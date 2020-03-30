Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/03/2020 16:25:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Catfish farming in danger, farmers leave ponds idle

 
 
31/03/2020    15:20 GMT+7

Catfish exports to China dropped by half in the first two months of the year in comparison with the same period last year, resulting in a 32 percent decrease in total export turnover for the entire seafood industry.

Dao Thuy Phuong in Can Tho City has 1.5 hectares of catfish breeder ponds. In general, Phuong sells the breeders 2-3 months after farming. However, the fish cannot be sold, though she began farming one year ago.

Catfish farming in danger, farmers leave ponds idle



With the current price of VND20,000-21,000 per kilogram, Phuong estimates that she can earn VND450-500 million for 20 tons of fish breeders and take a loss of VND100 million.

Farmers in the Mekong Delta said catfish breeder prices have been low for the last year. The price increased to VND30,000 per kilogram at times, but mostly stayed at below VND25,000 per kilogram, lower than the production cost of VND30,000.

Many farmers, like Phuong, decided to keep breeding the fish, hoping that the prices would rise.

The farmers raising catfish for food are in the same situation. Le Thanh Van in O Mon district said he has sold 70 tons of catfish at VND18,300 per kilogram, which means a loss of VND3,000 per kilogram.

Van still has two ponds of catfish with estimated output of 170 tons. He is raising fish at a moderate level while waiting for the prices to increase.

Duong Nghia Quoc, chair of the Vietnam Pangasius Association (Vinapa), confirmed that the catfish price has dropped dramatically and that sales have been stagnant because of low demand.

Duong Nghia Quoc, chair of the Vietnam Pangasius Association (Vinapa), confirmed that the catfish price has dropped dramatically and that sales have been stagnant because of low demand.

 


The problem lies in oversupply. As the catfish price reached its peak in 2018, farmers rushed to raise fish, leading to a rapid increase in farming area. However, since 2019, the catfish price has dropped sharply, causing many farmers to sell fish at a loss and leave ponds idle.

The situation is even more serious this year because of Covid-19, especially because Vietnam’s catfish exports rely too much on the Chinese market. In 2019, Vietnam exported $662 million worth of catfish to China out of total export turnover of $2 billion.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) admitted that the reliance brings high risks. The orders from China dropped by 70 percent in February and March.

Among seafood products, catfish has suffered the most during the Covid-19 epidemic. The catfish export turnover to the EU was $26 million only, a decrease of 40 percent compared with the same period last year. Exports to Italy, Germany and the UK have been at a standstill since March when the countries became epidemic centers.

Linh Ha 

US food agency inspection an opportunity for Vietnamese catfish

US food agency inspection an opportunity for Vietnamese catfish

The ministry said Vietnam welcome the FSIS’s involvement to ensure Vietnamese tra fish hold up to the strictest of safety and quality standards.

VN catfish sellers try to conquer home market

VN catfish sellers try to conquer home market

Seafood companies have vowed to bring catfish to Vietnamese dining tables after their success in the world market.

 
 

Other News

.
Large corporations face hardships amid COVID-19 crisis
Large corporations face hardships amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The managers of Sun Group, BRG and Vietjet, speaking at a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in mid-March, said they were facing difficulties.

Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19
Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Up to 18,600 businesses were forced to suspend operations in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up 26 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Staff at many firms work from home
Staff at many firms work from home
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Many enterprises, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have asked staff to work from home.

Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang
Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility was recently inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority.

Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production
Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) suspended vehicle production on March 30.

Coronavirus: Amazon workers threaten strikes over virus protection
Coronavirus: Amazon workers threaten strikes over virus protection
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Some US workers at Amazon and Instacart are threatening to strike over inadequate coronavirus protections.

European Council passes final procedure for EVFTA
European Council passes final procedure for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The European Council on March 30 passed a decision to ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), paving the way for the deal to come into force.

Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points
Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban lifted
Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban lifted
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Long An have asked the Government to reconsider its temporary ban on rice exports, saying it would discourage farmers from growing the autumn-winter crop this year.

Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants in HCM City are struggling and offering free delivery services to attract customers who are eating at home instead of going out.

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

COVID-19: Business facilities, services allowed to operate in Hanoi
COVID-19: Business facilities, services allowed to operate in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Hanoi has also called on places of worship not to organize events with large numbers of people, and to limit public gatherings as the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the city keeps rising.

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

Fitch Solutions has recently revised down Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Listed companies rush to buy treasury stocks to stabilize share prices
Listed companies rush to buy treasury stocks to stabilize share prices
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Tens of listed companies plan to spend trillions of dong to buy treasury stocks in an aim to prevent stock prices from falling.

FDI businesses cry out for help as COVID-19 exerts impact
FDI businesses cry out for help as COVID-19 exerts impact
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Many foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses are taking the full brunt of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and they are in dire need of support from the government to weather the storm.

Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19
Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

Many businesses have been forced to give workers time off work, especially at weekends due to reduced demand caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mekong Delta shrimp prices fall as COVID-19 hits demand
Mekong Delta shrimp prices fall as COVID-19 hits demand
BUSINESSicon  29/03/2020 

Shrimp prices have plummeted in the Mekong Delta since global demand has been hit severely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil &amp; gas sector bears double effects from Covid-19, oil price plunges
Oil & gas sector bears double effects from Covid-19, oil price plunges
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

With the oil price falling to $30-35 per barrel, the national oil and gas corporation PetroVietnam will lose $3 billion in revenue in 2020.

Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar
Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar
BUSINESSicon  30/03/2020 

While many agricultural and aquatic products remain unsold because of decreased demand during Covid-19, rice sales have been satisfactory.

Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers
Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers
BUSINESSicon  29/03/2020 

Tax incentives for developers of social housing projects for lease should be made clear and consistent to encourage private investment in the segment, according to the HCM City Real Estate Association.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 