Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/11/2020 12:39:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Cautious action advised to secure sound economy

07/11/2020    11:29 GMT+7

The government is formulating its new economic growth goal for the next five years, amid its struggle against the health crisis and natural calamities undermining its efforts to reach targets.

Questions are now being asked on how the country can effectively drive the economy forwards.

Cautious action advised to secure sound economy
The World Bank forecasts that Vietnam’s GDP growth will reach 2.8 per cent in 2020 and rebound to 6.7 per cent in 2021. Photo: Le Toan/ VIR

Though having yet to officially ask the National Assembly (NA) to revise down the economic growth rate for 2020 from the initial target of 6.8 per cent set late last year, the government has reported to the legislature that it expects the rate to be about 2-3 per cent this year due to the grave aftermath of the pandemic and natural calamities currently affecting the central region.

However, such a rate remains optimistic as Vietnam is forecast to be among countries with the highest growth in the region and the wider world thanks to its internal strength and ability in diversification and flexibility, according to the government and high-profile organisations such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and global analysts FocusEconomics.

FocusEconomics last week told VIR in a statement that it predicts Vietnam’s annual GDP will rise on average from $240 billion during 2017-2019 to $295 billion in the 2020-2021 period, and to $379 billion during the 2023-2025 period.

The economy grew at a relatively high level, at 6.8 per cent annually, in the 2016-2019 period. However, if it grows 3 per cent this year, its 2016-2020 socioeconomic development plan will fail to reach its ambitious target of 6.5-7 per cent annually set one year ago.

At a recent meeting between the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) with a working group of the NA, MPI Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong said that the growth rate for the 2016-2020 period is estimated to be 5.8 per cent, but “still placing Vietnam in the group of nations with the highest growth in the world.”

Great caution
 

The government has proposed a plan to the NA on economic growth for 2021-2025, with an average annual rate of 6.5-7 per cent, and average capita income of $4,700-5,000. In 2021, the economy is planned to climb about 6 per cent.

However, the NA Economic Committee asked the government to “take great caution” to formulate the growth rate for the period due to numerous possible risks including COVID-19 and natural disasters which have become increasingly complicated.

“It is recommended that the government build up the growth target for the 2021-2025 period cautiously, with sufficient explanation and then submit it to the NA for official consideration and adoption,” said the committee’s Chairman Vu Hong Thanh.

NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien also said that it is necessary to carefully study and forecast the upcoming situation, both locally and internationally, when the government formulates the growth rate, which will influence the formulation of many other key goals such as employment, inflation, export-import, and investment.

For example, it is estimated that each percentage of growth can help generate about 500,000 direct jobs.

“In 2021, the situation is expected to continue being very difficult. The COVID-19 pandemic may not be radically quenched before June 2021, and the world at that time may not resume normality,” Hien said. “In 2021, the country may still have to both control the pandemic and recover the economy.”

“Thus, it will need great caution for the formulation of socioeconomic development goals including economic growth targets. It is likely that the 2021-2025 Socioeconomic Development Plan will have to be divided into two stages, with the first two years to be focused on economic recovery, and the remaining three years centred on boosting economic growth.”

 

It is expected that the domestic economy will continue facing numerous difficulties including a global economic downturn, especially in economies that are Vietnam’s key trade and investment partners, and the resurgence of COVID-19 continuing seriously sabotaging almost all sectors in the economy, especially tourism, transport, and export-import activities.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the pandemic is expected to drive many major economies to below-zero growth in 2020 and 2021. “This will negatively affect Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 and beyond as Vietnam attracts a big volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) from them. They are also Vietnam’s big export markets,” said an expert from the Central Institute for Economic Management.

In Vietnam, FDI generated more than 20 per cent of economic growth by late last year.

The World Bank has meanwhile released a new forecast on Vietnam, stating that a new resilience development strategy is urgently needed, otherwise additional economic growth over the next decade in the range of billions of US dollars could be wiped away by natural shocks.

Achieving desired growth
 

According to Stefanie Stallmeister, acting country director for the World Bank in Vietnam, Vietnam should not envision a return to the old normal. Instead, it should define what will be the new normal as the pandemic has changed how people live, work, and communicate.

“Vietnam will operate in a world with a great deal of domestic and international uncertainty for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we believe that policymakers will have to compensate for the weakening of the country’s traditional drivers of growth, which have been foreign demand and local consumption,” she said.

However, the World Bank believed that Vietnam will continue to be one of the most dynamic economies in the world. Its latest forecast is that GDP growth will reach 2.8 per cent in 2020 and rebound to 6.7 per cent in 2021.

Meanwhile, the ADB also proposed that for Vietnam to reach higher growth, much remains to be done to overcome difficulties.

ADB country director for Vietnam Andrew Jeffries said, “Significant risks remain. A prolonged global COVID-19 pandemic remains the biggest risk to Vietnam’s growth outlook this year and next year. Another threat is global trade tensions, which lead to rising trade protection and financial risks that could be exacerbated by a prolonged pandemic.”

