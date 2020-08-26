Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
CEOs take the ‘hot seats’

27/08/2020    12:00 GMT+7

“I am overwhelmed with joy. But the worry about what to do to help the corporation overcome the pandemic is 20 or 30 times more,” said the newly appointed chair of Vietnam Airlines.

Pacific Airlines has new CEO

The management board of Vietnam Airlines, the holding company of Pacific Airlines, has decided to appoint Dinh Van Tuan to the post of Pacific Airlines’ new CEO to replace Nguyen Thuong Hoang Hai.

CEOs take the ‘hot seats’

Dang Ngoc Hoa, the new chair of Vietnam Airlines

Born in 1970, Tuan has a master’s degree in economics. He joined Vietnam Airlines in 1996 and has been in many different posts since then. From August 2018 to August 9, 2020, Tuan was director of Vietnam Airlines’ operations center.

Established in 1991, Jetstar Pacific Airlines, the previous name of Pacific Airlines, became the first low-cost carrier in Vietnam. It has taken a loss and entered its third restructuring campaign. It was expected that Vietnam Airlines in July 2020 would buy 30 percent of Jetstar Pacific Airlines from Qantas to increase its ownership ratio in Pacific Airlines to 98 percent.

Vietnam Airlines has new chair

Dang Ngoc Hoa, who was deputy CEO of Vietnam Airlines, was appointed the new chair of the national flag air carrier at the annual meeting on August 10.

Born in 1972, he has a master’s degree on aviation safety. Hoa has been working at Vietnam Airlines since 1995. In 2016, he began working as a deputy CEO.

Vietnam Airlines reported a loss of VND6.6 trillion in H1 because of Covid-19, and it anticipates a loss of VND15 trillion this year.

New CEOs of banks and securities companies

Techcombank has announced big changes to key personnel. Jens Lottner has taken office as the new CEO of the bank on August 18, replacing Nguyen Le Quoc Anh.

Deutsche Bank has appointed Huynh Buu Quang, former CEO of Maritime Bank, to the post of CCO.

 

Meanwhile, HDBank, of the female dollar billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, has appointed Nguyen Huu Dang to the post of deputy chair and Pham Quoc Thanh to the post of CEO of the bank.

Many securities companies also have new managers. At SSI, Nguyen Hong Nam started as CEO on August 1.

At APEC Securities, Pham Duy Hung, who has been working for the company since 2007, has become the new chair of the company.

FPT Securities has appointed Nguyen Van Dung to the post of chair of the company, while Nguyen Diep Tung will continue as CEO for the 13th consecutive year.

VNDirect has replaced Pham Minh Huong with Do Ngoc Quynh as CEO.

CEOs think Covid-19 impact will last until 2021-end

A quick survey conducted at the ‘From Survival to Prosperity’ Forum organized by FPT Group some days ago found that 85 percent of business managers predicted the impact of Covid-19 would last until the end of 2021.

Five most important problems for businesses are increasing revenue, protecting workers, maintaining working capital, reducing the supply chain disruption, and innovation.

Coteccons has announced the appointment of Vo Thanh Liem as the acting CEO since August 6, replacing Nguyen Sy Cong. 

Bao Anh

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has forecast a consolidated pre-tax loss for 2020 of nearly 15.18 trillion VND (over 650 million USD) due to COVID-19.

Vietnam Airlines is planning to sell nine A321CEO planes to optimize its fleet and improve its cash flow, as the national flag carrier’s revenue has dropped sharply due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  

 
 

