the market are forecast to increase sharply from now to 2025, by about 67 percent compared to a non-EVFTA scenario.

However, the VITAS chairman noted, businesses need to be thoroughly prepared to make use of the opportunities and have a solid grasp of the regulations within the agreement, because the EU is a demanding market with strict requirements on product quality and design.

Just one simple fault may damage all export activities, he said, explaining that a batch of goods with unclear origin or indeterminate quality may expose similar batches to stricter inspections or even an import ban.

Phi Viet Trinh, General Director of the Ho Guom Garment JSC, said that in order to benefit from the preferential tariffs under the EVFTA, products must have a certain proportion of materials hailing from the EU or Vietnam. This is a major challenge because most input materials in Vietnam are currently imported from China or other ASEAN countries.

Therefore, management agencies and businesses alike must take certain action to maximise the opportunities, he stressed.

The official added that it is necessary to promulgate policies to attract domestic and foreign investment in material production. Mechanisms in particular are needed to promote links between material suppliers and manufacturers of finished products to meet rules of origin requirements.

 

Of a similar mind, General Director of the Garment 10 Corporation Than Duc Viet said the EVFTA will open up numerous opportunities but Vietnam must work hard to fully benefit.

The EU is ready to import Vietnamese goods but such products must comply with rules of origin, he noted, voicing a hope that the textile and garment industry can grasp the available opportunities.

Nguyen Quoc Tuan from Vinh Thong Co. Ltd, a footwear exporter to Europe, said the company’s operation has been hindered by COVID-19 since the beginning of the year but now he expects the EVFTA will boost exports over the remainder of 2020.

Nevertheless, he also acknowledged that the company will encounter a range of difficulties in adhering to the agreement’s rules of origin, as while 60 percent of its input materials come from domestic suppliers the remainder come from elsewhere, primarily China. Updating technology and expanding production scale are also problematic given that the company’s internal resources remain modest.

Nguyen Van Khanh, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Shoe and Leather Association of HCM City, said local leather and footwear enterprises should try and immediately put the EVFTA into full use despite up to 85 percent of them lacking capital, technology, and materials.

It is also not easy to meet rules of origin requirements when 60 percent of materials are from China and other suppliers, he added.

Experts predict that in the short term, the EVFTA may not give a strong boost to the textile - garment and leather - footwear industries in Vietnam, but will certainly bring about long-term benefits for them in expanding their market share in the EU.

A number of enterprises have also voiced a hope that when foreign investors realise that Vietnam now has even greater potential, technology transfer and investment in material production will grow./.VNA

EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA

EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA

EuroCham welcomes the news that the National Assembly of Vietnam has ratified the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and approved the European Union–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), 

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA

The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

 
 

Other News

.
Smaller firms to land on tax cushion
Smaller firms to land on tax cushion
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Over 700,000 micro- and small-sized enterprises in Vietnam could receive a hefty reduction in corporate income tax payable this year, while more than one million individual taxpayers could be beneficiaries of personal income tax deductions.

Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Experts forecast Vietnam’s wind power sector would further grow in line with the Government’s stronger regulatory support announced recently and rising investor interest, which has strengthened the project pipeline.

More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnamese consumers, across ages, are tending to use livestream as a way to connect with sellers and gather information about products while shopping from home, e-commerce giant Shopee said in a report.

Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam is generally regarded as having great prospects to seize overseas investment flows moving away from China.

Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions’ deficit forecast is wider than the Ministry of Finance’s 5.0-5.1% deficit estimate.

Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed to cut environmental protection tax on jet fuel by 30 per cent, from VND3,000 to VND2,100 per litre.

Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Major newspapers of German and Austria ran articles on June 8 highlighting the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during its ongoing ninth session.

Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh has approved a wind power project with a total investment of VND16.2 trillion (US$695.3 million).

Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 166 million USD worth of processed agricultural products in the first quarter of 2020, up 33 percent year-on-year, statistics reveal.

CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Korean movie theaters giant, CJ CGV will divest 25% stake in its real estate investment arm in Vietnam namely CJ Vietnam Co., to improve its finance structure, which has been impacted by the break out of COVID-19 pandemic

VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Banks, especially State-owned banks, are expected to increase their capital significantly this year as they are allowed to retain profits or pay dividend in shares instead of cash as previously.

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, more private equity funds have been seeking ways to enter Vietnam as investors see bright prospects in the long term.

UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Britain is embarking on negotiations over trade deals with countries around the world including the US.

Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reached consensus on the point of time for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to take effect, during their phone talks on June 8.

Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The decision comes after Lee Jae-yong was convicted in 2017 over a political and corporate scandal.

VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

With the number of foreign travelers decreasing sharply and legal problems remaining unsettled, the condotel market is the 'darkest' part of the real estate market.

Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Will consumer loans remain a money-spinner for banks post-COVID-19? This was a question recently posed by market observers after witnessing the pandemic’s big economic impact on individuals and households,

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Foreign ownership ratio in Binh Son Refinery slips

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 