Chubb Life Vietnam honored “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020”

Chubb Life Vietnam has been recognized as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020” by HR Asia, the continent’s leading publication for Human Resources professionals.

Held annually to honor companies with high levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace cultures across Asia, this prestigious award recognizes world-class corporations across Asia and started in Vietnam in 2018.

The board of judges is made up of senior human resources experts from different industries. The criteria cover a number of important areas, including the scale of business operations, corporate culture, working environment, level of employee satisfaction and engagement, and independent research on corporate reputation as an employer of choice.

Chubb Life Vietnam was recognized for excelling in employee satisfaction through its core, individual and group values, which is higher than the industry average.

Mrs. Mai Thi Thanh Van - Deputy Country President of Chubb Life Vietnam - receives the award.

Mr. Lam Hai Tuan, Chairman and Country President of Chubb Life Vietnam, said: “What makes us proud of our people is we have a team of home grown talent who are always ready to renew themselves and create distinctive values, while maintaining the Company's code of ethics and business conduct.”

“At Chubb Life Vietnam, each member sees the Company not only as a place to develop their career, but also a common home where everyone shares, engages, and develops themselves,” he said.

PV