Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic

18/08/2020    16:14 GMT+7

Covid-19 is one reason more businesses are choosing co-working spaces. Analysts predict big changes in working office models after the epidemic ends.

Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic

Because of various reasons, some foreign companies and foreign organizations coming to Vietnam recently have also chosen co-working spaces.

In a report released in late 2019, Officespace, a company that leases offices in Hanoi, said the co-working space market would continue to boom in 2020. Recent studies also show the forecast is right.

A survey conducted by IDC during the epidemic found that 80 percent of businesses in Vietnam plan to use co-working spaces for the next 1-3 years, higher than the average level in the region.

Eighty-six percent of surveyed people said they highly appreciate the benefits that shared workspaces can bring to their business expansion. 

Co-working spaces are expected to survive the epidemic and prosper after the difficult period because of three reasons.

First, the development of startups, the major clients of the co-working space sector.

 

Second, the demand for attracting and retaining young talents is very high. They include people who love modern working spaces with high connectivity level.

IDC reported that 93 percent of surveyed businesses in Southeast Asia have realized the importance of adjusting the working space to make it satisfactory to young people’s expectations.

Third, Covid-19 has prompted many businesses to give up traditional offices and shift to use co-working spaces. This allows them to save money and use offices in flexible time.

The co-working spaces in Vietnam are witnessing a strong growth trajectory with one space opened every 47.5 days. Office-space estimates that there are hundreds of co-working space service providers in Vietnam that offer a wide range of service fees and associated amenities.

With many advantages, including low rents, low required deposits and flexible time of leasing, co-working spaces can develop well at a time when businesses have to give back premises, scale down business, cut personnel, and organize working in teams as the pandemic has not been completely contained. 

Le Ha

Businesses owe nearly $900 million in social insurance premiums because of COVID-19

As of July, businesses nationwide owed social insurance premiums totalling over 20.6 trillion VND ($887.6 million) due to the coronavirus crisis, according to Vietnam Social Insurance (VSI).

Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits

Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits

As another wave of COVID-19 hits the nation, many businesses are already on the verge of collapse.

 
 

Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

What should automobile manufacturers do – import cars for domestic sale or assemble cars domestically? They prefer the second solution, though the first brings higher profit.

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

If the single price of VND1,864 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price, is set, millions of clients will have to pay more for electricity bills.

Cumbersome procedures delay public investment
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien, Head of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Economic Advisory Council, speaks about the key reasons that led to the slow disbursement of public funds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam startups share ‘IPO dream’
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Having an IPO (initial public offering) is an unfulfilled dream for startups because they are all incurring losses, experts said.

Experts make different predictions on market trend
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Experts have made differing predictions about the trend of the local stock market next week, saying it remained hard to forecast as price movements have been sensitive.

FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Europe will initially be slow to move into Vietnam following the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which entered into force on August 1.

Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s conclusions on anti-dumping investigation on steel sheets
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) recently sent a letter opposing several contents in the Indonesia's draft conclusions of an anti-dumping investigation

Inflation not a concern, USD depreciates, capital remains cheap
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Capital has become very cheap with the Vietnam dong interest rates in the interbank market having fallen to a four-year record low, according to the Vietnam Interbank Market Research Association.

Gold price escalates but gold miner incurs losses
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Though the gold price has soared recently, gold miners have mysteriously incurred losses.

Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policies
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will prepare a report on the efficiency of existing and new policies and support packages for businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 

New-generation FTAs to provide fresh impetus for industries amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Despite several industries being hard hit by the negative impact of COVID-19 epidemic, the agricultural sector is anticipated to enjoy a rebound thanks to export opportunities brought about by new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 17
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Steel sector seeks entry into EU market

McKinsey: 8-13% of Asia GDP to be at risk from climate change by 2025
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

The newest report by global consultancy McKinsey & Co. has just highlighted the severe socio-economic impacts of intensifying climate hazards for Asian countries, including Vietnam, 

Hotel owners face tough times in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

The lobby of a hotel on Hang Be Street in the heart of Hanoi that used to be full of tourists is now filled with furniture.

Two electricity options offered for household consumers
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Under a ministry proposal, consumers would pay for electricity use under either a 5-tier price system or a single-price system.

Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

After several years of witnessing the strong rise of condotels, Vietnam’s real estate market is now seeing a new trend in farmstays.

What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

Anticipating difficulties ahead, businesspeople believe that it is not the time to leave the market.

VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

While in developed markets, corporate bonds act as the major channel that conducts capital for the economy, in Vietnam it is still in a very early stage of development.

Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

Foreigners have bought some 16,000 housing properties across the country since they were allowed to do so in 2015, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA).

