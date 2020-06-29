Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Consumer lending expected to rise in Vietnam after Covid-19

 
 
02/07/2020    08:00 GMT+7

The number of borrowers is expected to increase, but this also poses higher risks for finance companies.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported that outstanding loans have reached VND8,300 trillion, or 134 percent of GDP, of which 55 percent have been provided to businesses and 45 percent to individuals.

Finance companies’ reports show that credit growth in Q1 was relatively satisfactory compared with the general situation of the banking sector, though growth rates were not as high as previously.

HD SAISON, for example, reported that outstanding loans in the first three months of the year increased by 4.9 percent, or higher than initially planned.

The figure of MCredit had reached VND10 trillion as of the end of Q1, higher than the VND9 trillion of the same period last year. As for FE Credit, the figure was VND61.6 trillion, up by 16 percent. This brought pre-tax profit of VND918 billion, up by 20 percent.

Pham Xuan Hoe, deputy director of the SBV’s Banking Strategy Department, estimated that unofficial consumer lending accounts for 15-20 percent of total outstanding loans to the economy (VND1,160-1,550 trillion).


Meanwhile, consumer loans provided via banks and finance companies were worth VND1,000 trillion as of the end of 2019, or 11.4 percent of total outstanding loans.

There are no official statistics about consumer loans through other channels.

The pandemic has had an impact on the consumer finance market, but there is still room for growth as the current outstanding loans just account for 11.4 percent of total outstanding loans to the economy, much lower than the average 40 percent in other economies.

According to Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV, Vietnam’s consumer loans, if counting the loans to fund house purchases and repair, account for 19 percent of total outstanding loans.

 

If not counting real estate credit, consumer loans would just account for 12 percent of total outstanding loans, much lower than the 21 percent in China.

Luc predicted that credit would rise again with the expected growth rate of 3.5-4 percent by the end of the second quarter.

The credit growth rate is expected to reach 9-10 percent by year end, and if this occurs, it will be a relatively high credit growth rate in the region.

Consumer lenders have been warned of bad debt increases as many borrowers have lost their jobs or seen their income decrease.

Moody’s has lowered the credit rating of three finance companies, nFE Credit, Home Credit Vietnam and SHB Finance, and two banks, VP Bank (the holding company of FE Credit) and SHB (the holding company of SHB Finance).

Kim Chi 

Though demand for loans was low in the first five months of the year, commercial banks were able to implement 40-50 percent of their business plans.

The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) is ready to disburse VND16 trillion for enterprises that need money to pay to workers. But none of them have accessed the package.

 
 

To pave the way for attracting giants
To pave the way for attracting giants
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Many international institutions, investors and economic experts have noted that Vietnam is having an opportunity to attract the huge international capital flow. 

Nation’s economic forecast leads way
Nation’s economic forecast leads way
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

With its success in fighting COVID-19, Vietnam has continued to be the best performer in Southeast Asia, laying a firm foundation for the country to attract more investment and spur on production.

HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment
HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Nguyen Anh Duc, general director of Saigon Co.op, said the rate of cashless payment at its system, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.op Smile, has increased sharply since last year from 3-5 percent to nearly 21 percent now.

Selling online: new opportunity for VN micro businesses
Selling online: new opportunity for VN micro businesses
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The ‘e-commerce wave’ has opened a new consumption trend in which anyone can create a platform of their own to start a business.

A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19
A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

With an increasingly open business environment, and continuing international integration, Vietnam has long been regarded as a promising destination for foreign investment.

Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1
Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

A mid-term survey on rural areas and agriculture will be carried out in Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces from July 1, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has announced.

Old barriers prevent Covid-19-hit businesses from accessing preferential loans
Old barriers prevent Covid-19-hit businesses from accessing preferential loans
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Small enterprises complain they cannot access the preferential lending program, while banks say hundreds of trillions of dong are ready for disbursement.

Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

Local farming production needs reforms for higher export value

Construction materials industry faces challenges
Construction materials industry faces challenges
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

Thai Duy Sam, vice chairman of Vietnam Building Material Association, speaks  about challenges and shortcomings in production technology and environmental protection for the construction materials industry.

Vietnam Railways estimates a $60 million loss due to pandemic
Vietnam Railways estimates a $60 million loss due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) estimates a loss of nearly VND1.4 trillion (US$60 million) after tax in 2020, a massive blow to the company due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecasts
VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecasts
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.81 per cent year-on-year during the first half of this year, the lowest six-month growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Patents in Vietnam increase 56 percent
Patents in Vietnam increase 56 percent
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The number of patents has increased by 56.7 per cent in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Big relief for businesses’ concerns
Big relief for businesses’ concerns
FEATUREicon  30/06/2020 

On May 8, the National Assembly approved the Eurpopean Union-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), with 460 out of 461 deputies (95.65%) voting yes for the pact. 

EVFTA a big opportunity for firms after COVID-19 shock: ministry
EVFTA a big opportunity for firms after COVID-19 shock: ministry
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The European Union Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will create significant opportunities for Vietnamese firms to recover and develop after the COVID-19 pandemic, 

Kweichow Moutai: 'Elite' alcohol brand is China's most valuable firm
Kweichow Moutai: 'Elite' alcohol brand is China's most valuable firm
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Kweichow Moutai's share price rockets thanks to its popular and sought-after baijiu drink.

Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19
Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Experts have urged Vietnamese exporters to shift their attention to neighbouring ASEAN markets given that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on major markets such as the EU and the US, a recent conference heard.

Aviation sector restores nearly all domestic flights
Aviation sector restores nearly all domestic flights
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Airlines restored most of the domestic flight network after the social distancing campaign ended, and is considering resuming international flights with countries that have controlled COVID-19 well.

Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry
Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The Cambodian government and management agencies have yet to issue any official documents banning the import of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16
Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines Group will postpone its shareholders’ meeting until July 16, according to a decision signed by Chairman of Vietnam Airlines Executive Board Pham Ngoc Minh.

