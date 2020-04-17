Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/04/2020 14:39:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades

 
 
17/04/2020    14:31 GMT+7

Its economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 as it battled the virus and lockdowns

China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades
Image copyrightEPA

China's economy shrank for the first time in decades in the first quarter of the year, as the virus forced factories and businesses to close.

The world's second biggest economy contracted 6.8% according to official data released on Friday.

The financial toll the coronavirus is having on the Chinese economy will be a huge concern to other countries.

China is an economic powerhouse as a major consumer and producer of goods and services.

This is the first time China has seen its economy shrink in the first three months of the year since it started recording quarterly figures in 1992. 

"The GDP contraction in January-March will translate into permanent income losses, reflected in bankruptcies across small companies and job losses," said Yue Su at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Last year, China saw healthy economic growth of 6.4% in the first quarter, a period when it was locked in a trade war with the US.

In the last two decades, China has seen average economic growth of around 9% a year, although experts have regularly questioned the accuracy of its economic data.

Its economy had ground to a halt during the first three months of the year as it introduced large-scale shutdowns and quarantines to prevent the virus spread in late January.

As a result, economists had expected bleak figures, but the official data comes in slightly worse than expected.

Among other key figures released in Friday's report:

  • Factory output was down 1.1% for March as China slowly starts manufacturing again.
  • Retail sales plummeted 15.8% last month as many of shoppers stayed at home.
  • Unemployment hit 5.9% in March, slightly better than February's all-time high of 6.2%.
 

Analysis: A 6% expansion wiped out

Robin Brant, BBC News, Shanghai

The huge decline shows the profound impact that the virus outbreak, and the government's draconian reaction to it, had on the world's second largest economy. It wipes out the 6% expansion in China's economy recorded in the last set of figures at the end of last year.

Beijing has signalled a significant economic stimulus is on the way as it tries to stabilise its economy and recover. Earlier this week the official mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, the People's Daily, reported it would "expand domestic demand".

But the slowdown in the rest of the global economy presents a significant problem as exports still play a major role in China's economy. If it comes this will not be a quick recovery.

On Thursday the International Monetary Fund forecast China's economy would avoid a recession but grow by just 1.2% this year. Job figures released recently showed the official government unemployment figure had risen sharply, with the number working in companies linked to export trade falling the most.

China has unveiled a range of financial support measures to cushion the impact of the slowdown, but not on the same scale as other major economies.

"We don't expect large stimulus, given that that remains unpopular in Beijing. Instead, we think policymakers will accept low growth this year, given the prospects for a better 2021," said Louis Kuijs, an analyst with Oxford Economics.

Since March, China has slowly started letting factories resume production and letting businesses reopen, but this is a gradual process to return to pre-lockdown levels.

China relies heavily on its factories and manufacturing plants for economic growth, and has been dubbed "the world's factory".

Stock markets in the region showed mixed reaction to the Chinese economic data, with China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index up 0.9%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.5% on Friday, although this was largely due to gains on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump unveiled plans to ease lockdowns. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Plant Protection Department to support efforts to expand export markets for Vietnam's high quality fruits.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Shrimp exports to China show drastic upturn after five years

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Agriculture ministry proposes maintaining sticky rice exports

SMEs in dire need of help
SMEs in dire need of help
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need "painkillers" in the short term to increase liquidity and "vaccines" to develop sustainably in the long term.

Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given his consent to allow the export of medical masks, protective suits, and medical equipment as a means of providing other countries with the equipment necessary for epidemic prevention and control.

How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Experts have applauded the measured taken by HCM City authorities on risk assessment and management, believing that this is the first important step to run the economy safely.

Coronavirus: Australia's economy faces unprecedented setbacks
Coronavirus: Australia's economy faces unprecedented setbacks
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

An unprecedented series of measures may not be enough to save Australia's normally robust economy.

Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?
Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

National Assembly deputies say if the government gives financial support to real estate firms and private schools, it will only be saving rich people.

Vietnam to stop exporting COVID-19 treatment medicines from April 16
Vietnam to stop exporting COVID-19 treatment medicines from April 16
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) required all local drug manufacturing, exporting and importing firms to suspend the export of drugs used in...

Twelve products may face trade origin fraud investigation: Authority
Twelve products may face trade origin fraud investigation: Authority
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has revealed a list of 12 products which are likely to face trade origin fraud or illegal transshipment investigations.

Coronavirus in Africa: 'No time for half measures in helping the economy'
Coronavirus in Africa: 'No time for half measures in helping the economy'
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Many African economies had been growing strongly before the coronavirus hit - no longer.

How is Sabeco faring now?
How is Sabeco faring now?
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Having spent nearly $5 billion to acquire 53 percent of shares of Sabeco, the largest brewer in Vietnam, Thaibev has seen its investment value fall by half.

Vietnamese wood processing and export firms need to adapt during pandemic
Vietnamese wood processing and export firms need to adapt during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had negative impacts on the domestic wooden processing industry, but this is also an opportunity for timber enterprises to review their production and business methods maintain stability

Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this month
Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this month
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Telecommunications providers like VNPT, Viettel and MobiFone will join in the payment market.

After Covid-19 epidemic peak, Chinese market opens again to Vietnam’s catfish
After Covid-19 epidemic peak, Chinese market opens again to Vietnam’s catfish
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Catfish exporters hope that orders from China will increase again as this country has passed the Covid-19 epidemic peak.

Lang Son proposes temporary halt to goods transport at Tan Thanh border gate
Lang Son proposes temporary halt to goods transport at Tan Thanh border gate
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The People's Committee of Lạng Sơn Province has sent to the Prime Minister a proposal that Tân Thanh Border gate temporarily stop receiving trucks...

Number of ".vn" domain names reaches 500,000
Number of ".vn" domain names reaches 500,000
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The Vietnamese national ".vn" domain achieved a new milestone, reaching over half a million users by the end of March.

Social housing projects in Vietnam wait for incentives
Social housing projects in Vietnam wait for incentives
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Demand for low-priced social houses and houses for long-term rent was high but incentive policies have not yet encouraged investors.

MSCI delays date for Kuwait reclassification, disappoints Vietnam
MSCI delays date for Kuwait reclassification, disappoints Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

MSCI Inc has postponed the upgrading of MSCI Kuwait Indexes to emerging market status until November this year instead of next month due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, upsetting Vietnamese investors.

In Vietnam, fintechs thrive during Covid-19
In Vietnam, fintechs thrive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

More people are avoiding the use of bank notes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 