However, he also believed in a brighter outlook for the economy. “Vietnam is showing stronger resilience than most economies. Economic fundamentals have not been impaired, and Vietnam looks likely to benefit from current trends in global patterns of trade, investment, and production,” Jeffries said. VIR

In order for Vietnam to ensured its desired economic growth until 2025, some tasks are proposed:

- It is necessary to further institutional perfection and active participation into Industry 4.0, as well as digital transformation. Policies and laws for developing an e-government, heading towards a digital government must be accelerated. A more business-friendly and fairer climate needs to be created, with the creation of favourable policies for developing new business models applied with high technologies.

- A legal framework on banking activities must be improved, with a boost in restructuring credit institutions and addressing bad debts. The stock market’s scale and effectiveness must also be increased.

- It is needed to effectively tap into the domestic market and free trade agreements, and expand and diversify export markets, reducing negative impacts from trade conflicts on exports. Vietnamese goods’ prestige must be further enhanced.

- Some fundamental industrial sectors must be developed, while connecting the processing and manufacturing industries with smart technologies. Local enterprises must be supported in forging links with foreign firms. It is necessary to attract investment and develop a modern large-scale agricultural sector, with the application of high and green technologies.

- It is needed to effectively restructure public investment, with the state budget to be restructured sustainably. Loans are used for only development investment. State-owned enterprise reshuffling, equitisation, and divestment must be completed, with all poorly-performing enterprises to be radically solved. Notably, it is a must to create more favourable conditions for the private sector to flourish in scale and quality.

- All resources must be focused on completing the eastern cluster of the North-South Expressway project and the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport, and investing into planned key transportation projects.

Source: National Assembly Economic Committee

Nguyen Thanh

Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound

Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound

Despite high economic openness and growing global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy still maintains its resilience and is on track for a V-shaped recovery, stated economist Nguyen Minh Phong.

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020

There remains plenty of room to accelerate economic growth moving into the fourth quarter of the year, with domestic consumption and investment set to be the key drivers for Vietnam’s growth during the remainder of the year, according to insiders.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey
Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

E-commerce is the fastest-growing digital economy in Vietnam as online usage becomes part of the Vietnamese shopping life.

Local traders need business plans to develop e-commerce activities
Local traders need business plans to develop e-commerce activities
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Businesses need to develop specific business plans to succeed in e-commerce activities that are seeing strong development in Vietnam, according to experts.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 6
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Fisheries expected to become major production industry

Vietnamese digital economy expected to jump to US$43 billion by 2025
Vietnamese digital economy expected to jump to US$43 billion by 2025
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The nation’s digital economy hit US$12 billion in 2019, with the sector anticipated to record rapid growth in the coming years to reach a figure of US$43 billion by 2025.

New report finds GDP growth revised up 25.4 per cent in 2010-2017
New report finds GDP growth revised up 25.4 per cent in 2010-2017
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

A new report on Vietnam's macroeconomics and GDP revision has been released by Prof Can Van Luc and researchers from the BIDV Training and Research Institute

Innovation a must for SOEs
Innovation a must for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Innovation has become a pressing need for State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have undergone drastic restructuring during the past decade but their operation efficiency remained lower than expected.

Vietnam’s 2020 M&amp;A value to halve to $3.5 billion due to pandemic
Vietnam’s 2020 M&A value to halve to $3.5 billion due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam’s merger and acquisition market is considered the least affected among the Southeast Asian countries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the new normal state, 

Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.
Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam still managed to maintain export growth in the first 10 months of this year despite COVID-19, and exports for the year as a whole are expected to rise 3-4 percent against 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Billionaire shows his power, buys FLC shares at high prices
Billionaire shows his power, buys FLC shares at high prices
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Trinh Van Quyet, president of FLC Group, has decided to spend nearly VND100 billion to buy FLC shares, though prices have increased sharply recently.

Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Going to hotels to study and work is a growing tendency among Vietnamese youth.

Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a workshop on November 4 to discuss tools to protect businesses against trade defence lawsuits in export markets in the context of integration.

Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

The Vietnam Association of Fish Sauce, established on October 27, will label products that meet certain standards with its own logo, to help consumers recognise traditional local fish sauce and provide access to safe and high-quality fish sauce.

Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam’s underdeveloped fabric production is making it difficult for textile and garment businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements, including the Europe – Vietnam FTA (EVFTA).

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Growth target of 6 percent for 2021 is feasible: legislator

Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

With an average of more than 8,500 businesses withdrawing from the market due to ailing operations in January-October, the nation is expected to see around 100,000 enterprises shutting shop by the end of this year.

Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The second stimulus package to aid the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic would focus on the most affected sectors, including aviation, tourism and consumption, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities are seeking permission to develop a casino project on Hon Tre Island in Nha Trang City.

Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Despite high economic openness and growing global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy still maintains its resilience and is on track for a V-shaped recovery, stated economist Nguyen Minh Phong.

Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
FEATUREicon  05/11/2020 

The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.

Experts simultaneously called for the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Hanoi
Experts simultaneously called for the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Experts believe Hanoi should stop the organisation of Formula 1 race in the long-term to focus on economic recovery.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 