19/08/2020 13:09:58 (GMT +7)
Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic

19/08/2020    11:45 GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic hinh anh 1

The State Bank of Vietnam's headquarters 

Under a recent directive, SBV Governor Le Minh Hung said the COVID-19 outbreak would continue to be unpredictable, which could push the global economy into a deeper recession and have a heavy impact on the Vietnamese economy due to its deep economic integration.

Under the difficulties, Hung requested the banking industry follow domestic and foreign economic developments to forecast and propose effective solutions in order to ensure market liquidity, control inflation and further cut interest rates.

Banks need to target lending for production and business, especially sectors and fields prioritised by the Government, such as agriculture businesses, firms producing goods for export, small- and medium-sized enterprises, start-ups, enterprises operating in auxiliary industries and hi-tech enterprises, while continuing to strictly control credit for potentially risky sectors such as real estate, securities, as well as Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Build-Transfer (BT) projects in transport.

He also asked the SBV’s Credit Department to consider adjusting 2020 credit growth targets for banks that have met the SBV’s requirements.

The SBV allocated the credit growth limit for all credit institutions at 10.1 percent, lower than the 13 percent set earlier in the year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some commercial banks have also asked the central banks to expand their credit growth.

According to experts, though banks’ income from services has improved in recent years, 70-90 percent of banks’ profits still come from credit activities, so it is understandable that banks expected the SBV to extend the credit threshold.

Experts agreed with the banks’ proposal to extend credit growth. Banking expert Nguyen Tri Hieu said he supported the proposal as it would help maintain economic growth, especially in times when many economies, including Vietnam, were at risk of slowing down.

 

Under the directive, the Governor required bank authorities to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies in implementing procedures to use State capital to increase charter capital for State-owned Agribank.

The authorities would also consider procedures to increase charter capital for other State-owned banks, including VietinBank and Vietcombank, through the payment of dividends in shares.

Hung said the central bank would closely monitor developments of the foreign currency market to proactively manage the exchange rate flexibly and appropriately.

The SBV would intervene in the exchange rate when necessary to stabilise the foreign exchange market, contributing to the country’s macroeconomic stability, Hung noted.

It would also closely follow the fluctuations of global and domestic gold prices, not to have it affect macroeconomic stability./.VNS

The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year's end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, 

 
 

.
Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s steel industry would face many challenges in exporting steel to the EU despite the advantages gained under the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to experts.

Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The closures of startups is being reported frequently, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has been found eliminating a golf course project and allocating the land to investors to develop houses and villas, without having the jurisdiction to do so.

'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, informally known as Boss Thuy, may be added to the list of the 50 richest billionaires in Vietnam after a transfer deal worth trillions of dong made late last week.

Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Mooncakes created in unique and cute animal shapes are set to become the latest trend to hit the mooncake market for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of VND25 trillion-VND27 trillion (US$1.07 billion-$1.16 billion) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Vietnamese goods make up high proportion of domestic supermarket system

Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Giving forecasts about economic performance has never been so difficult as there are now too many influencing factors.

Which banks lead the digitization race?
Which banks lead the digitization race?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

In the context of the digital economy, the financial institutions which pioneer the digitization process and run fast in the race will have long-term advantages over others.

How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Some government officials say Vietnam needs to attract ‘eagles’, as it calls big and 'super-big' investors, to help upgrade the stock market.

Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a golden opportunity for e-commerce trading floors, as well as social networks such as Facebook. However, the country has lost billions of dong in tax revenue due to e-commerce

VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Armed with experience from coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, many textile and footwear enterprises are quietly confident they can alter their plans as required and find new markets to cope with the second.

Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Covid-19 is one reason more businesses are choosing co-working spaces. Analysts predict big changes in working office models after the epidemic ends.

Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

What should automobile manufacturers do – import cars for domestic sale or assemble cars domestically? They prefer the second solution, though the first brings higher profit.

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

If the single price of VND1,864 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price, is set, millions of clients will have to pay more for electricity bills.

Cumbersome procedures delay public investment
Cumbersome procedures delay public investment
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien, Head of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Economic Advisory Council, speaks about the key reasons that led to the slow disbursement of public funds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam startups share ‘IPO dream’
Vietnam startups share ‘IPO dream’
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Having an IPO (initial public offering) is an unfulfilled dream for startups because they are all incurring losses, experts said.

Experts make different predictions on market trend
Experts make different predictions on market trend
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Experts have made differing predictions about the trend of the local stock market next week, saying it remained hard to forecast as price movements have been sensitive.

FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Europe will initially be slow to move into Vietnam following the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which entered into force on August 1.

