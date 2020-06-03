Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 09:25:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Charges proposed for gas emitters

 
 
05/06/2020    08:15 GMT+7

A plan for collecting an emission-related fee in Vietnam will require the relevant ministries to speed up work.

1494p11 charges proposed for gas emitters

Large manufacturers that emit large amounts of emissions such as cement, coal, thermoelectricity, steel, chemicals may eventually be affected by a new emissions-related fee in the short-term, depending on the final plan released by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The MoF has been urging the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), the Ministry of Construction (MoC), and the Ministry of Transport to formulate a plan in June to collect the emission-related fee, which has been stipulated in the existing Law on Environmental Protection 2014.

At last week’s meeting in Hanoi on discussing measures to control air pollution and improving air quality in areas such as the capital and also in Ho Chi Minh City, a proposal was made to collect this type of fee.

However, the MoC argued in a document that the plan to collect such charges “should be carefully studied with the current practical situation, in order to ensure the science and feasibility in the collection process.” The document stated, “The collection of the fee should be clearly identified in order to avoid overlapping of liable subjects.”

The MoNRE is responsible for completing legal frameworks and policies on environmental protection, building and promulgating technical standards on emissions and air quality, which must be close to standards of other countries worldwide.

A draft law revising the Law on Environment Protection 2014 has been advanced to the National Assembly and will be discussed from next week. It is expected to reduce administrative procedures without affecting environmental protection management, and add provisions on environmental protection associated with sustainable development.

According to the Vietnam Law and Legal Forum, regarding management of air environment quality, the MoNRE would issue a technical guideline to produce an air quality index and guide local air quality management planning. Provincial-level people’s committees would be responsible for approving and implementing air quality management plans in their localities; regularly assess, monitor, and publicise information on air quality; and provide warnings and prompt solutions in case of air environment pollution, the forum added.

Organisations and individuals causing air pollution or degradation would have to take remedies for pollution and carry out environmental rehabilitation.

 

The MoC admitted that under Decree No.40/2019/ND-CP on amendments to decrees guiding the implementation of the Law on Environmental Protection, it provides for a license to release emissions into the environment. But due to a lack of information and a database on emissions, the MoNRE does not have specific instructions on this licence.

Tran Quang Cung, chairman of the Vietnam Cement Association, said that cement enterprises are currently paying environmental taxes, so the collection of additional emissions fees should be considered in harmony.

“It is necessary to create an appropriate emission fee collection mechanism to encourage enterprises to invest more in production technologies, reduce emissions, and clean up the environment in the long term. However, it cannot achieve the purpose of cleaning the environment if we have no specific database or transparent fees,” said Cung.

Green ID Vietnam, a non-profit group promoting sustainable development in the country, reported that resources for organisations, people, and equipment and for the management of emissions sources are very limited. The monitoring centre lacks many emission monitoring devices, and even lacks equipment such as computers to receive online data from production facilities.

Over the years, Vietnam has been one of the countries with high growth rates in the region and strong manufacturing industries.

It is one of the main causes of air pollution when the number of factories of some industries with large gas emissions has increased, such as thermal power (25 plants); cement (more than 60 factories); steel (nearly 50 factories); and chemicals facilities and thousands of small production facilities in metal recycling, plastic, and paper recycling villages.

The two biggest cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are trying to minimise the negative effects of air pollution, which has risen to dangerous levels in recent times as monitored by various air quality applications. The two intend to ban motorbikes in the city centre by 2030 as part of a strategy to cut exhaust emissions. VIR

Nguyen Thu

 
 

Other News

.
Merger could tip scales in ride-hailing
Merger could tip scales in ride-hailing
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The two local ride-hailing platforms be and FastGo could negotiate a merger to break the dominance of Grab in Vietnam.

Vietnam life insurance market sees large claim settlements made
Vietnam life insurance market sees large claim settlements made
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

In recent years the life insurance market in Viet Nam has seen an increasing number of claim payouts. Recently Korean life insurance company, Hanwha...

Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees
Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance is compiling a draft decree on lowering the registration fees of locally assembled or manufactured autos by 50% until the end of this year and will consult other ministries before submitting it to the Government for approval.

Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback
Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 3 refuted a rumor stating that it would buy back 53% of Saigon Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Corporation's (Sabeco) shares from Thaibev.

HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure
HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City lack sufficient infrastructure since authorities’ failure to pay compensation for lands has meant they have been unable to acquire and clear them.

Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market is looking at two high-calibre developments with the merger of Tiki and Sendo and the entry of heavyweight competitor Facebook. 

Vietnam pushes for medicine self-sufficiency post Covid-19: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam pushes for medicine self-sufficiency post Covid-19: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese government intends to meet 80% of its domestic pharmaceutical demand through local drug manufacturers.

Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans
Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Banks have embarked on the conversion of magnetic payment cards into chip cards for greater security, but the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed down their efforts, making it difficult for them to meet the deadline.

Vietnam fails to implement plan to have 1 million businesses
Vietnam fails to implement plan to have 1 million businesses
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 crisis may prevent Vietnam from its plan to have 1 million businesses by the end of 2020.

Asia's fishermen and farmers go digital during virus
Asia's fishermen and farmers go digital during virus
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Farming communities in South East Asia are embracing online selling for the first time during lockdown.

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) has filed for listing on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the northern market regulator said on June 2.

Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave
Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Hoping that Vietnam will be able to catch the investment flow leaving China, IZ developers have hurried to implement their projects.

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market, analysts have said.

Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

FDI inflows to HCM City rose to nearly 70 million USD in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the gradual redirection of investment flows due to COVID-19.

Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

The recent skyrocketing demand for corporate bonds, fuelled by lowered interest rates and ebb and flow of the economy, has raised questions of high-yield coming with high risks.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Hanoi to turn Hoa Lac into sci-tech hub

Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

As Vietnam heads towards a cashless economy and mobile technology is becoming ubiquitous, the adoption of mobile money next month is predicted to lure local and foreign firms into joining the game.

PPP draft details key sector focus
PPP draft details key sector focus
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Investors will be allowed to pour money into five groups of projects under the form of public-private partnerships in Vietnam as per a related law that offers an international-standard dispute resolution mechanism.

Post-pandemic focus for new investments
Post-pandemic focus for new investments
FEATUREicon  03/06/2020 

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

Panasonic heads up Japanese production movements
Panasonic heads up Japanese production movements
BUSINESSicon  03/06/2020 

Panasonic is among the first Japanese investors to relocate their activities to Vietnam in the context that the Japanese government is encouraging enterprises to diversify across Asia. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 