Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:11:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&A deals

 
 
20/04/2020    08:57 GMT+7

The coronavirus crisis is expected to create mergers and acquisitions opportunities for foreign dealmakers in the coming months as cash-starved Vietnamese companies seek funding to overcome their difficulties.

cash strapped local businesses hunting for foreign ma deals

Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&A deals

Michael Han, head of SK Group’s representative office in Vietnam, told VIR the crisis has created both opportunities and challenges for M&A in Vietnam. Local deals now look more attractive but they may have to compete with other markets globally.

In the first quarter of 2020, the whole country saw 2,523 instances of capital contribution and share purchases by foreign investors with a total value of capital contributions reaching $2 billion, up 53 per cent against the same period last year and capturing nearly 34 per cent of the total registered capital, according to data by the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

It is apparent that Vietnam saw a rise in M&A activities in the first quarter of the year before the coronavirus pandemic intensified. According to Han, the COVID-19 outbreak has clearly impacted the market and there are two groups of investors opting to take two very different paths. First, some institutional investors have been “cashing out”, as evidenced by recent severe fluctuations in the stock market. Second, some strategic investors could see an opportunity to enter the market. Perhaps they are the ones who have been driving up activity during the first quarter of 2020.

Masataka Yoshida, head of the Cross-border Division and CEO of Vietnam RECOF Corporation, questioned if the “increased deals” are the ones which started after the pandemic situation arose. It is also true that the global M&A market was enjoying a boom of sorts until the beginning of 2020 and there should have been various transactions under the water.

“As everyone knows, M&A transactions need a certain amount of time prior to completion, and it should be said that those which are being completed at the moment should have been started some time ago at least before the pandemic situation became recognised in China for the first time,” said Yoshida.

The number of M&A transactions is a lagging indicator, so the slowdown in activity from mid-February until COVID-19 is under control will inevitably be reflected gradually in the statistics from mid-April onwards.

According to lawyer Truong Thanh Duc, chairman of BASICO law firm, many listed companies are experiencing falling share prices due to the health crisis. This creates opportunities for wealthy foreign buyers to cherry pick target companies at bargain prices.

He noted that most overseas investors are in a better position to overcome the impact of COVID-19 than Vietnamese firms, most of which are especially vulnerable and small with limited financial capacity.

“If COVID-19 persists for a long time, there is a high likelihood that more local companies will be taken over by buyers,” said Duc. “When the pandemic is over, Vietnam is expected to see a sizeable upturn in M&A as foreign buyers capitalise on the country’s economic prospects.”

According to RECOF’s expert, the “destiny” of M&A is that buyers and sellers are always on the opposite sides of the coin. The most obvious aspect of this is valuation but the economic situation of each country or global market overwhelming “each side of the coin” will affect the behaviour of both buyers and sellers.

In other words, when the financial situation allows the number of buyers to increase, sellers will fade out as they start to enjoy the more positive economic environment (even with the potential buyers being in the same sector), and vice versa.

 

“Having said this, this situation often does not apply to international transactions like the ones between Vietnam and Japan, as Japanese companies are becoming more and more attracted to the growing economy of Vietnam as well as the markets that Vietnamese companies possess in their domestic market,” the RECOF representative noted.

It is true that the negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis will inevitably affect some Japanese investors for a limited period. However, the fact is that several Japanese investors will be keen to expand to foreign markets, given the shrinking of the Japanese domestic market, not only because of the coronavirus but also from the issues arising from the fall in population that they were already facing prior to the crisis.

In addition, many cash-strapped Vietnamese companies may need funding to overcome their difficulties which will eventually create more opportunities for foreign investors to buy strong companies at reasonable prices.

It is clear that M&A activity has experienced obstacles as the pandemic impedes site visits and physical face to face meetings between buyers and sellers. Meanwhile, social distancing measures needed to contain the COVID-19 virus will be particularly disruptive to the M&A market.

According to SK Group’s Han, “We have been looking at a few deals in Vietnam. They are in a relatively early phase, so we prefer not to speculate on the likelihood of closing or the timing, but we are in a promising position.”

As the trajectory of the COVID-19 crisis is uncertain, SK Group is now closely monitoring the situation. Vietnam has done a world-class job in limiting the outbreak but for the economy to get back to normal, the group also has to see how other regions of the world recover.

As the prolonged health emergency has shifted the M&A process online, RECOF is increasingly conducting marketing via their website, mail, and magazine, and is hosting teleconferences using various media rather than physically visiting sellers and buyers.

However, for a real alliance and to realise the fundamental synergies between the two parties which are the aggregate of human elements in an M&A transaction, it is crucial for people from both sides to meet up, get to know each other, and make crucial decisions on a more personal level.

“In this context, RECOF will only be able to collect as much information as possible until the time a meeting could be set at the sellers’ place,” said Yoshida. VIR

Thanh Van

Chinese M&A deals in Vietnam surge

Chinese M&A deals in Vietnam surge

The number of capital contribution and share acquisition transactions conducted by Chinese enterprises in Vietnam in the January-November period of this year skyrocketed by more than 82% over the year-ago period.  

Scrutinising the implications of new deals on Vietnam’s economy

Scrutinising the implications of new deals on Vietnam’s economy

The newly-ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) will help to usher in a new economic era with the correct preparation. 

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 20
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Banking fees reduced for businesses providing transportation services

VN banks change key personnel, cut wages and bonuses
VN banks change key personnel, cut wages and bonuses
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Banks have cut wages of high-ranking executives to cope with the effects of Covid-19.

Consumer finance in Vietnam charm foreign players
Consumer finance in Vietnam charm foreign players
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has a fertile consumer finance market, more foreign players are considering joining the bandwagon by tying up with local peers.

Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the real estate market is unlikely to fall into a crisis and housing prices will remain stable because market demand remained high while supply is limited.

Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been an important source of energy for countries worldwide. According to a recent Norwegian-based report, 42 countries are importing LNG to balance their local insufficiency of energy.

Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Thanks to positive signs in COVID-19 prevention, the VN-Index had a fabulous run since early April.

Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

In the first three months, EVN mobilised 2.76 billion kWh of renewable energy, including 2.31 billion kWh of solar power, signifying a 28-fold increase on-year.

Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has withdrawn the licences of the representative offices of Kookmin from South Korea and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) group has required the Ministry of Industyr and Trade (MoIT) to publish the list of grid-connected solar power projects which were added to the power planning of Ninh Thuan.

Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises To Hoai Nam spoke about the Government’s support policies for enterprises impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The Vietnamese government has been urgently deploying sturdy solutions to assist enterprises and investors, and those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened
Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Sticky projected prospects caused by the global health crisis among  Vietnam’s key trading partners are expected to hit the domestic economy this year with the manufacturing and processing sector, one of the key growth pillars, to be hit hardest.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Businesses exhausted after spending Q1 fighting COVID-19

Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that the total catfish output in the world will reach 3 million tons in 2020, of which 50 percent is from Vietnam.

Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.

Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that Covid-19 has brought great challenges, but that challenges are often associated with opportunities.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year,...

Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 additional airplanes despite numerous difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam have been maintaining production despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak while preparing plans to recover after the pandemic ends.

Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

If Covid-19 is contained by Q2, exports will bounce back and the 7-8 percent export growth rate in 2020 will be within reach.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 