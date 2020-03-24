Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 20:50:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble

 
 
25/03/2020    14:42 GMT+7

Dozens of companies are racing to buy back shares to stabilise prices amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble hinh anh 1

A Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Haa JSC factory. (Photo: congthuong.vn)

“Companies buying back shares at this time might help reassure shareholders,” said Phan Dung Khanh, investment director of Maybank Kim Eng Securities.

Companies buying their own stocks reduce the total amount of shares on the market, leading to a rise in earnings per share that boosts stock prices.

“To help companies repurchase their shares faster, the State Securities Commission has shortened the process from seven days to just one,” said Tran Van Dung, Chairman of the State Securities Commission.

Tran VuMinh, son of Tran Dinh Long, Chairman of steel giant Hoa Phat Group (HPG), bought back 20 million HPG shares between March 17 to April 16.

HPG is trading at 18,600 VND per share.
 
Nguyen Thi Mai Thanh, Chairwoman and CEO of the Refrigeration Electrical Engineering JSC (REE), bought 15 million REE shares between March 18 to April 17.

The chairwoman is expected to spend over 450 billion VND on REE, that is priced at 29,800 VND per share.

Thanh’s ownership in the company will increase to 12.2 percent, equivalent to 37.7 million shares, when the transaction is completed by April 17.

 

A major shareholder in REE, Platinum Victory Pte Ltd, also registered to buy more than 3 million shares between March 19 and April 17.

Bui Thanh Nhon, chairman of real estate developer Novaland Investment Group (NVL), has registered to buy five million shares between now and April 18 at a cost of 255 billion VND.

After the transaction, he will hold 206 million shares in the company, equivalent to 21.25 percent of the capital.

On the stock market, NVL is priced at 51,000 VND per share.

The board of directors at Sai Gon Thuong Tin Real Estate JSC (SCR) will buy back five million shares at a cost of 22 billion VND before April 17.

Masan Consumer Holdings Ltd bought 1.3 million shares of Masan Consumer Corporation (MCH) between March 17 to March 31 at a price of 58,000 VND per share.

Tien Phong Joint Stock Commercial Bank (TPBank) also registered to buy 10 million shares before April 18 at a cost of 200 billion VND.

The PAN Group has announced a plan to buy back 21.6 million shares worth nearly 370 billion VND./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Stocks rally around the world as America agrees a near-$2tn financial package to support its economy.

Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

While Amazon has had to recruit 100,000 more workers to satisfy orders, at Vietnam’s marketplaces, purchases remain weak except for face masks and hand sanitizers.

Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A leading official of the General Department of Vietnam Customs just signed an urgent document sent to the provincial and municipal Departments of Customs, asking them to suspend the export of rice from the country starting from 0:00am of March 24.

Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the Vietnamese economy, including the construction sector.

Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc permit customs clearance of goods through auxiliary border gates on the Vietnam-China border.

VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

With Vietnam’s main agro-forestry-fishery export markets after China such as the US and Europe being hit by the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), Vietnamese exporters are suffering.

Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19
Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Ford Motor Company has announced it will temporarily cease production at its assembly plant in Vietnam in response to the growing impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank
Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it is ready to intervene in the market when the intervention rate is lower than the current listed exchange rate on a large scale by spot or forward transactions to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing
Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Vietnam is in need of major investors in fruit and vegetable production in order to boost processing, especially in the packaging and post-processing stages, to preserve products for longer and enhance their value.

Shopping services boom amid COVID-19 outbreak
Shopping services boom amid COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, more people are buying things online or using shopping serviced.

Supply chain interrupted, VN woodwork processors go online
Supply chain interrupted, VN woodwork processors go online
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

E-commerce is one of the best solutions for woodwork enterprises to cope with the Covid-19 epidemic, which has led to a sharp fall in demand.

Rice products remains bright star among VN's farm export items
Rice products remains bright star among VN's farm export items
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

While most farm export items met with difficulties in the first months of the year, rice exports unexpectedly soared as the world increased its reserves.

Committed spending will raise those at risk out of the doldrums
Committed spending will raise those at risk out of the doldrums
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed and promulgated Directive No.11/CT-TTg on urgent tasks and solutions to help businesses overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief
Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

In mid-March, when Chinese factories began resuming operation, material supplies to Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises were restored.

Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

AKA Group and Tan Thanh Furniture raised the offered purchase prices continuously to scramble for the design of a chair. The final price was 10 times higher than the starting price.

VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Management agencies have put in place drastic steps in a bid to support businesses as they actively seek out sources of raw materials to be used in production whilst boosting trade promotion activities.

Adapting to new economic travails
Adapting to new economic travails
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

The Vietnamese government has enacted Directive No.11 on supporting enterprises out of difficulties caused by COVID-19. 

Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Vietnam is striving to successfully build up its automobile industry. 

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.

EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks
EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Within five years from the day the FTA takes effect, Vietnam pledges to consider European credit institutions’ proposals to allow them to hold up to 49 percent of shares in two Vietnamese joint stock banks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 