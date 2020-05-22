Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny

 
 
24/05/2020    17:04 GMT+7

Up to 99% of tariff lines with partner countries are poised to be eliminated over the course of the 10-year roadmap set out in new-generation trade pacts 

such as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

commitment level of tariffs in new-generation ftas comes under scrutiny hinh 0

Up to 99% of tariff lines with partner countries are poised to be eliminated over the course of the 10-year roadmap set out in new-generation trade pacts such as the EVFTA and CPTPP

With regard to the EVFTA, the nation has fully committed to eliminating 48.5% of tariffs lines once the trade deal comes into effect, equivalent to 64.5% of import turnover.

During the initial seven years, the country will be expected to abolish 91.8% of tariff lines for EU products, equivalent to 97.1% of export revenue gained from the EU.

Furthermore, over the course of the subsequent decade, the tariff elimination rate will be roughly 98.3% of all tariff lines, accounting for 99.8% of import turnover.

For the additional 1.7% of remaining EU tariff lines, the nation will apply the roadmap as a means of eliminating import duties over a longer period of time, or alternatively apply tariff rate quotas (TRQ) in line with the World Trade Organization commitments or non-commitments.

With regard to the CPTPP, the country has committed to eliminating import duties on 66% of tariff lines once the agreement takes effect, with 86.5% of tariff lines being eliminated three years after the trade deal first came into force.

 

Tariffs on all remaining commodities are scheduled be removed under the tax reduction plan for the next five to 10 years. In the case of particularly sensitive commodities, the nation will be required to devise a roadmap of over 10 years or apply a TRQ.

In terms of the EU's commitment to eliminating import duties in line with the EVFTA and the level of EU commitment compared to CPTPP member countries, the Ministry of Industry and Trade noted that as soon as the EVFTA comes into effect, the EU has committed to abolishing import duties on some 85.6% of tariff lines, equivalent to 70.3% of the country’s export turnover to the EU.

Once seven years have passed, the EU will then eliminate import duties on 99.2% of tariff lines, equivalent to 99.7% of the nation’s export turnover. For all remaining commodities, equivalent to approximately 0.3% of export turnover, the EU side has committed to providing the country with tariff quotas on import duties in the quota which stand at 0%.

Under the new-generation FTA, close to 100% of Vietnamese export items to the EU will enjoy the elimination of import duties in line with the roadmap set over the next seven years.

Elsewhere, CPTPP members have committed to eliminating between 97% and 100% of total import tariff lines for goods which originate from Vietnam, depending on the commitments of each respective country and the reduction roadmap.

The implementation of the EVFTA is expected to increase Vietnamese export turnover to the EU by 42.7% in 2025, and grow by 44.37% in 2030.

Most notably, the export growth of several sectors to the EU is expected to enjoy high growth, including agro-forestry- fisheries, rice, sugar, pork, forestry products, cattle and poultry, beverages and tobacco, and seafood products in the period from 2020 to 2030. VOV

 
 

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.

Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The fate of five of the 12 notorious loss-making projects remain uncertain because the Chinese contractors cannot be taken to court.

Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

If the Vietnamese economy is able to successfully enjoy a rapid economic recovery following the conclusion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the retail industry will be one of the driving factors in this revival process.

Vietnam in favourable position in new int'l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Associate Professor, Dr. Chu Hoang Long from the Australian National University (ANU) on May 23 expressed his belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), once effective, will boost two-way trade thanks to eased tax barriers.

Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam will have to compete with many rivals to attract foreign investors who are considering relocating their production bases out of China.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Pork prices reach record high

Vietnam's first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

 Property firms are gearing up to tap opportunities from the post-pandemic recovery of the real estate market, which was predicted to soon get back on its feet.

Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) is facing losses of over VND600bn (USD26m) in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Garment companies have been told to find new alternative markets as the US and EU are busy fighting against Covid-19.

Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

A number of listed companies have announced lower earnings in April after closing for half of the month.

Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Following the prediction about a new strong FDI wave, real estate shares have been sought by investors.

Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

While other industries complain about the lack of jobs, enterprises in supporting industries have been operating at full capacity to satisfy a high number of orders.

BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) proposal to increase the BOT toll fees has faced strong opposition from logistics firms.

Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The development of e-commerce together with delays to import and export activities due to disrupted logistics services has accelerated demand for ready-built factories and warehouses during the COVID-19 outbreak in Viet Nam.

Vietnam ready for new investment influx
Vietnam ready for new investment influx
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Foreign investors are speeding up the restructuring and reallocation of their production networks globally, with Vietnam considered a bright candidate for investment given its location within the world’s most dynamically-developing region.

S&amp;P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam's sovereign credit rating
S&P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

S&P Global Ratings has announced it has retained Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating at BB, with a stable outlook, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Revenue from e-commerce has increased rapidly during Covid-19, but many traditional retailers have had to give back business premises to landlords.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Hanoi drafts FDI attraction strategy in next decade to boost productivity

Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Given the weak economic outlook in Vietnam, Fitch Solutions expects further easing measures to be applied over the rest of 2020 as the country is still targeting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 5%.

